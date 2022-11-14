Poll

World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3880 on: Today at 05:44:49 pm »

'Fact check: 11 eye-catching lines from Gianni Infantinos speech in Qatar':-

Fifas president told the world he feels Arab, African, gay and disabled, while the media are racist hypocrites. So how accurate was his World Cup monologue?

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/19/world-cup-gianni-infantino-speech-fact-check-qatar


Infantino: 'Today I have very strong feelings. Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker. I feel like them because I know what it feels like to be discriminated, to be bullied as a foreigner in a country. At school I was bullied because I had red hair and freckles.'


Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3881 on: Today at 05:47:12 pm »

'World Cup fans locked outside fan park with no water in scorching Qatar heat':-

Supporters were reportedly forced wait more than two hours to gain entry into Doha's fan park for the World Cup in Qatar.

Video footage of thousands of fans waiting outside of FIFA's 'Fan Festival' on Saturday has been shared on social media. Temperatures in Qatar reached up to 30C and the soaring heat will continue for the duration of the tournament due to the Gulf's climate.

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/qatar-fans-beer-world-cup-28534125


Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3882 on: Today at 05:47:21 pm »
Ive followed this thread for a while. Yesterday there was someone who either missed the point or tried to be contrarian for the sake of it, and today theres another one.

Its not a case of group think, or shutting down opinions, but some people just dont get it.

FIFA are corrupt and Infantino is a joke.  Qatar is horrible and should have never been anywhere near hosting the tournament and anyone trying to come up with convoluted equivalences are either being plain obtuse or just a bit thick.

I hope theres embarrassment after embarrassment for Qatar. They got it under false pretences and deserve every humiliation. This must be the end for FIFA and massive respect for the likes of the Germans and the Dutch and hopefully many more associations.

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3883 on: Today at 05:52:17 pm »

'Qatar and LGBTQ rights: World Cup hosts archaic, deadly laws and the backlash explained':-

In Qatar, LGBTQ+ people face persecution, imprisonment and even death.

www.pinknews.co.uk/2022/11/14/qatar-lgbtq-laws-gay/
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3884 on: Today at 05:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:32:20 pm
What if one person wears clothes from China and doesnt watch the World Cup and the other person watches the World Cup but only wears ethically sourced clothing?

Im being facetious of course, and the above reminds me of that scene from the office where theyre talking about elves etc, but my point is I think your analysis is too simplistic. I say that not having the answer myself but I dont think its as simple as youre making it out to be.

Ive asked this before but Im guessing there are people in this thread who watched our Club World Cup games but wont be watching this tournament and Id be interested to know their reasons for drawing that distinction.

Are you really being serious here? Also, my distinction for not watching this World Cup is because thousands of people died building football stadiums just for a ruddy World Cup. Name another sporting event that is so spectacularly covered in this much of a rotten stench? If that reason isn't enough to turn your back on a football event, then I really have to ask what else is?
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3885 on: Today at 06:00:04 pm »

'Qatars resplendent welcome fails to hide what this World Cup represents':-

Despite the shiny veneer on the ground in Doha, exploitation lies just beneath the surface

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/19/qatars-resplendent-welcome-fails-to-hide-what-this-world-cup-represents




^ Qatars shimmering facade cannot disguise its myriad problems ahead of the World Cup.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3886 on: Today at 06:03:03 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:57:09 pm
Are you really being serious here? Also, my distinction for not watching this World Cup is because thousands of people died building football stadiums just for a ruddy World Cup. Name another sporting event that is so spectacularly covered in this much of a rotten stench? If that reason isn't enough to turn your back on a football event, then I really have to ask what else is?

He posted a whataboutery post earlier highlighting even Klopp will be watching it without realising it is Klopps job to watch it and not our job.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3887 on: Today at 06:15:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:57:09 pm
Are you really being serious here? Also, my distinction for not watching this World Cup is because thousands of people died building football stadiums just for a ruddy World Cup. Name another sporting event that is so spectacularly covered in this much of a rotten stench? If that reason isn't enough to turn your back on a football event, then I really have to ask what else is?

