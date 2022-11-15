

With the biggest respect the most important thing is keeping pressure on Qatar for failing to recognise the thousands of people who have died building football stadiums so this awful tournament can go head. The reason why so many poor families have not had any compensation for the loss of their loved ones is because that country is not acknowledging what has happened. I certainly don't approve of our club or any other using places like Dubai, but at the end of the day getting compensation for people who are suffering is more important. Anything which dilutes it just helps Qatar continue with their awful treatment of these people.



I'm struggling to get my head round this argument, regarding dilution and having to prioritise a single cause. I don't see why it has to be an either/or. Being consistent on calling out human rights abuse, whether it be of migrant workers, women or same-sex relations, whether it be in Qatar, UAE, or anywhere else, is key for me.That we (LFC) don't even seem to be able to get our own house in order (re. Dubai), then gives rise to the charge of hypocrisy when we criticise FIFA in its choice of Qatar if we don't call out both.As a gay match-going Red, I've been hurting badly since learning about the Dubai trip. It hurt too in 2017, but back then I tried to kid myself it was ignorance from those involved. That doesn't wash now. The message is pretty clear: LFC will say all the right things to support diversity and inclusivity, but when push comes to shove, they'll happily host a tournament in a state where I could be put to death for having sex with another man, and don't seem arsed by the signals that sends out.It's fucking depressing to be honest.