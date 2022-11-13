Poll

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 190112 times)

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3080 on: Today at 01:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:54:06 pm
yep, very unimpressed by the club going to Dubai - but the excuse were using to make it acceptable is because it makes it easy for our players knocked out of the world cup to get there. And Im sure well be tuning in to the 2 matches vs Lyonnais and AC Milan including plenty making a loud stand on this very thread saying they wont watch the world cup.

Surprised more hasn't been made of this, We are basically helping fund the sports washers.

I'm sure there's plenty other places we could have gone.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3081 on: Today at 01:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:09:59 pm
Surprised more hasn't been made of this, We are basically helping fund the sports washers.

I'm sure there's plenty other places we could have gone.

yeah its been accepted with little attention it seems - because of the location and many other teams going too in part.   

Its a bit shit, and I wish the club would not be a part of the problem however small its perceived. This isnt like a club world cup situation where the location is nothing to do with them - this was the clubs choice. And the ease of travel part is a weak excuse, for one, we only have 7 players in the world cup, and it isnt like they would be flying anywhere crammed into small seats in economy, Im sure theyd manage a longer flight in private jets.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3082 on: Today at 01:17:14 pm »
Quote from: RooiBefok on November 13, 2022, 07:35:19 am
Dear friends,

Imagine being so desperate for work that you left your family behind to live in a squalid camp, toiling in the desert heat for as little as $1 an hour. Then you died, alone, and your family got nothing.

Imagine that those who treated you like a slave would rake in billions while the family you left behind spiraled down deeper into poverty.

FIFA decided to let Qatars despotic regime host the World Cup, and since then thousands of desperate and vulnerable migrant workers have reportedly died.

Thats 39 modern-day slaves who died for every goal expected to be scored.

FIFA is under pressure to set aside $440 million for these workers - the same amount that will be awarded to the competing teams. Rights groups, footballers, and even some of the World Cups top corporate sponsors are part of the push. But with less than two weeks until kickoff, we need to make this call massive to get FIFA to do the right thing. So sign now and well deliver your voices straight to FIFA.

Despite warnings, FIFA chose a host country well known for using forced labor and for abusing poor and desperate migrant workers. FIFA helped create this problem, and now it has to help solve it.

Getting a huge organization like FIFA to do the right thing can feel like an uphill battle. But public pressure works, especially when it starts to hurt profits. Even four of the World Cups top corporate sponsors  Budweiser, McNasty's, Coca Cola, and Adidas  support compensating workers. And so do 84% of football fans who are likely to tune into the matches, according to a recent poll.

We only have days before the lights go up on the first game, shifting global attention to the matches, and not the people who worked - and died - in the sweltering heat and inhumane conditions to make the Qatar World Cup a reality. Dont let FIFA profit off abuse. Sign now to demand that they set aside $440 million to compensate migrant workers.

Avaaz stands up for human rights and workers rights around the world. Already in 2015 Avaaz urged Qatar to end its modern slavery ahead of the World Cup, receiving almost a million signatures. In the years since, the Qatar government has taken steps to address these issues, but more can be done!

With hope and determination,
Bieta, Nate, Christine, Miguel, Ahmed, Luis, Marta and the rest of the Avaaz team.

Please follow the link below.  Were reading fast approaching 100,000 signatures.
Thank You
YNWA

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb

500,000+ signed now ;D

Hopefully most on here will sign too?

(it only requires an email address to do - so no lengthy sign ups or anything like that - just remember to click on the 'verify' button when you receive the confirmation email).

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3083 on: Today at 01:20:16 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:17:14 pm
500,000+ signed now ;D

Hopefully most on here will sign too?

(it only requires an email address to do - so no lengthy sign ups or anything like that - just remember to click on the 'verify' button when you receive the confirmation email).

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb
Thanks Jason and RooiBefok.  Signed.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3084 on: Today at 01:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:16:31 pm
yeah its been accepted with little attention it seems - because of the location and many other teams going too in part.   

Its a bit shit, and I wish the club would not be a part of the problem however small its perceived. This isnt like a club world cup situation where the location is nothing to do with them - this was the clubs choice. And the ease of travel part is a weak excuse, for one, we only have 7 players in the world cup, and it isnt like they would be flying anywhere crammed into small seats in economy, Im sure theyd manage a longer flight in private jets.

Well it will be a good opportunity for us to meet Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum before he buys us next year  ;D
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3085 on: Today at 01:23:14 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:34:31 pm
'Holding the World Cup in Qatar has damaged football and I will not be going | Philipp Lahm':-

Football should try to expand to new regions, but awarding a World Cup to Qatar was a mistake on a number of levels

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/nov/15/world-cup-qatar-damaged-football-philipp-lahm

Glad he had decided to speak out. I was fearing the silence of the Lahm.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3086 on: Today at 01:23:15 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:20:16 pm
Thanks Jason and RooiBefok.  Signed.

Nice one, mate.



'World Cup 2022: Sepp Blatter says Qatar's human rights record was not discussed during its World Cup bid':-

Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter tells Radio 5 Live's new podcast series Powerplay that Qatar's human rights record "was not discussed" during the World Cup bidding process.


