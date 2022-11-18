Poll

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 200209 times)

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3400 on: Today at 12:18:54 pm »

Ha - Couldn't give a flying fuck about this tournament , but that's got to be a massive embarrassment to FIFA , the corrupt self serving fuckers .
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3401 on: Today at 12:21:44 pm »
You couldnt make it up.

Two days before it starts and all alcohol banned in stadiums. Bud Zero still available though. Hahahahaha.

Im sorry for any members of the western hemisphere or Australia who actually went there and might enjoy a quiet beer.

Why did they want the World Cup in Qatar again ???
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3402 on: Today at 12:21:55 pm »

'Hopes for workers legacy fade after deafening silence from Qataris':-

Trade union working with Qatar fears for World Cup legacy
It sees no sign that sustainable change is coming

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/18/qatar-accused-deafening-silence-migrant-workers-centre-reform-world-cup


Quote from: RooiBefok on November 13, 2022, 07:35:19 am
Dear friends,

Imagine being so desperate for work that you left your family behind to live in a squalid camp, toiling in the desert heat for as little as $1 an hour. Then you died, alone, and your family got nothing.

Imagine that those who treated you like a slave would rake in billions while the family you left behind spiraled down deeper into poverty.

FIFA decided to let Qatars despotic regime host the World Cup, and since then thousands of desperate and vulnerable migrant workers have reportedly died.

Thats 39 modern-day slaves who died for every goal expected to be scored.

FIFA is under pressure to set aside $440 million for these workers - the same amount that will be awarded to the competing teams. Rights groups, footballers, and even some of the World Cups top corporate sponsors are part of the push. But with less than two weeks until kickoff, we need to make this call massive to get FIFA to do the right thing. So sign now and well deliver your voices straight to FIFA.

Despite warnings, FIFA chose a host country well known for using forced labor and for abusing poor and desperate migrant workers. FIFA helped create this problem, and now it has to help solve it.

Getting a huge organization like FIFA to do the right thing can feel like an uphill battle. But public pressure works, especially when it starts to hurt profits. Even four of the World Cups top corporate sponsors  Budweiser, McNasty's, Coca Cola, and Adidas  support compensating workers. And so do 84% of football fans who are likely to tune into the matches, according to a recent poll.

We only have days before the lights go up on the first game, shifting global attention to the matches, and not the people who worked - and died - in the sweltering heat and inhumane conditions to make the Qatar World Cup a reality. Dont let FIFA profit off abuse. Sign now to demand that they set aside $440 million to compensate migrant workers.

Avaaz stands up for human rights and workers rights around the world. Already in 2015 Avaaz urged Qatar to end its modern slavery ahead of the World Cup, receiving almost a million signatures. In the years since, the Qatar government has taken steps to address these issues, but more can be done!

With hope and determination,
Bieta, Nate, Christine, Miguel, Ahmed, Luis, Marta and the rest of the Avaaz team.

Please follow the link below.  Were reading fast approaching 100,000 signatures.
Thank You
YNWA

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb

686,000+ signed now ;D

Hopefully most on here will sign too?

(it only requires an email address to do - so no lengthy sign ups or anything like that - just remember to click on the 'verify' button when you receive the confirmation email).

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3403 on: Today at 12:22:55 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 12:21:44 pm
You couldnt make it up.

Two days before it starts and all alcohol banned in stadiums. Bud Zero still available though. Hahahahaha.

Im sorry for any members of the western hemisphere or Australia who actually went there and might enjoy a quiet beer.

Why did they want the World Cup in Qatar again ???

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3404 on: Today at 12:23:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 11:41:57 am
Alcohol banned, but of course with the caveat

. Those in corporate areas of stadiums at the tournament will still be able to purchase alcohol.

More fool anyone whos going

Even fucking God can be compromised  :lmao

Was going to make a Budweiser joke but I see tens of thousands of people have probably beaten me to it.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3405 on: Today at 12:24:22 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:16:03 pm
Very much both these...

And they'll use the excuse of 'religious reasons' and 'culture' as an excuse - whilst some of the rich there cheat on their wives, drink and smoke and break other laws

(a bit like most other places - yet they don't hid behind nonsensical and hypocritical reasons).

They haven't got a leg to stand on

Quran  9:34
And those who hoard up gold and silver, and spend it not in the Way of Allah, -announce unto them a painful torment.



Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3406 on: Today at 12:24:26 pm »
I wonder what Budweiser will do with the 100,000 bottles of beer they just imported.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3407 on: Today at 12:24:27 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 12:01:52 pm
Yeah if they have a designated fan zones where people can drink and buy alcohol,then I don't see the problem here. My question is did they also ban the sale of alcohol in fan designated areas as well ? 
no the designated fan zones will still have booze bring sold
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3408 on: Today at 12:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:53:18 am
2018 and it's a fair shout after the toxic Lampard/Beckham/Rooney/Terry/Neville era followed by the debacle of the Hodgson years. A youngish group with a lot of players that had come through the lower leagues and were somewhat bearable at that World Cup. Especially as the idiots who follow them wouldn't dare travel to Russia or act up if they did.

