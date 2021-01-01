Poll

SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4680 on: Today at 01:45:45 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:32:55 pm
The Gulf States must be pissing themselves laughing!  They know everything can be bought.

along those lines ....

I cruised through the Independent online this morning and saw their main page has a section called "Saudi Green Initiative", with 4 stories:

"Middle East Promises radical green action"
"Riyadh's ambition to become a sustainable hub"
"Hope for the future"
"The houbara's flight from extinction"

the greenwashing is alive and well alongside the sportswashing.  and the Independent climbs down off their high horse for a while to support the Saudi PR. 

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4681 on: Today at 01:48:03 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:28:52 pm
Did I say that I'd do that?

I wouldn't boo either as that's not something I'd do. I don't boo our players. I'd be very disappointed in players 'taking a stand' when they have previously refused to 'take a stand'

I'm wondering what the reaction of others will be though.

What's the point of wearing something to 'make a stand' when you aren't really?

No but you did say

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:04:38 pm


But if you are moaning and complaining and then watch it anyway? WTF?

After saying this

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:45:36 pm
they are all two faced fucking pricks and I include Liverpool players that have done this as well.

They can get to fuck.

After the Dutch captain proved, like many others, he was going to buckle to FIFA and Qatar, Im just curious does watching him equal a WTF

Or can you disagree with something and watch it too, because of other factors, which is where I am
Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,923
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4682 on: Today at 01:51:22 pm
My only musing so far is whether these pundits who are suddenly speaking on air will continue to do so when Abu Dhabi FC return to action in December.
Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,089
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4683 on: Today at 01:54:45 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:48:03 pm
No but you did say

After saying this

After the Dutch captain proved, like many others, he was going to buckle to FIFA and Qatar, Im just curious does watching him equal a WTF

Or can you disagree with something and watch it too, because of other factors, which is where I am

Not really understanding what you're saying?

I'm not watching the World Cup for the reasons specified.

What has that got to do with going to Anfield and watching Liverpool?
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4684 on: Today at 01:55:51 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:03:32 am
I have been twice and like I said, I knew about migrant exploitation prior to that. Like the footballers, ultimately whilst intentions are good, things at times are more important.

Genuine question, and not trying to trip you up or anything, but why? I just don't see the allure of the place at all, even putting aside the human rights issues.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,955
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4685 on: Today at 01:58:49 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:55:51 pm
Genuine question, and not trying to trip you up or anything, but why? I just don't see the allure of the place at all, even putting aside the human rights issues.

The heat in winter, fancy hotels, convenience. I like my luxury.
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4686 on: Today at 02:00:34 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 01:25:26 pm
Is people watching it on TV thousand of miles away going to effect anything really though
Not in isolation but as part of a large movement, absolutely.  Lower viewing figures means less advertising revenue which in turn means pressure put on the organisers for future events.  You can't see the other people making the same stand as you but know they're there and that you're doing your bit.

The same argument applies to pollution and climate change.  No one person can resolve it but it will never be resolved unless people try.
