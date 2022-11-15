I'm still really conflicted over how I want this tournament to go down. As much as I'd like to see all involved in this fuckery left shamefully embarrassed and with irreparable images, it would only worsen the human cost for those thousands of people to have died for the sake of failure - which I can appreciate is me kind of indirectly saying their deaths would be alright if the tournament turns out to be excellent, but that's really not the point I'm trying to make. I guess the fact that the whole 'something good should come out of something bad' thing can't really be applied when the something good would only be a bit of a football just goes to show how impossible it is to find any kind of positive angle here. Yet I'm still scrolling twitter seeing all the photos of poor facilities and Fyre Festival memes and at least partly feeling bad that it's a shitshow instead of a success. I think I might just have to tune it all out now, as best as I can anyway.