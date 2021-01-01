Just a thought.. that this mess seems like a sign of the times, in a way. Yes, of course FIFA was corrupt decades ago and Qatar and russia was almost bound to happen with a monopoly like FIFA doing pretty much what they please, but this is a time that feels like one of those downward arcs that regularly happens in human history, dictators and right wing governments on the rise, eventually wars. I know this was touched upon in that excellent Netflix documentary, but I can't help but feel the parallels are just too obvious. The Berlin 1936 Olympics were considered a success as well and western people still thought war wouldn't happen. 3 years later Poland is invaded. Infantino shakes hands with putin, the 2018 World Cup is all good and in about the same time, 3 and a half years later Ukraine is invaded. When the World Cups were given to qatar and russia simultaneously in 2010 it just felt like a big slap in the face of all football fans (or the footballing world for that matter), but truthfully my blood was boiling at the thought of russia quite a bit more than qatar. It is absolutely horrible what has happened in qatar with all those deaths and injuries and what is pretty much modern slavery, but (maybe because of where I'm from) russia was just like hitler getting his little showcase to the world that 'we're alright'. And then the inevitable happens, which was actually coming for a while. Maybe, hopefully one day, when we all look back at this time period and think, bit of a shit decade or so, we say, no wonder qatar was hosting the WC back then.



(long time lurker etc, just a few pseudophilosophical cents)