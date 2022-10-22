Poll

World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4600 on: Today at 10:09:14 am
Virgil Van Howe.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4601 on: Today at 10:15:33 am
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 09:13:05 am
I think it's important to note that it has been suggested that sactions would go beyond a yellow card, i.e. a points deduction or a game forfeit. Whilst I would very much like to have seen the FA and the other European nations calls FIFA's bluff on this, to do so as an individual player without any help or protection from your own FA would be a very different matter to just picking up a booking.

I'm not saying it's right - I'm bisexual myself, so I very much have a dog in this fight - but I can understand why individual players would find it very difficult to go against their own organisations and potentially risk being the reason your country is kicked out of the world cup as a result.

This is also quite a handy distraction from the shills like Beckham who have truly disgraced themselves in fawning over this blood-soaked charade.
Why on earth would anyone want to be associated with a corrupt tournament where wearing a rainbow could bring sanctions against you?

I'd never be there in the first place, but seeing how it's panning out I'd have packed my bags and flew home anyway if I had gone. The whole thing is a horror show.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4602 on: Today at 10:17:33 am
FIFA's main weak point are the footballers. They can boss practically everyone else around, but they must live in a state of fear that someone like Messi will say "No, I'm not doing that. And if you force me I won't play."

If only the footballers could develop a trade-union consciousness and fully realise this power of theirs. A lot of them these days seem like conscientious men. Much more so than in previous eras. But they still don't seem to talk to each other. There's no solidarity between, say, Van Dijk, Kane, and Hazard. This needs to change. They have been very good at combining to boost their wages. They now need to take a bit more control of other sides of the game and stop being pushed around as if they are nothing. 
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4603 on: Today at 10:18:49 am
Sport is full of hypocrites, these are only on it for themselves professionals.

Being booked, sent off whatever would of been the perfect fucking message, that was the message or should of been, not the armband so much but the repercussion and they bottled it.

No better than infantino. Rich selfish c*nts.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4604 on: Today at 10:18:58 am
It was spineless in particular by the various FA's as I would assume that England, US, Wales, Denmark, France, Australia, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Canada, Switzerland and Portugal would all back this campaign and if they had told FIFA that in the event of any sporting sanctions being imposed these would have refused to play FIFA and Qatar would have had to back down. The reason they didn't was because the issue was not that important to them and they would not stand up for anything that would put the money they receive from the tournament at risk.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4605 on: Today at 10:26:51 am
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 10:06:03 am
VVD words killed this argument don't try and resurrect it. Some friendly media outlet's/people have tried spinning this in a damage limitation exercise don't fall for it

To be fair mate I didn't see Van Dijk's comments. It's worth looking into what exactly was threatened as a consequence though, no?

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:15:33 am
Why on earth would anyone want to be associated with a corrupt tournament where wearing a rainbow could bring sanctions against you?

I'd never be there in the first place, but seeing how it's panning out I'd have packed my bags and flew home anyway if I had gone. The whole thing is a horror show.

It's a good point, and I understand completely where you're coming from. It's been a disaster from the very start. It just seems to me that it is perhaps harder than people think for an individual player to have no support from their own organisations and do something which could result in hefty sanctions for their team (if that is indeed the case).

There was a point when Beckham was being burnt in effigy just for kicking Simeone - it's not hard to imagine that there would be a huge number of morons baying for blood if Kane - or any other player - decided to wear the armband anyway and as a result, got their team kicked out of the tournament. I would like to say that I would do it and take the flak, and I think there would also be a huge outpouring of support for said player in these circumstances, but it's pretty pathetic that it had got to this point in the first place. In a way, taking aim at the players for this is an extremely convenient situation for the higher-ups who have allowed this shameful situation.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4606 on: Today at 10:39:08 am
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 10:26:51 am


It's a good point, and I understand completely where you're coming from. It's been a disaster from the very start. It just seems to me that it is perhaps harder than people think for an individual player to have no support from their own organisations and do something which could result in hefty sanctions for their team (if that is indeed the case).

There was a point when Beckham was being burnt in effigy just for kicking Simeone - it's not hard to imagine that there would be a huge number of morons baying for blood if Kane - or any other player - decided to wear the armband anyway and as a result, got their team kicked out of the tournament. I would like to say that I would do it and take the flak, and I think there would also be a huge outpouring of support for said player in these circumstances, but it's pretty pathetic that it had got to this point in the first place. In a way, taking aim at the players for this is an extremely convenient situation for the higher-ups who have allowed this shameful situation.
I do understand that a single individual making a stand could find himself turned upon and scapegoated. This is why this should be football's Spartacus moment.

Yes, they can make an example of an individual player, but not all. Well, not if they want their tournament to survive.

For me, it's a case of back each other or get the hell out of town. Get the word around so everyone wears the rainbow.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4607 on: Today at 10:44:26 am
Virgil is just being honest, the truth is none of them actually give a shit despite the platitudes and faux concern. At least he's admitted it. Next time a player takes a yellow for time wasting or taking their shirt off after scoring a goal remember that is more important to them than human rights and people being oppressed for who they love.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4608 on: Today at 10:45:29 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:17:33 am
FIFA's main weak point are the footballers. They can boss practically everyone else around, but they must live in a state of fear that someone like Messi will say "No, I'm not doing that. And if you force me I won't play."

If only the footballers could develop a trade-union consciousness and fully realise this power of theirs. A lot of them these days seem like conscientious men. Much more so than in previous eras. But they still don't seem to talk to each other. There's no solidarity between, say, Van Dijk, Kane, and Hazard. This needs to change. They have been very good at combining to boost their wages. They now need to take a bit more control of other sides of the game and stop being pushed around as if they are nothing.

Great post.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4609 on: Today at 10:53:32 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 08:49:35 am
The Iranians didn't sing their national anthem because they support their protestors, but then I don't remember them having any plans on wearing the armband either.

I don't get it. For some reason we have pages and pages now of people slagging off the players, what happened to giving FIFA shit about this? If this happened at Liverpool we would all be going on about how corrupt the FA is etc.

And honestly, to say that the players haven't sold out yet is quite comical when you really think about it.

I expect many in here would've gone on holiday to place like Dubai too.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4610 on: Today at 10:56:46 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:53:32 am
I expect many in here would've gone on holiday to place like Dubai too.

I think you should probably speak for yourself and let others do the same :)
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4611 on: Today at 10:59:17 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:56:46 am
I think you should probably speak for yourself and let others do the same :)

I've never been personally (it's kinda the opposite of where I'd want to go on my holidays).  ;)

It's a really popular destination though, so I'm guessing a fair few would've been..
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4612 on: Today at 10:59:22 am
 I think Roy Keane got it right. Wear the armband if you really believe it. Watching him leave Saipan in 2002 tells me he would wear one if he really believed it. James McClean another one who despite the hate and abuse he got stood up for his beliefs.


https://www.the42.ie/roy-keane-qatar-5926835-Nov2022/

He walked out of the biggest tournament of his career because of his principles so for me his comments hold a lot of weight.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4613 on: Today at 10:59:35 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:53:32 am
I expect many in here would've gone on holiday to place like Dubai too.
Mrs Spion and I almost fell out recently over Dubai.

We are going on holiday next year and have to change planes. She wanted us to do a few nights stop off in Dubai before we fly on. The fact I was having none of it didn't go down too well initially. Anyway, we aren't stopping off and spending money in Dubai.
