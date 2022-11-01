Poll

World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
#WeAreC*nts
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:48:35 pm
#WeAreC*nts

Not me, I opted out.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
'Qatar: Amnesty responds to Gianni Infantinos latest comments':-

www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2022/11/qatar-amnesty-responds-to-gianni-infantinos-latest-comments/


Responding to Gianni Infantinos recent comments, Steve Cockburn, Amnesty Internationals Head of Economic and Social Justice said:

In brushing aside legitimate human rights criticisms, Gianni Infantino is dismissing the enormous price paid by migrant workers to make his flagship tournament possible  as well as FIFAs responsibility for it. Demands for equality, dignity and compensation cannot be treated as some sort of culture war  they are universal human rights that FIFA has committed to respect in its own statutes.

If there is one tiny glimmer of hope, it is that Infantino announced that FIFA would establish a legacy fund after the World Cup. This cannot be mere window dressing, however. If FIFA is to salvage anything from this tournament, it must announce that it will invest a significant part of the $6 billion the organisation will make from this tournament and make sure this fund is used to compensate workers and their families directly.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
'Hopes for workers legacy fade after deafening silence from Qataris':-

Trade union working with Qatar fears for World Cup legacy
It sees no sign that sustainable change is coming

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/18/qatar-accused-deafening-silence-migrant-workers-centre-reform-world-cup


Quote from: RooiBefok on November 13, 2022, 07:35:19 am
Dear friends,

Imagine being so desperate for work that you left your family behind to live in a squalid camp, toiling in the desert heat for as little as $1 an hour. Then you died, alone, and your family got nothing.

Imagine that those who treated you like a slave would rake in billions while the family you left behind spiraled down deeper into poverty.

FIFA decided to let Qatars despotic regime host the World Cup, and since then thousands of desperate and vulnerable migrant workers have reportedly died.

Thats 39 modern-day slaves who died for every goal expected to be scored.

FIFA is under pressure to set aside $440 million for these workers - the same amount that will be awarded to the competing teams. Rights groups, footballers, and even some of the World Cups top corporate sponsors are part of the push. But with less than two weeks until kickoff, we need to make this call massive to get FIFA to do the right thing. So sign now and well deliver your voices straight to FIFA.

Despite warnings, FIFA chose a host country well known for using forced labor and for abusing poor and desperate migrant workers. FIFA helped create this problem, and now it has to help solve it.

Getting a huge organization like FIFA to do the right thing can feel like an uphill battle. But public pressure works, especially when it starts to hurt profits. Even four of the World Cups top corporate sponsors  Budweiser, McNasty's, Coca Cola, and Adidas  support compensating workers. And so do 84% of football fans who are likely to tune into the matches, according to a recent poll.

We only have days before the lights go up on the first game, shifting global attention to the matches, and not the people who worked - and died - in the sweltering heat and inhumane conditions to make the Qatar World Cup a reality. Dont let FIFA profit off abuse. Sign now to demand that they set aside $440 million to compensate migrant workers.

Avaaz stands up for human rights and workers rights around the world. Already in 2015 Avaaz urged Qatar to end its modern slavery ahead of the World Cup, receiving almost a million signatures. In the years since, the Qatar government has taken steps to address these issues, but more can be done!

With hope and determination,
Bieta, Nate, Christine, Miguel, Ahmed, Luis, Marta and the rest of the Avaaz team.

Please follow the link below.  Were reading fast approaching 100,000 signatures.
Thank You
YNWA

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb

695,000+ signed now ;D

Hopefully most on here will sign too? And many thanks to everyone who already has signed it...

(it only requires an email address to do - so no lengthy sign ups or anything like that - just remember to click on the 'verify' button when you receive the confirmation email).

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
'Germany blasts FIFA for restricting human rights protests':-

German soccer boss Bernd Neuendorf said his team was prepared to be fined for wearing a multi-colored armband in Qatar. He also didn't rule out other protest actions by German players at the World Cup.

www.dw.com/en/germany-blasts-fifa-for-restricting-human-rights-protests-in-qatar/a-63817479
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:42:41 am
I shouldn't be surprised at anything that's happening around this World Cup but somehow Infantino manages to one up himself. We know what's going to happen here - him and FIFA will over the next month be constantly  saying it's all great and they're behind equality and respect but let's focus on the sport etc. At some point in the future, they'll come out and say 'yeah, it was awful and they should never have held in Qatar'. Like Blatter did this week.


