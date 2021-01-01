The Gulf States must be pissing themselves laughing! They know everything can be bought.
along those lines ....
I cruised through the Independent online this morning and saw their main page has a section called "Saudi Green Initiative", with 4 stories:
"Middle East Promises radical green action"
"Riyadh's ambition to become a sustainable hub"
"Hope for the future"
"The houbara's flight from extinction"
the greenwashing is alive and well alongside the sportswashing. and the Independent climbs down off their high horse for a while to support the Saudi PR.