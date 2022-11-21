Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4560 on: Today at 07:56:41 am »
The players are employed by the clubs and the respective FA to play for the club and nation respectively.

The respective FA needs to support the players in what they do. If they dont, the player then have a choice. But then it doesnt become a voluntary choice but rather an enforced choice. Talking about one love in England and Germany arent the same as talking about them in Qatar and Saudi.

If the FA were serious in their  agenda for one love, rainbow and rights and equality, then they need to show that they support the player. What the player does with this support, is then on the player. But if the FA has banned him or instructed him not to do anything, then I dont think any player would still risk it and go and do it.

This WC has been anything but inclusive and global. But I think we are wrong to single out the players. The FA needs to be growing a spine.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4561 on: Today at 08:01:25 am »
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4562 on: Today at 08:18:18 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 07:41:25 am
But this is something totally different. I get taking a stand is important, but imagine someone like VVD on a yellow playing against a top tier team for 90 minutes. It's not as if the other team won't try to take advantage of that situation. And I highly doubt refs will give a benefit of the doubt regarding these situations.

It will affect different teams on different levels. It's unfair, but then the focus probably should remain with Infantino and FIFA, not be put onto the individual players or teams themselves. Whole nations and their fans look forward to a tournament like this, even though I know most here don't give a fuck about international football.

With the biggest respect its a football match and somethings are way more important. What did you think about the stand the Iranian players took, by refusing to sing their national anthem, thats real courage. Taking a booking doesnt even start to compare with that. No one is saying its fair on the players but who else has anything like power in the game than the players? The Iranians proved that yesterday. Someone else mentioned it has to come from the FAs, in that case the game is lost, who was it who invited the sports washers into the English game? The leadership has to come from somewhere else, its not coming from any of the football authorities who have already sold out.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4563 on: Today at 08:27:03 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:18:18 am
With the biggest respect its a football match and somethings are way more important. What did you think about the stand the Iranian players took, by refusing to sing their national anthem, thats real courage. Taking a booking doesnt even start to compare with that. No one is saying its fair on the players but who else has anything like power in the game than the players? The Iranians proved that yesterday. Someone else mentioned it has to come from the FAs, in that case the game is lost, who was it who invited the sports washers into the English game? The leadership has to come from somewhere else, its not coming from any of the football authorities who have already sold out.

I agree with all of this.

It's amazing that across lots of sports around the world players are insisting they have a say in how their image is used with certain sponsors. They want to distance themselves from gambling, alcohol, mining, etc. If they want player power then it must be extended to what causes they support and push back against discriminatory organisations.

Imagine being VvD, Kane, Bale, etc at the end of the WC seeing Iranian players being arrested for their stance while they avoided a yellow card.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4564 on: Today at 08:49:35 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:18:18 am
With the biggest respect its a football match and somethings are way more important. What did you think about the stand the Iranian players took, by refusing to sing their national anthem, thats real courage. Taking a booking doesnt even start to compare with that. No one is saying its fair on the players but who else has anything like power in the game than the players? The Iranians proved that yesterday. Someone else mentioned it has to come from the FAs, in that case the game is lost, who was it who invited the sports washers into the English game? The leadership has to come from somewhere else, its not coming from any of the football authorities who have already sold out.

The Iranians didn't sing their national anthem because they support their protestors, but then I don't remember them having any plans on wearing the armband either.

I don't get it. For some reason we have pages and pages now of people slagging off the players, what happened to giving FIFA shit about this? If this happened at Liverpool we would all be going on about how corrupt the FA is etc.

And honestly, to say that the players haven't sold out yet is quite comical when you really think about it.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4565 on: Today at 08:54:39 am »
Ive not been a fan of international football for a long time, but always watched world cups and Euro championships. Fifa have put me off even doing that now.
Ive thought for a long time that the sportswashers ultimate aim is to own and control the game of football. It now looks like they have bought FIFA, so this will only accelerate that. We also have Abu Dhabi and now Saudi well on their way to controlling the premier league. The game is dead.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4566 on: Today at 08:56:34 am »
All these things are true though. The FA is spineless and morally lost, FIFA is utterly corrupt and not fit to lead football, and the players are pathetic for backing down as soon as there was (gasp!) a consequence for taking a stance. All of them deserve censure. Everyone in the FA, FIFA and the teams themselves have the opportunity to demonstrate some integrity, and none have.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4567 on: Today at 08:59:09 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 07:41:25 am
But this is something totally different. I get taking a stand is important, but imagine someone like VVD on a yellow playing against a top tier team for 90 minutes. It's not as if the other team won't try to take advantage of that situation. And I highly doubt refs will give a benefit of the doubt regarding these situations.

It will affect different teams on different levels. It's unfair, but then the focus probably should remain with Infantino and FIFA, not be put onto the individual players or teams themselves. Whole nations and their fans look forward to a tournament like this, even though I know most here don't give a fuck about international football.

Firstly Virgil doesnt have to wear it a sub could just to make the point. Or a million other ways already discussed but they didnt want to.

Secondly if its not the players/manager but FIFA who should be blamed then how do you explain Southgates comments empathising with then and refusing to put any blame on them.

