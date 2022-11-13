Surprised more hasn't been made of this, We are basically helping fund the sports washers.



I'm sure there's plenty other places we could have gone.



yeah its been accepted with little attention it seems - because of the location and many other teams going too in part.Its a bit shit, and I wish the club would not be a part of the problem however small its perceived. This isnt like a club world cup situation where the location is nothing to do with them - this was the clubs choice. And the ease of travel part is a weak excuse, for one, we only have 7 players in the world cup, and it isnt like they would be flying anywhere crammed into small seats in economy, Im sure theyd manage a longer flight in private jets.