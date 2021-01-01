I totally get the outrage over this tournament
, don't get me wrong. But isn't this just modern football? Super League, City, PSG...this is just going to become the norm. The FA cup final will probably be played in Dubai soon.
I'm just going to enjoy the football - nothing we can do about any of it.
You know that not to be true. Especially re Liverpool fans. Especially on here. (You may also want to have a look at Germany and the power of their fans too).
Gareth Southgate said the same not so long ago - "there is nothing we can do about that, either" - re the building of stadiums...
When asked if he would back the call for FIFA to contribute to a meaningful compensation scheme for injured workers and families of deceased workers... 'something he can actually do about - just through his backing / support
'... he refused to answer and has remained silent on the issue.https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/qatar-world-cup-2022-amnesty-gareth-southgate-fifa-migrant-workers-compensation-1638201 (the FA has since backed it - Southgate remains silent)
Don't be like Gareth, mate.
As others above have said and demonstrated, far better than I could, there is always something we can do - even if it just personal to us.
You could simply sign this...
Dear friends,https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb
Imagine being so desperate for work that you left your family behind to live in a squalid camp, toiling in the desert heat for as little as $1 an hour. Then you died, alone, and your family got nothing.
Imagine that those who treated you like a slave would rake in billions while the family you left behind spiraled down deeper into poverty.
FIFA decided to let Qatars despotic regime host the World Cup, and since then thousands of desperate and vulnerable migrant workers have reportedly died.
Thats 39 modern-day slaves who died for every goal expected to be scored.
FIFA is under pressure to set aside $440 million for these workers - the same amount that will be awarded to the competing teams. Rights groups, footballers, and even some of the World Cups top corporate sponsors are part of the push. But with less than two weeks until kickoff, we need to make this call massive to get FIFA to do the right thing. So sign now and well deliver your voices straight to FIFA.
Despite warnings, FIFA chose a host country well known for using forced labor and for abusing poor and desperate migrant workers. FIFA helped create this problem, and now it has to help solve it.
Getting a huge organization like FIFA to do the right thing can feel like an uphill battle. But public pressure works, especially when it starts to hurt profits. Even four of the World Cups top corporate sponsors Budweiser, McNasty's, Coca Cola, and Adidas support compensating workers. And so do 84% of football fans who are likely to tune into the matches, according to a recent poll.
We only have days before the lights go up on the first game, shifting global attention to the matches, and not the people who worked - and died - in the sweltering heat and inhumane conditions to make the Qatar World Cup a reality. Dont let FIFA profit off abuse. Sign now to demand that they set aside $440 million to compensate migrant workers.
Avaaz stands up for human rights and workers rights around the world. Already in 2015 Avaaz urged Qatar to end its modern slavery ahead of the World Cup, receiving almost a million signatures. In the years since, the Qatar government has taken steps to address these issues, but more can be done!
With hope and determination,
Bieta, Nate, Christine, Miguel, Ahmed, Luis, Marta and the rest of the Avaaz team.
Please follow the link below. Were reading fast approaching 100,000 signatures.
Thank You
YNWA
https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb
- 455,000 already have.
Will it make a difference? Maybe, maybe not. Though we will have at least tried - voiced ourselves. An additional source of pressure onto FIFA who have remained silent on this issue... despite promising to address it 'in weeks
' back in June or July. Giving it momentum so more journalists will mention it, cover it, add that another layer of pressure. More awareness raised.