The Ugly Game
The beautiful game's turned ugly,
not a pretty sight.
A thousand jagged stitches, scars
all left and right.
A hideous looking monster, 'football'
only in name.
A tournament born from corruption,
lies and shame.
'Welcome to Qatar, but don't make
yourself at home.
We don't believe in gay love, no mercy
will be shown'
What kind of place is that, a place it's
safer to live a lie.
Where your basic human rights, they
aim to deny.
Every new Stadium built, cost many a
migrant soul.
State cover ups and lies, disguise the
real death toll.
Boycott this competition, the right and
proper thing to do.
Have nothing to do with Qatar and the
World Cup of 2022.