The final was played in one of the stadiums which is being converted for the World Cup, 6500 migrant workers died in its construction/renovation between 2010 and 2020.

I dont think its an unreasonable question to ask, the human rights issues clearly existed in 2019, the stadium the match was being played in was converted for the World Cup and the tournament was even called the Club World Cup? Of course the whole reason that the CWC was being held in Qatar in the first place was because they were due to hose the World Cup and it was a precursor to that.

Id be interested to know the distinction?

As Ive said before, Im not especially arsed about watching the World Cup and I totally get why people arent doing so, I just find it a bit irritating seeing people being called morally bankrupt c*nts for daring to switch a television on during the World Cup, especially when our manager has said that he himself will be doing so.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3888 on: Today at 06:17:14 pm »
Treatment of migrant workers in the UAE is also despicable apparently. I cant fucking stand the gulf states  and the westerners that lap it all up.

All this being said, I do smell massive hypocrisy and double standards from a lot of people. But I suppose youve got to start somewhere.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3889 on: Today at 06:23:15 pm »
Found a picture of Infantino as a kid with his family.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3890 on: Today at 06:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:15:25 pm
The final was played in one of the stadiums which is being converted for the World Cup, 6500 migrant workers died in its construction/renovation between 2010 and 2020.

I dont think its an unreasonable question to ask, the human rights issues clearly existed in 2019, the stadium the match was being played in was converted for the World Cup and the tournament was even called the Club World Cup? Of course the whole reason that the CWC was being held in Qatar in the first place was because they were due to hose the World Cup and it was a precursor to that.

Id be interested to know the distinction?

As Ive said before, Im not especially arsed about watching the World Cup and I totally get why people arent doing so, I just find it a bit irritating seeing people being called morally bankrupt c*nts for daring to switch a television on during the World Cup, especially when our manager has said that he himself will be doing so.

I actually started getting involved a lot more on the human rights issues on the back of the World Club Cup game. That was the time I started following Nicholas McGeehan on twitter. The truth is an awful lot more is known now, which often happens in a big event like this, as the run towards the event becomes closer. At the time, you could go on a number of the human rights groups websites and become more informed on exactly what was going on. It was only after I watched that game (I was part of the Rawk commentary team) that I really realised just how bad things actually were. It's been a more recent thing about some of the workers finding the courage to speak out against Qatar, a number of documentaries have seen been made showing their maltreatment by Qatar. If I am honest, I should have realised before seeing that game, but like everything in life, sometimes it takes a while for things to force you into being more active about it.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3891 on: Today at 06:28:07 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:03:03 pm
He posted a whataboutery post earlier highlighting even Klopp will be watching it without realising it is Klopps job to watch it and not our job.

Its not whatabouttery to ask why people were comfortable watching Liverpool play in the same country, in the same stadiums subject to the same issues, with the same lack of tolerance in a tournament literally called the Club World Cup which Qatar only hosted because they were hosting the actual World Cup, but are uncomfortable watching this World Cup.

The term whatabouttery is thrown around too loosely and used by people, at times, to avoid answering awkward questions. In this instance the two things are intrinsically linked and there may be some reasoning which Im missing as to why the CWC was fine but the actual World Cup not but Ive not yet read any such reasoning.

I would add that The Anfield Wrap recently posted a good reminder of the work they did surrounding the CWC (which wa basically liaising with Qatari representatives about the above issues).