'Blatter, 86, was president of world football's governing body when Qatar was awarded the tournament in 2010.

He stated that additional "social and cultural conditions" for potential host countries were introduced after the decision, and that no such checks were in place during Qatar's bid.

The Swiss also said that a report rating the suitability of all potential 2022 World Cup hosts gave the Gulf state "the lowest qualification".

BBC Sport has contacted Fifa and the World Cup organising committee for comment.'

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/63636541 - with 2 minute video


^ I know it is Blatter, so his words are to be taken with a large pinch of salt, but should be interesting to hear FIFA'$ response to this...
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3087 on: Today at 01:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:23:14 pm
Glad he had decided to speak out. I was fearing the silence of the Lahm.

Nice...

(in a James Richardson style) ;D



'Former Argentine president Mauricio Macri says Germany is one of the countries that has a chance of winning the Qatar World Cup because "it is a superior race".':-

https://twitter.com/eixopolitico/status/1592373473774403584


^ I imagine some journalists are checking to see if his parents arrived in Argentina on a boat / U-boat from Europe, circa 1945...

« Last Edit: Today at 01:30:52 pm by oojason »
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3088 on: Today at 01:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:23:14 pm
Glad he had decided to speak out. I was fearing the silence of the Lahm.

 ;D
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3089 on: Today at 01:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:23:14 pm
Glad he had decided to speak out. I was fearing the silence of the Lahm.

That is some impressive pun-magic pulled out of thin air.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3090 on: Today at 01:33:35 pm »

'David Squires on  a Qatar World Cup workers death by natural causes':-

Rupchandra Rumba toiled in extreme heat before dying in the night. His widow says she has never received fair compensation

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/nov/15/david-squires-on-a-qatar-world-cup-workers-death-by-natural-causes
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3091 on: Today at 01:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:23:14 pm
Glad he had decided to speak out. I was fearing the silence of the Lahm.

Beautiful.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3092 on: Today at 01:42:21 pm »
Us playing in Dubai during the World Cup.    Makes me think the worse,   Is it a precursor by being taken over by them.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3093 on: Today at 01:52:21 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:23:15 pm
Nice one, mate.



'World Cup 2022: Sepp Blatter says Qatar's human rights record was not discussed during its World Cup bid':-

Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter tells Radio 5 Live's new podcast series Powerplay that Qatar's human rights record "was not discussed" during the World Cup bidding process.


'Blatter, 86, was president of world football's governing body when Qatar was awarded the tournament in 2010.

He stated that additional "social and cultural conditions" for potential host countries were introduced after the decision, and that no such checks were in place during Qatar's bid.

The Swiss also said that a report rating the suitability of all potential 2022 World Cup hosts gave the Gulf state "the lowest qualification".

BBC Sport has contacted Fifa and the World Cup organising committee for comment.'

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/63636541 - with 2 minute video


^ I know it is Blatter, so his words are to be taken with a large pinch of salt, but should be interesting to hear FIFA'$ response to this...


Why are they giving him any airtime the blokes a total scumbag plus how can we take anything he says seriously
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3094 on: Today at 01:53:34 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 01:42:21 pm
Us playing in Dubai during the World Cup.    Makes me think the worse,   Is it a precursor by being taken over by them.

I did wonder if it's to do with the sale of the club time will tell i guess
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3095 on: Today at 01:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:40:45 am
Infantino calls for a one month ceasefire in Ukraine for the duration of the World Cup.

So, just as Ukraine has the Russians on the run, he'd like them to stop and allow the Russians to regroup, all so it doesn't spoil the farce he is overseeing.

Just when you thought he couldn't be more of a scumbag.

He wants another medal from Putin.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3096 on: Today at 02:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 01:56:51 pm
He wants another medal from Putin.

Would love it if Zelenskyy replied to Infantino along the lines of 'we do not take advice from the friends, allies and enablers of Putin'.

(though I'm sure he other things on his mind other than dickhead and sociopath Infantino).
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3097 on: Today at 02:15:08 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 01:42:21 pm
Us playing in Dubai during the World Cup.    Makes me think the worse,   Is it a precursor by being taken over by them.

So are Arsenal, Lyon and AC Milan. 

AC Milan got bought by Redbird recently, Arsenal are owned by Korenke and Lyon have the baguette case Aulas who never sells anythnig.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3098 on: Today at 02:38:29 pm »




'This World Cup is about much more than football. Ive seen the coffins':-

Official data shows that thousands of workers have died since Qatar was awarded the World Cup. The beautiful game has blood on its hands

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/15/this-world-cup-is-about-much-more-than-football-ive-seen-the-coffins


'On a corner of my desk stands a giant stack of external hard drives. They hold the story, gigabyte after gigabyte, of almost a decade of reporting on the lives of Nepals migrant workers in the World Cup host nation, Qatar.

On one, I recently found a photo from July 2013 of Tilak Bishwakarma holding a picture of his son Ganesh. When he left his home for Qatar, Ganesh was a teenager hoping to earn some money to support his impoverished family. Two months later his body was brought home in a coffin.'