After the last minute changes, they might be worried that Qatar will pull the plug even at this late stage meaning that they'd be returning a lot of sponsor money, unless Qatar keeps paying them, you would expect Fifa to come out with some comments fairly soon after the tournament ends to try and repair the damage to themselves.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
If only we could get the game out of FIFA and UEFA control
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
FIFA is not fit for purpose. It'll be interesting to see what happens in the coming years in regards to break-away federations.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Iska on Today at 09:54:00 am
Its been memoryholed, but part of their bid was that they were going to dismantle the stadiums and rebuild them in Africa.  I distinctly remember some airhead pundits welcoming that as a great idea.

Edit: I suppose its significant enough in its own way - theres nothing to stop them doing it if they really want to, so theres no explanation other than that they will lie to your face to get what they want.  Maybe thats their culture, who are we to say anything.

Only one of them was suitable for that in the end, but ongoing costs are too high so they got no takers for it, so they ended up with a more complicated build that still won't be used in that manner.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:08:12 pm
Only one of them was suitable for that in the end, but ongoing costs are too high so they got no takers for it, so they ended up with a more complicated build that still won't be used in that manner.
Thanks.  Thats in a way even more depressing, to think that such pointless, patronising virtue-signalling might have been of some value in allowing people to overlook the obvious.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:54:36 pm
Neville won't say a fucking word.

To be honest though, I don't think any player should speak out while they are actually in Qatar, too fucking dangerous.

Infantino meanwhile is a c*nt of the highest order, FIFA and UEFA needs disbanding and new ruling bodies brought in to replace the corrupt c*nts

Neville is too busy crying about the bust up between Unted and he who fannies about and dives around
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:42:41 am
I shouldn't be surprised at anything that's happening around this World Cup but somehow Infantino manages to one up himself. We know what's going to happen here - him and FIFA will over the next month be constantly  saying it's all great and they're behind equality and respect but let's focus on the sport etc. At some point in the future, they'll come out and say 'yeah, it was awful and they should never have held in Qatar'. Like Blatter did this week.

Oh and wasn't it Adam Kenyon who said that to Terri Coverley?

Apparently there is no rock bottom for these c*nts. I can't actually believe all of this is happening. Fuck's sake.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 02:45:56 pm
Great example there of whataboutery. Oh and some of my best friends are c*nts.

"I feel...cuntish..."

Whataboutery? So lesser individuals in China being exploited for Western benefit is a different point to lesser individuals being exploited for western benefit in Qatar? None of us endorse slavery, but dont take some moral high ground with people watching this or heading over to Qatar as having no morals.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:33:00 am
A number of European FA's have already said they won't back him, the FA have been one of the few who have said they will.

Sadly they haven't gone as far as to put up an alternative candidate so backing him or not is merely virtue signalling since it makes zero difference to the result.

Of course, the fa will have backed him in the vain hope that it helps their next bid for a world cup.  ::)
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
I'm still really conflicted over how I want this tournament to go down. As much as I'd like to see all involved in this fuckery left shamefully embarrassed and with irreparable images, it would only worsen the human cost for those thousands of people to have died for the sake of failure - which I can appreciate is me kind of indirectly saying their deaths would be alright if the tournament turns out to be excellent, but that's really not the point I'm trying to make. I guess the fact that the whole 'something good should come out of something bad' thing can't really be applied when the something good would only be a bit of a football just goes to show how impossible it is to find any kind of positive angle here. Yet I'm still scrolling twitter seeing all the photos of poor facilities and Fyre Festival memes and at least partly feeling bad that it's a shitshow instead of a success. I think I might just have to tune it all out now, as best as I can anyway.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Don't worry lads Saudi Arabia will be bid for the 2030/2034 World Cup.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Quote from: kellan on Today at 03:21:40 pm
As much as I'd like to see all involved in this fuckery left shamefully embarrassed and with irreparable images, it would only worsen the human cost for those thousands of people to have died for the sake of failure - which I can appreciate is me kind of indirectly saying their deaths would be alright if the tournament turns out to be excellent, but that's really not the point I'm trying to make.
If it's a success, the human costs gets swept under the carpet. If it's a colossal failure, it will be in the spotlight for months/years to come.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
'To acquiesce to Macrons call to stay silent on Qatar would be a crime in itself':-

The president of France says politics should be kept out of sport but his request is not only an insult but a semantic impossibility

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/19/to-acquiesce-to-macrons-call-to-stay-silent-on-qatar-would-be-a-in-itself




^ 'Gianni Infantino and Emmanuel Macron talk at the G20 Summit in Bali. Both have made statements saying politics should be kept out of sport in the buildup to the Qatar World Cup.'
