Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 197057 times)

Online lobsterboy

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3280 on: Today at 04:37:05 pm »
LFC going over there just reaffirms why i've jibbed even us.
Soul has gone.
As for the wold cup. An irresistible prospect?
Nope, its perfectly resistible.
Wont watch a single minute thanks.
Online John C

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3281 on: Today at 04:49:07 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:05:44 am
"Keep human rights out of football" , thats basically the message from fifa, and from plenty of participating players and countries.
Maybe we could also keep obscene profit out of football also.
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 10:10:13 am
French president Emmanuel Macron says sport must not be politicised
He's about 100 years too late.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3282 on: Today at 04:54:11 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 10:10:13 am
World Cup 2022: French president Emmanuel Macron says sport must not be politicised

"... unless they give us absolutely fucking loads of money!"
Online jillc

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3283 on: Today at 05:17:46 pm »
It's taken long enough but Jack Warner has lost his appeal against extradition to the US.

Ken Bensinger
@kenbensinger
NEW: Jack Warner has lost his appeal and can be extradited to the US in the FIFA corruption case. This is huge news and even more so just days before the World Cup
Offline reddebs

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3284 on: Today at 05:20:56 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:17:46 pm
It's taken long enough but Jack Warner has lost his appeal against extradition to the US.

Ken Bensinger
@kenbensinger
NEW: Jack Warner has lost his appeal and can be extradited to the US in the FIFA corruption case. This is huge news and even more so just days before the World Cup

Is he the Carribbean fa guy Jill?
Online jillc

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3285 on: Today at 05:24:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:20:56 pm
Is he the Carribbean fa guy Jill?

He is. I will put some stuff on about him below.
Online Tobelius

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3286 on: Today at 05:24:49 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:54:11 pm
"... unless they give us absolutely fucking loads of money!"

At least Blatter implies here that the awarding of the WC to Qatar was directly linked with Macron's predecessor's talks with the Qatari crown prince and them agreeing to buy $14.6 billion worth of fighter jets from France a few months later.

But yeah let's keep politics out of football Macron  ;D.

https://www.marca.com/en/world-cup/2022/11/08/636a5ecfca4741ed108b4567.html
Online jillc

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3287 on: Today at 05:25:33 pm »
Warner, a former FIFA VP and member of parliament from Trinidad & Tobago, is accused of taking bribes for his vote for the 2010 and 2018 World Cups, as well as many many other acts of corruption over decades in football

According to indictments in the case, Warner took $10 million for his vote for South Africa to host, and $5 million for his vote for Russia to host. He was supposed to give $1 million of the SA money to Blazer, but only delivered $750K. He also may have taken $$ from Morroco.

Warner's sons Daryan & Daryll, were among the first to get swept up in the case. As I detail in "Red Card," they were arrested in front of their father in Miami in 2012 & later pleaded guilty in exchange for cooperation in the case. Both could testify against their dad

To temper this, I'm told that even with this obstacle cleared, the process of extradition from T&T can still take a very long time so this may not be over yet
Per the Trinidad Guardian, the Privy Council in the UK ruled that the extradition treaty between the US and T&T does not preclude Warner's extradition. This step only means his standard extradition hearing in T&T can continue.

No clear timeline yet on that proceeding and, in theory, the magistrate there could still rule against his extradition. In this cases, two judges in Argentina ruled against extradition on basis of charges in the case (rather than legality of treaty)

In a statement Warner made today, he said "It is unfathomable how a New York District Attorney could commence a prosecution against me based solely on the fact that monies payable to me passed through the American banking system."

He also claimed (falsely) the prosecution was motivated by the US & UK losing the vote to host the WC. "They were therefore not pleased and thereafter began a campaign against FIFA which resulted in the arrest and prosecution of several Executive Committee members of FIFA"

https://twitter.com/kenbensinger
Offline reddebs

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3288 on: Today at 05:34:56 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:25:33 pm


https://twitter.com/kenbensinger

All these corrupt guys are so adept at deflecting aren't they?

Oh the USA and UK are upset they didn't get the vote. 

Fuck off you corrupt bastard.  If you don't like the consequences don't take the fucking bribe!!

Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3289 on: Today at 05:40:40 pm »
Online John C

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3290 on: Today at 06:21:37 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 05:40:40 pm
https://twitter.com/fbawaydays/status/1592485080349708288?s=46&t=QqhmCbbpWxCnDWYNEhDaBg
😂😂😂😂
Its like man city
I reckon someone with a keen eye could spot someone cheering on 3 different countrys.