Reality had certainly kicked in by 2021 Euros. Horrible twats like Pickford, Maguire and Kane and a team of shameless, diving cheats and arrogance personified, that had a tournament basically set up entirely for them to win it and still fucked it up.

Suarez is more of a twat and a diving cheat than all those you named yet you want Uruguay to win...
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3409 on: Today at 12:24:35 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 12:21:44 pm
You couldnt make it up.

Two days before it starts and all alcohol banned in stadiums. Bud Zero still available though. Hahahahaha.

Im sorry for any members of the western hemisphere or Australia who actually went there and might enjoy a quiet beer.

Why did they want the World Cup in Qatar again ???

If you're stinking rich mate - you'll be fine - as alcohol is still being served for VIPs and in the executive boxes.

FIFA does have a line they just will not cross - yet it unfortunately starts and ends with looking after themselves and their enablers.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3410 on: Today at 12:25:35 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:24:28 pm
Suarez is more of a twat and a diving cheat than all those you named yet you want Uruguay to win...

The worst divers in the league are mostly English

And they are worse because the xenophobic referees and the xenophobic media let them get away with it
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3411 on: Today at 12:26:43 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:29:27 am
Would be funny if they got flogged 0-6 by Ecuador in the opening match. Would love to see how the local media report it.
Rumours that Qatar have bribed Equardorian players to lose the first match
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3412 on: Today at 12:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:26:43 pm
Rumours that Qatar have bribed Equardorian players to lose the first match
Sauce please.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3413 on: Today at 12:27:22 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:24:28 pm
Suarez is more of a twat and a diving cheat than all those you named yet you want Uruguay to win...
Yeah, but you ask Suarez and he's all like, "yeah, I like to win..." whereas Kane is all "Not me, guv, I'm as honest as the day is long!"
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3414 on: Today at 12:28:02 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 12:24:26 pm
I wonder what Budweiser will do with the 100,000 bottles of beer they just imported.

Hopefully sue the fuck out of FIFA
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3415 on: Today at 12:28:11 pm »
Im not an expert but I thought Dubai was dripping in booze.

I thought its where all pious sheiks went to drink champagne, smoke Cuban cigars and bang expensive hookers.

Banning booze 60 miles down the coast for international fans seems ridiculous.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3416 on: Today at 12:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:26:43 pm
Rumours that Qatar have bribed Equardorian players to lose the first match
Ivan Toney likes this.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3417 on: Today at 12:29:36 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 12:27:14 pm
Sauce please.
it's probably bollocks but someone in our footie What's App group shared this image
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3418 on: Today at 12:30:03 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 12:27:14 pm
Sauce please.

Thre was a post doing the rounds on twitter last night that 5 or 6 Ecuadorians had been paid to ensure the game finished 1-0 to Qatar. Highly likely it's bullshit, but I wouldn't be surprised if it finished 1-0 to Qatar.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3419 on: Today at 12:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:24:27 pm
no the designated fan zones will still have booze bring sold

I guess the fan zones wont have Qataris in them, but the stadiums probably will. I guess Budweiser will slash the beer price at the fan zones to get rid of the beer they would have sold in the stadium. Hopefully.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3420 on: Today at 12:30:53 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:49:51 am
Not defending them but it's an Arab country what do you expect ? they made it clear that they are not going to change their culture for a world cup.
not all Arab countries have the same rules! some are stricter than others depending on religion and rulers etc.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3421 on: Today at 12:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:24:28 pm
Suarez is more of a twat and a diving cheat than all those you named yet you want Uruguay to win...

Suarez is more of a twat than John Terry? Another splendidly odd take :D
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3422 on: Today at 12:31:21 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 12:28:11 pm
Im not an expert but I thought Dubai was dripping in booze.

I thought its where all pious sheiks went to drink champagne, smoke Cuban cigars and bang expensive hookers.

Banning booze 60 miles down the coast for international fans seems ridiculous.
it's not banned, it's just banned in the stadiums (for the plebs). You can still get it at the fan zones and in hotels
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3423 on: Today at 12:31:51 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:26:43 pm
Rumours that Qatar have bribed Equardorian players to lose the first match

Wouldn't be the first time, would it? Korea making it as far as they did in 2002, the Russian players pumped up with who knows what in 2018... And others too I'm sure. It'd actually be in keeping with previous World Cups if someone was indeed bribed to lose to Qatar.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3424 on: Today at 12:32:07 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 12:30:46 pm
I guess the fan zones wont have Qataris in them, but the stadiums probably will. I guess Budweiser will slash the beer price at the fan zones to get rid of the beer they would have sold in the stadium. Hopefully.