As Ive said before, Im not trying to trip anyone up here, it was a genuine question.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3892 on: Today at 06:28:07 pm »
Been doing me head in all day who Infantinos' speech reminds me off......David Brent!
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3893 on: Today at 06:29:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:24:24 pm
I actually started getting involved a lot more on the human rights issues on the back of the World Club Cup game. That was the time I started following Nicholas McGeehan on twitter. The truth is an awful lot more is known now, which often happens in a big event like this, as the run towards the event becomes closer. At the time, you could go on a number of the human rights groups websites and become more informed on exactly what was going on. It was only after I watched that game (I was part of the Rawk commentary team) that I really realised just how bad things actually were. It's been a more recent thing about some of the workers finding the courage to speak out against Qatar, a number of documentaries have seen been made showing their maltreatment by Qatar. If I am honest, I should have realised before seeing that game, but like everything in life, sometimes it takes a while for things to force you into being more active about it.

Thanks and that is a totally fair response.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3894 on: Today at 06:35:17 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:15:25 pm
The final was played in one of the stadiums which is being converted for the World Cup, 6500 migrant workers died in its construction/renovation between 2010 and 2020.

I dont think its an unreasonable question to ask, the human rights issues clearly existed in 2019, the stadium the match was being played in was converted for the World Cup and the tournament was even called the Club World Cup? Of course the whole reason that the CWC was being held in Qatar in the first place was because they were due to hose the World Cup and it was a precursor to that.

Id be interested to know the distinction?

As Ive said before, Im not especially arsed about watching the World Cup and I totally get why people arent doing so, I just find it a bit irritating seeing people being called morally bankrupt c*nts for daring to switch a television on during the World Cup, especially when our manager has said that he himself will be doing so.

Well said.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3895 on: Today at 06:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:28:07 pm
Its not whatabouttery to ask why people were comfortable watching Liverpool play in the same country, in the same stadiums subject to the same issues, with the same lack of tolerance in a tournament literally called the Club World Cup which Qatar only hosted because they were hosting the actual World Cup, but are uncomfortable watching this World Cup.

The term whatabouttery is thrown around too loosely and used by people, at times, to avoid answering awkward questions. In this instance the two things are intrinsically linked and there may be some reasoning which Im missing as to why the CWC was fine but the actual World Cup not but Ive not yet read any such reasoning.

I would add that The Anfield Wrap recently posted a good reminder of the work they did surrounding the CWC (which wa basically liaising with Qatari representatives about the above issues).

As Ive said before, Im not trying to trip anyone up here, it was a genuine question.

I didnt watch any of the CWC either mate if that helps. A bit weird comparing a tournament that doesnt have any sort of prestige as the World Cup but crack on.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3896 on: Today at 06:46:23 pm »

'North Korea could host World Cup  FIFA wants to unite world, says Gianni Infantino':-

https://theathletic.com/3912874/2022/11/19/infantino-fifa-world-cup-qatar-north-korea/


'FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he would be open to North Korea hosting a World Cup to help unite the world.

Infantino gave a lengthy, wide-ranging speech on the eve of the controversial World Cup in Qatar, hitting back at criticism, claiming to empathise with marginalised groups and accusing western media of hypocrisy.

The Swiss-born chief said it was not beyond possibility that footballs showpiece event could one day take place in North Korea  and admitted he had previously tried to convince the isolated dictatorship to be involved as a FIFA tournament host.

Infantino, who is set to be re-elected for a third term, said: FIFA is a global football organisation. We are football people, not politicians, and we want to bring people together.

Any country can host an event. If North Korea wants to host something

I actually went to North Korea some years ago to ask the North Koreans if they were ready to host part of a Womens World Cup with South Korea. Well, I was not successful, obviously, but I would go another 100 times if it would help.

Only engagement can bring real change. Were a global organisation and want to remain an organisation that unites the world.

Japan and South Korea jointly hosted the 2002 World Cup but North Korea has never hosted a major football tournament. Kim Jong-un heads one of the worlds most secretive states and North Korea has this year increased its missile testing around the divided Korean peninsula.

Infantino had previously told all 32 competing nations to focus on the football but used his news conference to defend Qatar and urge understanding of different beliefs.

Im still convinced that this World Cup will open the eyes of many people from the western world to the Arab world, he said.

