There is no way FIFA will allow refs to caution the rainbow armband. Imagine the images of a ref cautioning Kane will pointing to his armband, the PR backlash for FIFA would be massive.



Given that Infantino is a tone-deaf narcissist, I don't think FIFA has any grasp of good and bad PR at the moment, or gives a damn. This is all about shouting over anyone that raises objections, and Infantino is utterly shameless about it.If Kane et al. don't have the courage and the brains to get together and stand by this thing, then they really are the most spineless bunch of fools. It's not their fault that they are in this position, but it's so easy to call FIFA's bluff. Are they going to book every captain? Fine. Then get every player to wear it. The players have so much leverage if they simply choose to exert it.