Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 187746 times)

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3000 on: Today at 07:24:13 pm »

'Why I'll Be Boycotting the 2022 Qatar World Cup':-

LAYTH YOUSIF cant bring himself to look past the abuses of the rights of migrant workers, women, and the LGBTQ+ community in the host country

https://morningstaronline.co.uk/article/s/why-i-wont-be-attending-qatars-world-cup - or www.onlinegooner.com/articles/view/why-i-ll-be-boycotting-the-2022-qatar-world-cup

.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3001 on: Today at 07:31:30 pm »

'World Cup 2022: A desert World Cup blighted by a dust-storm of controversy':-

'Now is All' is the official Qatar World Cup slogan. A message, perhaps, to focus on the present - and the on-field action that is about to begin. To move on from the past. If only it were that simple.

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63570556


^ quality article from Dan Roan.
.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3002 on: Today at 07:42:39 pm »

'Qatar: The World (Cup) At Their Feet | All The FIFA's Men' - in Spanish, with English subtitles:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G-sqSBCH3gk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G-sqSBCH3gk</a>


'Qatar was chosen to host the 2022 World Cup against all odds, even to the surprise of FIFA or its president, Sepp Blatter. It all began in 2010 with a secret voting in Zurich which was surrounded by allegations of corruption. That vote triggered, years later, the explosion of #FIFAgate. Nevertheless Qatar2022 will go ahead as planned.'
.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3003 on: Today at 07:55:59 pm »
And along with the football we have this:

https://www.tixbox.com/en/events/?page=0&size=12
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3004 on: Today at 08:01:01 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:09:12 pm

Hopefully most on here will sign too?

Done over the weekend :)
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3005 on: Today at 08:06:31 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:01:01 pm
Done over the weekend :)
Signed this afternoon.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3006 on: Today at 08:09:47 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:23:11 pm
I refused to play in footy tournaments sponsored by The Scum (usually in alter rounds of competitions where sponsors are more interested and PR involved). Walked off the pitch when the ref made racists comments about some Asian opposition players. Fought with my own team-mates for them doing similar (on and off the pitch). I'm no angel, or 'virtue signalling', but there was always a line for me, and for many others I played with too (or seeing other players in other matches)... where playing football becomes the less important thing in the moment.

Saw a lad get a red card (2nd yellow) for leaving the pitch to go help a player on a another pitch who had broke his leg and had gone into shock (he was an ambulance driver - before the days of paramedics). His ban was upheld by the County FA - but nobody played on the same pitch as that ref who gave him that red card again (as far as I know).

I was never a pro. That is likely the main difference. Maybe the environment that pro players are in suppresses that? The dedication and focus required (giving up going to family events, going out with friends, the other many 'sacrifices' made - especially in the modern era)? I don't know. 

Maybe it would make for a poll? (Sarge, where are you?) ;D 'If you were still playing football what would it take for you not to play in the finals of a big competition?' A tournament built on the deaths of thousands of migrant workers for a despot regime (who easily could have paid them a fair wage, or put them up in decent conditions, let them leave or swap jobs, or stop & go after illegal agents who charge the workers thousands in recruitment fees). Who could easily turn a blind eye to people who are LGBTQ+ in their countries... just like they do when the richer and powerful people cheat on their wives and have sex outside of marriage, drink alcohol, or break other 'strict' laws.

I think it would be more than a 'very few' mate. No grandstanding required.

Some sublime posts from you in here and I agree wholeheartedly.

With the play or not play thing I think it's largely a question of morality. I do also feel sorry for the players that it's been allowed to get to this point but at the same time making a statement through action doesn't just dissolve when the authorities of the game allow for something, you are not controlled by them, each and every player is their own individual and as humans we each have choices in these kinds of situations.

I've never been a fan of the whole 'you cant say if you've never been in the situation' because some people stick relentlessly to their beliefs and standing up against certain things. In many industries there are scenarios in which this kind of thing could arise and not everyone would be unable to say what they would do because it hasn't happened. I'm early into a career in an industry I would love to reach the very top level, awards, incredible recognition worldwide and from your fellow artists especially at things like conventions is a huge thing... would I take part in a convention set up and run in the kind of way the world cup has been even taking into account i've dreamed of getting to the highest positions in this industry and took decades to get my foot in the door ... would I fuck!!! I'd put everything I own on it because I know what I believe in. It's funny the line some things are bigger than football get trotted out whenever the subjects of illness, discrimination, death etc arise, but this time it's seemingly different and it's like there's got to be an angle discovered to justify things somehow. At the end of the day it's a choice to go and play, it may be seen as a more difficult one for some than it is for others but it's still a choice.