Were living in the same world, we have to live together. We have to understand each other but also understand that were different too, with beliefs, different history, different backgrounds, but the same world. And we have to get along with each other.

Thats why if you come here and see something wrong, say it, but also say how we can rectify it, please, so maybe we can help.'


Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3897 on: Today at 06:52:03 pm »
Quote
author=AndyMuller link=topic=305953.msg18598853#msg18598853 date=1668883478]
I didnt watch any of the CWC either mate if that helps. A bit weird comparing a tournament that doesnt have any sort of prestige as the World Cup but crack on.


It does help, clearly it helps but I dont see what prestige has to do with it? If the issues exist, they exist irrespective how how prestigious the event is.

Anyway, theres a decent bit from Neil Atkinson on the TAW Daily Rundown which sums up some of my thoughts on it, might be worth a read for some so Ill add it below.


PEOPLE have been asking me what we are going to do around The World Cup.

And the answer is, well, bits. Which is possibly dissatisfying for everyone but then that is my Tinder bio.

The truth, for me first and foremost, is that this tournament could be held in the most benign paradise imaginable and I don't think I'd be watching many group games, to say the least. Therefore, also for me first and foremost, the idea of taking a big position would be grandstanding - it'd be inauthentic.

Secondly, you are all disparate both in terms of where you are politically and where you are in response to matters politically. There possibly isn't a straightforward line which everyone gets behind, although let's see what we can do here.

Thirdly, Liverpool players will be featuring. What happens to them can and will have ramifications on our season.

However, let's be clear, whatever happens next in terms of how we respond, that the World Cup has been built on the backs of migrant labour which has resulted in a disgraceful number of deaths.

Qatar has a horrific human rights record. The ongoing reality for women is that of third class citizens, reliant on men. LGBT+ issues have been well documented; the core desire is for them to be erased. Erased. Think about erased, think about what it means in real terms for a life.

Prior to going to the Club World Cup, The Anfield Wrap, along with other Liverpool based organisations, met with representatives of Qatar and discussed these things. Voiced was a desire to make matters better by now, three years on. It is hard to see how anything is genuinely better.

One of those people who met with representatives of Qatar was Paul Amann and we spoke to him today for this Cup Of Tea podcast. He went with the best possible intentions and hopes and those hopes have been dashed. Please listen to him. Please.

And yet. (I know. How me, how one way this and this way that). And yet, let's not pretend that Russia was some sort of paradise in 2018 or is some sort of paradise today. For women. For LGBT+ people. For whoever really.

In this country, seeing the language used around deeply vulnerable asylum seekers and migrants by politicians, from both main political parties and our disgusting press, hardly makes us angels.

Seeing the money that flows into the British state from Qatar doesn't make me a hypocrite for my views, but it does mean that Britain, at the state level, has chosen to compromise any soft or hard power it may have around helping be an agent for change. It makes the FA's position difficult and when the FA's position is difficult it is going to do as little as possible.

Europe has allowed Qatar and other Gulf countries to buy football clubs, to buy arms. To echo the manager, a number of years ago it was decided that Qatar (and Russia) could have the World Cup and, while there was disquiet and a lot of good work from some journalists, there wasn't endless outrage because it was an event a long way off. Because endless outrage is tiring.

The point that we can reach, that we should reach, the main point worth having and perhaps the straightforward line to get behind is that it is Qataris - Qatari LGBT people, Qatari women, and the migrant workers - whose lived experiences need to be centred where possible over, and over, and over again.

Let's ignore people with power and instead let's raise up the voices of those that don't have any. Those to whom power happens.

We're not going out to Qatar - to return to the top of this email, I will struggle to switch the telly on at times - but we will share that when we see it. I may watch some games, I may not. I am glad Phil and John joined Mo for a World Cup preview. I am glad Paul spoke about his experiences.

