Firstly Virgil doesnt have to wear it a sub could just to make the point. Or a million other ways already discussed but they didnt want to.



Secondly if its not the players/manager but FIFA who should be blamed then how do you explain Southgates comments empathising with then and refusing to put any blame on them.



It was a PR stunt the whole time just as taking the knee is. Soon as the tiniest push back comes they jump ship like rats. Now players and managers are getting touchy being asked about it because they never gave a shit in the first place.



Because the effect of a yellow card can have a direct impact on the outcome of a match. Some people say how come some players can justify taking off their shirt for a yellow, but in reality it is the same thing, as it has been a deterrent for these actions because there are sporting consequences.Having a sub wear it instead will totally diminish the point too, probably more demeaning than not wearing it at all. The players should keep speaking about it, but using Southgate as an example to make your point is also rather inane too. He's not exactly the paragon of social justice causes.In a tournament as big as the world cup, these players are under a lot of pressure already, and many of them would have dreamed of playing in their country's colours. I'm sure that there are some in their fraternity that wants to do this, but perhaps not when it could potentially jeopardise results. Is it fair? No, but I really do think the pressure needs to kept on Infantino and the clowns over at FIFA, because it feels to me that they're getting the free pass at the moment and having the players take the brunt of the criticism.