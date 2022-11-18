Dear friends,Imagine being so desperate for work that you left your family behind to live in a squalid camp, toiling in the desert heat for as little as $1 an hour. Then you died, alone, and your family got nothing.Imagine that those who treated you like a slave would rake in billions while the family you left behind spiraled down deeper into poverty.FIFA decided to let Qatars despotic regime host the World Cup, and since then thousands of desperate and vulnerable migrant workers have reportedly died.Thats 39 modern-day slaves who died for every goal expected to be scored.FIFA is under pressure to set aside $440 million for these workers - the same amount that will be awarded to the competing teams. Rights groups, footballers, and even some of the World Cups top corporate sponsors are part of the push. But with less than two weeks until kickoff, we need to make this call massive to get FIFA to do the right thing. So sign now and well deliver your voices straight to FIFA.Despite warnings, FIFA chose a host country well known for using forced labor and for abusing poor and desperate migrant workers. FIFA helped create this problem, and now it has to help solve it.Getting a huge organization like FIFA to do the right thing can feel like an uphill battle. But public pressure works, especially when it starts to hurt profits. Even four of the World Cups top corporate sponsors Budweiser, McNasty's, Coca Cola, and Adidas support compensating workers. And so do 84% of football fans who are likely to tune into the matches, according to a recent poll.We only have days before the lights go up on the first game, shifting global attention to the matches, and not the people who worked - and died - in the sweltering heat and inhumane conditions to make the Qatar World Cup a reality. Dont let FIFA profit off abuse. Sign now to demand that they set aside $440 million to compensate migrant workers.Avaaz stands up for human rights and workers rights around the world. Already in 2015 Avaaz urged Qatar to end its modern slavery ahead of the World Cup, receiving almost a million signatures. In the years since, the Qatar government has taken steps to address these issues, but more can be done!With hope and determination,Bieta, Nate, Christine, Miguel, Ahmed, Luis, Marta and the rest of the Avaaz team.Please follow the link below. Were reading fast approaching 100,000 signatures.Thank YouYNWAhttps://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb
You couldnt make it up. Two days before it starts and all alcohol banned in stadiums. Bud Zero still available though. Hahahahaha. Im sorry for any members of the western hemisphere or Australia who actually went there and might enjoy a quiet beer. Why did they want the World Cup in Qatar again
Alcohol banned, but of course with the caveat
. Those in corporate areas of stadiums at the tournament will still be able to purchase alcohol.More fool anyone whos going
Very much both these...And they'll use the excuse of 'religious reasons' and 'culture' as an excuse - whilst some of the rich there cheat on their wives, drink and smoke and break other laws (a bit like most other places - yet they don't hid behind nonsensical and hypocritical reasons).
Yeah if they have a designated fan zones where people can drink and buy alcohol,then I don't see the problem here. My question is did they also ban the sale of alcohol in fan designated areas as well ?
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
2018 and it's a fair shout after the toxic Lampard/Beckham/Rooney/Terry/Neville era followed by the debacle of the Hodgson years. A youngish group with a lot of players that had come through the lower leagues and were somewhat bearable at that World Cup. Especially as the idiots who follow them wouldn't dare travel to Russia or act up if they did.Reality had certainly kicked in by 2021 Euros. Horrible twats like Pickford, Maguire and Kane and a team of shameless, diving cheats and arrogance personified, that had a tournament basically set up entirely for them to win it and still fucked it up.
Suarez is more of a twat and a diving cheat than all those you named yet you want Uruguay to win...
Would be funny if they got flogged 0-6 by Ecuador in the opening match. Would love to see how the local media report it.
Rumours that Qatar have bribed Equardorian players to lose the first match
I wonder what Budweiser will do with the 100,000 bottles of beer they just imported.
Sauce please.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
no the designated fan zones will still have booze bring sold
Not defending them but it's an Arab country what do you expect ? they made it clear that they are not going to change their culture for a world cup.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Im not an expert but I thought Dubai was dripping in booze. I thought its where all pious sheiks went to drink champagne, smoke Cuban cigars and bang expensive hookers.Banning booze 60 miles down the coast for international fans seems ridiculous.
I guess the fan zones wont have Qataris in them, but the stadiums probably will. I guess Budweiser will slash the beer price at the fan zones to get rid of the beer they would have sold in the stadium. Hopefully.
'beIN Sports MENA announces that it will broadcast the 2022 World cup games on a three minute delay to prevent any inappropriate images from the main feed like LGBT people, people drinking alcohol, or other non Islamic practices. Official statement inside in Arabic.':-
Thre was a post doing the rounds on twitter last night that 5 or 6 Ecuadorians had been paid to ensure the game finished 1-0 to Qatar. Highly likely it's bullshit, but I wouldn't be surprised if it finished 1-0 to Qatar.
'beIN Sports MENA announces that it will broadcast the 2022 World cup games on a three minute delay to prevent any inappropriate images from the main feed like LGBT people, people drinking alcohol, or other non Islamic practices. Official statement inside in Arabic.':-^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/yyigtd/bein_sports_mena_announces_that_it_will_broadcast/
If anything they'd make it more expensive given that's the only place people can buy a beer and will have no option but to pay the prices.
just getting better and better.
What have the Japanese, Koreans and Iranians done to upset you Seriously though its refreshing for someone on this thread to have some sympathy with fans who just want to watch their team play football''Qatar and FIFA are the enemy here.
If people want to go over there it's up to them but it aas never going to be anything less than a soulless shitshow from the moment it was awarded.
I'll be watching, fuck the politics
*pat on the back*I assume that's what you were going for?