There isn't going to be a definitive answer here, there really isn't, other than listen to people who are powerless when you can. That's true in a hell of a lot of locations, but none truer in the next few weeks, whether you switch on for France vs Denmark or whether you don't. Do what you want. But remember them when you can.

And maybe give to Human Rights Watch or the JCWI if you can afford it.





Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3898 on: Today at 06:53:15 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:46:23 pm
'North Korea could host World Cup  FIFA wants to unite world, says Gianni Infantino':-

https://theathletic.com/3912874/2022/11/19/infantino-fifa-world-cup-qatar-north-korea/


'FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he would be open to North Korea hosting a World Cup to help unite the world.

Infantino gave a lengthy, wide-ranging speech on the eve of the controversial World Cup in Qatar, hitting back at criticism, claiming to empathise with marginalised groups and accusing western media of hypocrisy.

The Swiss-born chief said it was not beyond possibility that footballs showpiece event could one day take place in North Korea  and admitted he had previously tried to convince the isolated dictatorship to be involved as a FIFA tournament host.

Infantino, who is set to be re-elected for a third term, said: FIFA is a global football organisation. We are football people, not politicians, and we want to bring people together.

Any country can host an event. If North Korea wants to host something

I actually went to North Korea some years ago to ask the North Koreans if they were ready to host part of a Womens World Cup with South Korea. Well, I was not successful, obviously, but I would go another 100 times if it would help.

Only engagement can bring real change. Were a global organisation and want to remain an organisation that unites the world.

Japan and South Korea jointly hosted the 2002 World Cup but North Korea has never hosted a major football tournament. Kim Jong-un heads one of the worlds most secretive states and North Korea has this year increased its missile testing around the divided Korean peninsula.

Infantino had previously told all 32 competing nations to focus on the football but used his news conference to defend Qatar and urge understanding of different beliefs.

Im still convinced that this World Cup will open the eyes of many people from the western world to the Arab world, he said.

Were living in the same world, we have to live together. We have to understand each other but also understand that were different too, with beliefs, different history, different backgrounds, but the same world. And we have to get along with each other.

Thats why if you come here and see something wrong, say it, but also say how we can rectify it, please, so maybe we can help.'

This c*nt is definitely getting brided off the Saudis already. You can guarantee theyve already been in his ear about hosting one so would explain why hes coming out with all this bullshit
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3899 on: Today at 06:57:48 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:26:58 pm
Just seen Infantinos nonsense on ch4 news.  Words fail but would include corrupt, ignorant, incompetent, etc.

One thing you can say in his favour, he is an honest thief, when somebody buys him he stays bought.  :o
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3900 on: Today at 06:58:27 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 06:53:15 pm
Quote
Im still convinced that this World Cup will open the eyes of many people from the western world to the Arab world, he said.
Hmm.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3901 on: Today at 07:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:52:03 pm

It does help, clearly it helps but I dont see what prestige has to do with it? If the issues exist, they exist irrespective how how prestigious the event is.

Anyway, theres a decent bit from Neil Atkinson on the TAW Daily Rundown which sums up some of my thoughts on it, might be worth a read for some so Ill add it below.

100% with Neil here.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3902 on: Today at 07:03:03 pm »
There have been some jokes in this thread about FIFA giving a World Cup to North Korea, Syria or the Moon. These were jokes and sarcastic comments. Now this clown have actually mentioned North Korea in his pathetic monologue. Im not even remotely shocked.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3903 on: Today at 07:04:16 pm »
North Korea??? :lmao :lmao

Hahahahhahahaha omg

I cant wait for that one!
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3904 on: Today at 07:06:02 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 07:03:03 pm
There have been some jokes in this thread about FIFA giving a World Cup to North Korea, Syria or the Moon. These were jokes and sarcastic comments. Now this clown have actually mentioned North Korea in his pathetic monologue. Who does this clown think he is..


Unless doing a joint bid helps matters, it is quite funny that all those mentioned are almost certain to get one before England.
