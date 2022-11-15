Well I'm guessing the club will have to pay for this trip? Any money we pay them will go towards sports washing, We are due to play Lyon in Dubai whilst the world cup is on and I've seen posters from Dubai advertising this already. The players will probably get some free time and put pics of themselves on Instagram like they generally do. All this promotes a positive effect on the UAE, rather than the medieval scumbags they actually are.



Considering the back lash this world cup is getting, choosing to go there now is a bizarre decision.



Caveating this with my own preference for the club not to go to the Middle East for any marketing activities, but do feel that opinions are veering towards the extreme now and are in danger of crass stereotyping of a whole region. There are legitimate private businesses in Dubai and while the state will undoubtedly earn some money from the trip (i.e. value added taxes), there is nothing at all to suggest that Liverpool are going on this trip at the invitation of the state or with the intention of sportswashing the image of Dubai (as Newcastle are doing with their trip to Saudi Arabia).At this point if we are suggesting a boycott of the region due to politics, then I am afraid we are going down a rabbit hole out of which there are no good answers. The UK's own policies towards refugees is no less palatable than that of countries in the Gulf, and when it comes to the war in Yemen, most of the weapons are being supplied by Western arms manufacturers. If people are really serious to stop funding the sportswashers, they should lobby strongly for a ban on the purchase of oil and gas from the Middle East. It's not black and white, we should firmly advocate against state involvement in football (no matter who it is Saudi, China, Australia, Fiji or the US), but also be wary of exacerbating the echo chamber effect in here.