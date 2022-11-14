Quote

author=AndyMuller link=topic=305953.msg18598853#msg18598853 date=1668883478]

I didnt watch any of the CWC either mate if that helps. A bit weird comparing a tournament that doesnt have any sort of prestige as the World Cup but crack on.



It does help, clearly it helps but I dont see what prestige has to do with it? If the issues exist, they exist irrespective how how prestigious the event is.Anyway, theres a decent bit from Neil Atkinson on the TAW Daily Rundown which sums up some of my thoughts on it, might be worth a read for some so Ill add it below.PEOPLE have been asking me what we are going to do around The World Cup.And the answer is, well, bits. Which is possibly dissatisfying for everyone but then that is my Tinder bio.The truth, for me first and foremost, is that this tournament could be held in the most benign paradise imaginable and I don't think I'd be watching many group games, to say the least. Therefore, also for me first and foremost, the idea of taking a big position would be grandstanding - it'd be inauthentic.Secondly, you are all disparate both in terms of where you are politically and where you are in response to matters politically. There possibly isn't a straightforward line which everyone gets behind, although let's see what we can do here.Thirdly, Liverpool players will be featuring. What happens to them can and will have ramifications on our season.However, let's be clear, whatever happens next in terms of how we respond, that the World Cup has been built on the backs of migrant labour which has resulted in a disgraceful number of deaths.Qatar has a horrific human rights record. The ongoing reality for women is that of third class citizens, reliant on men. LGBT+ issues have been well documented; the core desire is for them to be erased. Erased. Think about erased, think about what it means in real terms for a life.Prior to going to the Club World Cup, The Anfield Wrap, along with other Liverpool based organisations, met with representatives of Qatar and discussed these things. Voiced was a desire to make matters better by now, three years on. It is hard to see how anything is genuinely better.One of those people who met with representatives of Qatar was Paul Amann and we spoke to him today for this Cup Of Tea podcast. He went with the best possible intentions and hopes and those hopes have been dashed. Please listen to him. Please.And yet. (I know. How me, how one way this and this way that). And yet, let's not pretend that Russia was some sort of paradise in 2018 or is some sort of paradise today. For women. For LGBT+ people. For whoever really.In this country, seeing the language used around deeply vulnerable asylum seekers and migrants by politicians, from both main political parties and our disgusting press, hardly makes us angels.Seeing the money that flows into the British state from Qatar doesn't make me a hypocrite for my views, but it does mean that Britain, at the state level, has chosen to compromise any soft or hard power it may have around helping be an agent for change. It makes the FA's position difficult and when the FA's position is difficult it is going to do as little as possible.Europe has allowed Qatar and other Gulf countries to buy football clubs, to buy arms. To echo the manager, a number of years ago it was decided that Qatar (and Russia) could have the World Cup and, while there was disquiet and a lot of good work from some journalists, there wasn't endless outrage because it was an event a long way off. Because endless outrage is tiring.The point that we can reach, that we should reach, the main point worth having and perhaps the straightforward line to get behind is that it is Qataris - Qatari LGBT people, Qatari women, and the migrant workers - whose lived experiences need to be centred where possible over, and over, and over again.Let's ignore people with power and instead let's raise up the voices of those that don't have any. Those to whom power happens.We're not going out to Qatar - to return to the top of this email, I will struggle to switch the telly on at times - but we will share that when we see it. I may watch some games, I may not. I am glad Phil and John joined Mo for a World Cup preview. I am glad Paul spoke about his experiences.There isn't going to be a definitive answer here, there really isn't, other than listen to people who are powerless when you can. That's true in a hell of a lot of locations, but none truer in the next few weeks, whether you switch on for France vs Denmark or whether you don't. Do what you want. But remember them when you can.And maybe give to Human Rights Watch or the JCWI if you can afford it.