It was a PR stunt the whole time just as taking the knee is. Soon as the tiniest push back comes they jump ship like rats. Now players and managers are getting touchy being asked about it because they never gave a shit in the first place.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4568 on: Today at 09:01:39 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 07:36:00 am
CEO of the Royal Belgian Football Association: FIFA threatened us with a one game suspension for wearing a 'One Love' armband, not just a yellow card.
https://sporza.be/nl/2022/11/21/ceo-kbvb-over-armband-op-de-meest-harde-manier-onder-druk-gezet-maar-ik-vraag-begrip~1669043875898/

And, at the same time, the Belgian national team is sponsored by Besix (https://www.besix.com/en/about/sponsoring), a construction company that built some of the stadiums in Qatar. This one, among others:

Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 12:54:42 pm
Nick Harris@sportingintel

England are preparing to face Iran in the Khalifa Stadium, where Briton Zac Cox, a construction worker, fell to his death, age 40, in January 2017, in what an inquest later found were "downright dangerous" conditions.

https://www.tuc.org.uk/news/tuc-risks-863-25-august-2018-0#_Toc522704151

So the poor old Belgian FA whose hands were tied about the rainbow armband are still quite happy to be taking blood money from a company running slave labour in Qatar.

And the other FAs are just the same, taking FIFA's money to begin with.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4569 on: Today at 09:03:15 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 08:49:35 am
The Iranians didn't sing their national anthem because they support their protestors, but then I don't remember them having any plans on wearing the armband either.

I don't get it. For some reason we have pages and pages now of people slagging off the players, what happened to giving FIFA shit about this? If this happened at Liverpool we would all be going on about how corrupt the FA is etc.

And honestly, to say that the players haven't sold out yet is quite comical when you really think about it.

Why are you even bringing the armband issue into the Iranians, that has nothing to do with them. The European FAs and captains made great noise about how they would stand together on this issue, but then fell apart after one threat. We know FIFA are the main bastards in this and look further back you will see plenty of criticism for them. But once in a while you get an opportunity to make a statement but sadly today they all look very weak.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4570 on: Today at 09:13:05 am »
I think it's important to note that it has been suggested that sactions would go beyond a yellow card, i.e. a points deduction or a game forfeit. Whilst I would very much like to have seen the FA and the other European nations calls FIFA's bluff on this, to do so as an individual player without any help or protection from your own FA would be a very different matter to just picking up a booking.

I'm not saying it's right - I'm bisexual myself, so I very much have a dog in this fight - but I can understand why individual players would find it very difficult to go against their own organisations and potentially risk being the reason your country is kicked out of the world cup as a result.

This is also quite a handy distraction from the shills like Beckham who have truly disgraced themselves in fawning over this blood-soaked charade.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4571 on: Today at 09:13:35 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 08:59:09 am
Firstly Virgil doesnt have to wear it a sub could just to make the point. Or a million other ways already discussed but they didnt want to.

Secondly if its not the players/manager but FIFA who should be blamed then how do you explain Southgates comments empathising with then and refusing to put any blame on them.

It was a PR stunt the whole time just as taking the knee is. Soon as the tiniest push back comes they jump ship like rats. Now players and managers are getting touchy being asked about it because they never gave a shit in the first place.

Because the effect of a yellow card can have a direct impact on the outcome of a match. Some people say how come some players can justify taking off their shirt for a yellow, but in reality it is the same thing, as it has been a deterrent for these actions because there are sporting consequences.
Having a sub wear it instead will totally diminish the point too, probably more demeaning than not wearing it at all. The players should keep speaking about it, but using Southgate as an example to make your point is also rather inane too. He's not exactly the paragon of social justice causes.

In a tournament as big as the world cup, these players are under a lot of pressure already, and many of them would have dreamed of playing in their country's colours. I'm sure that there are some in their fraternity that wants to do this, but perhaps not when it could potentially jeopardise results. Is it fair? No, but I really do think the pressure needs to kept on Infantino and the clowns over at FIFA, because it feels to me that they're getting the free pass at the moment and having the players take the brunt of the criticism.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4572 on: Today at 09:16:06 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:03:15 am

Why are you even bringing the armband issue into the Iranians, that has nothing to do with them. The European FAs and captains made great noise about how they would stand together on this issue, but then fell apart after one threat. We know FIFA are the main bastards in this and look further back you will see plenty of criticism for them. But once in a while you get an opportunity to make a statement but sadly today they all look very weak.

But you did by bringing up their admirable stance of not signing their anthem. But on the other hand they probably don't support LGBTQ causes either. So where is the moral meridian?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4573 on: Today at 09:17:13 am »
Most disappointing aspect of this is that armbands were the most token gesture possible, completely devoid of substance and power. Then FIFA threatens punishments and by doing so makes this otherwise nearly meaningless gesture into a risky gamble. If federations stood their ground for one game only, forcing FIFA to put their money where their mouth is and start banning federations for a bloody rainbow coloured strip of cloth - all hell would break loose and FIFA would take incredible heat from all corners of the free world. But they folded, instantly and without even considering a fight.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4574 on: Today at 09:19:25 am »
Ok, lets just do sporting reasons. The players dont want a card or a suspension. Why didnt Southgate pick it up and wear it.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4575 on: Today at 09:23:28 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:00:44 pm
Trafford FC is my local non league team now, keep saying I'll pop down with a mate of mine and take the kids. I'm not working Saturday, they are playing at home, so might nip down.

Mate of mine is a joint owner of St Albans City FC, so I keep an eye out on them. He was stressed to fuck last time I spoke to him as they'd just sacked the manager and he was having to go through all the applications to get a new one sorted. They appointed David Noble as permanent manager on Saturday then got knocked out of the FA Trophy by Kidderminster
Not a bad one to get down to.  I think it's probably a step or two below where you get the better crowds and atmospheres (the 500-1000 crowds) but should be sound.  I watched Coalville against the reformed Macclesfield - now in the same league as Trafford - in the cup earlier this season and they brought a good fanbase with them so definitely some well supported clubs in that league.

I get the impression that it's a level of football where you just have to accept as an owner that you lose money.  It's pretty much just a very expensive and time-consuming hobby for the owners.  Fair play to your mate for sticking with it!