Again I draw attention to Ada Hegerberg, saw something unjust and took a stand against it through action that meant she had to actually sacrifice something. At the very top of the game she sacrificed the chance to play on big stages in important years of her career, now that's not to say everyone will do the same but why can someone else do it to make a real statement instead of saying 'the authorities should change this' 'im just one player' 'i'll wear an armband' 'but it's a big stage'? Again it's a choice, and to some this will come across as harsh or unrealistic but in reality it's making a choice to stand up against something
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3007 on: Today at 08:20:59 pm »
I totally get the outrage over this tournament
, don't get me wrong. But isn't this just modern football? Super League, City, PSG...this is just going to become the norm. The FA cup final will probably be played in Dubai soon.

I'm just going to enjoy the football - nothing we can do about any of it.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3008 on: Today at 08:31:01 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:20:59 pm
I totally get the outrage over this tournament
, don't get me wrong. But isn't this just modern football? Super League, City, PSG...this is just going to become the norm. The FA cup final will probably be played in Dubai soon.

I'm just going to enjoy the football - nothing we can do about any of it.
Yes, it's modern football and modern life. A dystopian cesspit. We lost our game some time ago. Sportswashing has become the accepted norm for most. If you speak up about it you are just virtue signalling, grandstanding or living in the past.

We cannot change it individually, but we can draw the line wherever we choose to.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3009 on: Today at 08:31:12 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:20:59 pm
I totally get the outrage over this tournament
, don't get me wrong. But isn't this just modern football? Super League, City, PSG...this is just going to become the norm. The FA cup final will probably be played in Dubai soon.

I'm just going to enjoy the football - nothing we can do about any of it.
It is definitely hypocritical to criticise the sportswashing cup yet not treat  Abu Dhabi FC and Saudicastle with the same contempt.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3010 on: Today at 08:34:08 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:20:59 pm
I totally get the outrage over this tournament
, don't get me wrong. But isn't this just modern football? Super League, City, PSG...this is just going to become the norm. The FA cup final will probably be played in Dubai soon.

I'm just going to enjoy the football - nothing we can do about any of it.

The only thing I can do is boycott it, might mean fuck all in the scheme of things but I will feel better.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3011 on: Today at 08:41:31 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:31:12 pm
It is definitely hypocritical to criticise the sportswashing cup yet not treat  Abu Dhabi FC and Saudicastle with the same contempt.

I made this point to Dave Mooney on Twitter when he tweeted about the WC saying keep politics in football, I made what I think is a reasonable point that he seems to wilfully ignore the politics of their owners and he went on some made tirade accusing me of using his sexuality against him to make a point (hes gay which I genuinely had no idea about prior to this incident).

I just do not get how you can, with a straight face, make posts about keeping politics in football whilst totally ignoring the people who own your club. His point was that he didnt ask for it and he will of course enjoy the success, which I get, but equally surely he can still make the same point about Citys owners as he does about the WC?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3012 on: Today at 08:48:11 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:31:12 pm
It is definitely hypocritical to criticise the sportswashing cup yet not treat  Abu Dhabi FC and Saudicastle with the same contempt.
This World Cup, Abu Dhabi FC, Saudicastle and Qatari St. Germain are all part of the same cancer devouring our sport. Thing is, too many say nothing when it favours them to do so.

"Ah yes, I know that pile of electrical goods was stolen off a neighbour, but fuck it, I'll have it off you anyway. I deserve it you know."
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3013 on: Today at 08:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:48:11 pm
This World Cup, Abu Dhabi FC, Saudicastle and Qatari St. Germain are all part of the same cancer devouring our sport. Thing is, too many say nothing when it favours them to do so.

"Ah yes, I know that pile of electrical goods was stolen off a neighbour, but fuck it, I'll have it off you anyway. I deserve it you know."
Exactly. Just different heads of the same beast. They are eating away at the game and will continue to do so until there is nothing left and it is no longer even a sport.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3014 on: Today at 08:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 08:34:08 pm
The only thing I can do is boycott it, might mean fuck all in the scheme of things but I will feel better.

True. Do you boycott the Premier League out of interest?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3015 on: Today at 09:00:31 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:55:39 pm
True. Do you boycott the Premier League out of interest?
Has the PL overseen the deaths of 6,500 slave labourers and has it declared homosexuality illegal?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3016 on: Today at 09:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 08:34:08 pm
The only thing I can do is boycott it, might mean fuck all in the scheme of things but I will feel better.

Me too. To say theres nothing anyone can do is wrong. people can do something (if we want to) and thats important. Its individual choice of course, but to quote Ghandi 

It's the action, not the fruit of the action, that's important. You have to do the right thing. It may not be in your power, may not be in your time, that there'll be any fruit. But that doesn't mean you stop doing the right thing. You may never know what results come from your action. But if you do nothing, there will be no result.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3017 on: Today at 09:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 09:05:05 pm
Me too. To say theres nothing anyone can do is wrong. people can do something (if we want to) and thats important. Its individual choice of course, but to quote Ghandi 

It's the action, not the fruit of the action, that's important. You have to do the right thing. It may not be in your power, may not be in your time, that there'll be any fruit. But that doesn't mean you stop doing the right thing. You may never know what results come from your action. But if you do nothing, there will be no result.
Totally agree.

