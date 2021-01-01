Is people watching it on TV thousand of miles away going to effect anything really though



Not in isolation but as part of a large movement, absolutely. Lower viewing figures means less advertising revenue which in turn means pressure put on the organisers for future events. You can't see the other people making the same stand as you but know they're there and that you're doing your bit.The same argument applies to pollution and climate change. No one person can resolve it but it will never be resolved unless people try.