If anything they'd make it more expensive given that's the only place people can buy a beer and will have no option but to pay the prices.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3425 on: Today at 12:32:41 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 12:30:46 pm
I guess the fan zones wont have Qataris in them, but the stadiums probably will. I guess Budweiser will slash the beer price at the fan zones to get rid of the beer they would have sold in the stadium. Hopefully.
£11 a pint apparently, £12 for a glass of wine/beer in the hotels! I'd rather not bother
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3426 on: Today at 12:33:00 pm »

'beIN Sports MENA announces that it will broadcast the 2022 World cup games on a three minute delay to prevent any inappropriate images from the main feed like LGBT people, people drinking alcohol, or other non Islamic practices. Official statement inside in Arabic.':-



^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/yyigtd/bein_sports_mena_announces_that_it_will_broadcast


The cynic in me suggests the delay is also so any prominent Qatari's are not caught on-screen drinking too, etc (perhaps siting next to members of the opposite sex who are not their wives etc?).

(only the plebs are banned from having alcohol in grounds)


Remember - this a is 'platform for tolerance' according to some of the shills paid by Qatar to talk propaganda about this sham of a World Cup...

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3427 on: Today at 12:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:24:28 pm
Suarez is more of a twat and a diving cheat than all those you named yet you want Uruguay to win...

I'd rather Uruguay go out early to get Darwin back to be honest.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3428 on: Today at 12:34:07 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:33:00 pm
'beIN Sports MENA announces that it will broadcast the 2022 World cup games on a three minute delay to prevent any inappropriate images from the main feed like LGBT people, people drinking alcohol, or other non Islamic practices. Official statement inside in Arabic.':-

:lmao just getting better and better.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3429 on: Today at 12:34:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:30:03 pm
Thre was a post doing the rounds on twitter last night that 5 or 6 Ecuadorians had been paid to ensure the game finished 1-0 to Qatar. Highly likely it's bullshit, but I wouldn't be surprised if it finished 1-0 to Qatar.

Would be an amazing start to the most controversial World Cup in my life time if at the end of the very first game it was clear players and or a goal keeper and or the refs had clearly all been bribed.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3430 on: Today at 12:35:11 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:33:00 pm
'beIN Sports MENA announces that it will broadcast the 2022 World cup games on a three minute delay to prevent any inappropriate images from the main feed like LGBT people, people drinking alcohol, or other non Islamic practices. Official statement inside in Arabic.':-



^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/yyigtd/bein_sports_mena_announces_that_it_will_broadcast/

That has to be fake.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3431 on: Today at 12:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:32:07 pm
If anything they'd make it more expensive given that's the only place people can buy a beer and will have no option but to pay the prices.

You are more likely right.  Im so naive.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3432 on: Today at 12:35:57 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:34:07 pm
:lmao just getting better and better.

It's fake otherwise they'd do the same for the PL, Ligue1, Bundesligua and other major EU leagues.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3433 on: Today at 12:37:01 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 12:21:44 pm
You couldnt make it up.

Two days before it starts and all alcohol banned in stadiums. Bud Zero still available though. Hahahahaha.

Im sorry for any members of the western hemisphere or Australia who actually went there and might enjoy a quiet beer.

Why did they want the World Cup in Qatar again ???

What have the Japanese,  Koreans and Iranians done to upset you  ;D 

Seriously though its refreshing for someone on this thread to have some sympathy with fans who just want to watch their team play football'
'
Qatar and FIFA are the enemy here. 

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3434 on: Today at 12:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:37:01 pm
What have the Japanese,  Koreans and Iranians done to upset you  ;D 

Seriously though its refreshing for someone on this thread to have some sympathy with fans who just want to watch their team play football'
'
Qatar and FIFA are the enemy here.

If people want to go over there it's up to them but it was never going to be anything other than a soulless shitshow from the moment it was awarded.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3435 on: Today at 12:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:39:18 pm
If people want to go over there it's up to them but it aas never going to be anything less than a soulless shitshow from the moment it was awarded.

True, but that doesn't make it right.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3436 on: Today at 12:40:42 pm »
I'll be watching, fuck the politics
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3437 on: Today at 12:41:13 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:40:42 pm
I'll be watching, fuck the politics

*pat on the back*

I assume that's what you were going for?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3438 on: Today at 12:42:33 pm »
There was so much talk of Russia being a disaster four years ago and it ended up being a decent tournament and appeared to be a good fan experience.

It does seem unlikely that this will end up that way. Im interested to hear from fan experiences after the first game on Monday for England. Has anyone from RAWK admitted to going ? 
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3439 on: Today at 12:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:41:13 pm
*pat on the back*

I assume that's what you were going for?
I'm not going but I'll be watching on the TV