It doesn't matter if your personal boycott makes a difference. It's about you doing what you feel is right for you. You do what you feel is the right thing because you believe it's the right thing. It's between you and your own conscience.

I also refuse to buy The S*n. My protest makes no difference whatsoever to the publication or to those who continue to buy it. In fact, I've been told I live in the past for continuing my stance. I don't care though, because I'm doing what I feel is the right thing. We shouldn't stop doing what we feel is right, just because it doesn't change the world.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3018 on: Today at 09:37:30 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:20:59 pm
I totally get the outrage over this tournament
, don't get me wrong. But isn't this just modern football? Super League, City, PSG...this is just going to become the norm. The FA cup final will probably be played in Dubai soon.

I'm just going to enjoy the football - nothing we can do about any of it.

You know that not to be true. Especially re Liverpool fans. Especially on here.

(You may also want to have a look at Germany and the power of their fans too).


Gareth Southgate said the same not so long ago - "there is nothing we can do about that, either" - re the building of stadiums...

When asked if he would back the call for FIFA to contribute to a meaningful compensation scheme for injured workers and families of deceased workers... 'something he can actually do about - just through his backing / support'... he refused to answer and has remained silent on the issue.

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/qatar-world-cup-2022-amnesty-gareth-southgate-fifa-migrant-workers-compensation-1638201 (the FA has since backed it - Southgate remains silent)


Don't be like Gareth, mate.

As others above have said and demonstrated, far better than I could, there is always something we can do - even if it just personal to us.




You could simply sign this...

Quote from: RooiBefok on Yesterday at 07:35:19 am
Dear friends,

Imagine being so desperate for work that you left your family behind to live in a squalid camp, toiling in the desert heat for as little as $1 an hour. Then you died, alone, and your family got nothing.

Imagine that those who treated you like a slave would rake in billions while the family you left behind spiraled down deeper into poverty.

FIFA decided to let Qatars despotic regime host the World Cup, and since then thousands of desperate and vulnerable migrant workers have reportedly died.

Thats 39 modern-day slaves who died for every goal expected to be scored.

FIFA is under pressure to set aside $440 million for these workers - the same amount that will be awarded to the competing teams. Rights groups, footballers, and even some of the World Cups top corporate sponsors are part of the push. But with less than two weeks until kickoff, we need to make this call massive to get FIFA to do the right thing. So sign now and well deliver your voices straight to FIFA.

Despite warnings, FIFA chose a host country well known for using forced labor and for abusing poor and desperate migrant workers. FIFA helped create this problem, and now it has to help solve it.

Getting a huge organization like FIFA to do the right thing can feel like an uphill battle. But public pressure works, especially when it starts to hurt profits. Even four of the World Cups top corporate sponsors  Budweiser, McNasty's, Coca Cola, and Adidas  support compensating workers. And so do 84% of football fans who are likely to tune into the matches, according to a recent poll.

We only have days before the lights go up on the first game, shifting global attention to the matches, and not the people who worked - and died - in the sweltering heat and inhumane conditions to make the Qatar World Cup a reality. Dont let FIFA profit off abuse. Sign now to demand that they set aside $440 million to compensate migrant workers.

Avaaz stands up for human rights and workers rights around the world. Already in 2015 Avaaz urged Qatar to end its modern slavery ahead of the World Cup, receiving almost a million signatures. In the years since, the Qatar government has taken steps to address these issues, but more can be done!

With hope and determination,
Bieta, Nate, Christine, Miguel, Ahmed, Luis, Marta and the rest of the Avaaz team.

Please follow the link below.  Were reading fast approaching 100,000 signatures.
Thank You
YNWA

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb


https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb - 455,000 already have.

Will it make a difference? Maybe, maybe not. Though we will have at least tried - voiced ourselves. An additional source of pressure onto FIFA who have remained silent on this issue... despite promising to address it 'in weeks' back in June or July. Giving it momentum so more journalists will mention it, cover it, add that another layer of pressure. More awareness raised.

.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3019 on: Today at 09:54:24 pm »

'Rod Stewart Says He Turned Down Over $1 Million Offer to Play Qatar World Cup: Its Not Right to Go':-

Rod Stewart revealed he turned down over a million dollars to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, adding to the growing air of uncertainty and criticism surrounding the tournament, which is set to kick off this upcoming weekend in Qatar.

https://variety.com/2022/music/news/rod-stewart-rejected-world-cup-qatar-1235432081


Respect to Rod.
.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3020 on: Today at 09:58:39 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 09:54:24 pm
'Rod Stewart Says He Turned Down Over $1 Million Offer to Play Qatar World Cup: Its Not Right to Go':-

Rod Stewart revealed he turned down over a million dollars to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, adding to the growing air of uncertainty and criticism surrounding the tournament, which is set to kick off this upcoming weekend in Qatar.

https://variety.com/2022/music/news/rod-stewart-rejected-world-cup-qatar-1235432081


Respect to Rod.
He played South Africa back in the day when Apartheid was the rule, so not all rosy for Rod.
Bad Tory as well.
