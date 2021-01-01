I refused to play in footy tournaments sponsored by The Scum (usually in alter rounds of competitions where sponsors are more interested and PR involved). Walked off the pitch when the ref made racists comments about some Asian opposition players. Fought with my own team-mates for them doing similar (on and off the pitch). I'm no angel, or 'virtue signalling', but there was always a line for me, and for many others I played with too (or seeing other players in other matches)... where playing football becomes the less important thing in the moment.



Saw a lad get a red card (2nd yellow) for leaving the pitch to go help a player on a another pitch who had broke his leg and had gone into shock (he was an ambulance driver - before the days of paramedics). His ban was upheld by the County FA - but nobody played on the same pitch as that ref who gave him that red card again (as far as I know).



I was never a pro. That is likely the main difference. Maybe the environment that pro players are in suppresses that? The dedication and focus required (giving up going to family events, going out with friends, the other many 'sacrifices' made - especially in the modern era)? I don't know.



Maybe it would make for a poll? (Sarge, where are you?) 'If you were still playing football what would it take for you not to play in the finals of a big competition?' A tournament built on the deaths of thousands of migrant workers for a despot regime (who easily could have paid them a fair wage, or put them up in decent conditions, let them leave or swap jobs, or stop & go after illegal agents who charge the workers thousands in recruitment fees). Who could easily turn a blind eye to people who are LGBTQ+ in their countries... just like they do when the richer and powerful people cheat on their wives and have sex outside of marriage, drink alcohol, or break other 'strict' laws.



I think it would be more than a 'very few' mate. No grandstanding required.



Some sublime posts from you in here and I agree wholeheartedly.With the play or not play thing I think it's largely a question of morality. I do also feel sorry for the players that it's been allowed to get to this point but at the same time making a statement through action doesn't just dissolve when the authorities of the game allow for something, you are not controlled by them, each and every player is their own individual and as humans we each have choices in these kinds of situations.I've never been a fan of the whole 'you cant say if you've never been in the situation' because some people stick relentlessly to their beliefs and standing up against certain things. In many industries there are scenarios in which this kind of thing could arise and not everyone would be unable to say what they would do because it hasn't happened. I'm early into a career in an industry I would love to reach the very top level, awards, incredible recognition worldwide and from your fellow artists especially at things like conventions is a huge thing... would I take part in a convention set up and run in the kind of way the world cup has been even taking into account i've dreamed of getting to the highest positions in this industry and took decades to get my foot in the door ... would I fuck!!! I'd put everything I own on it because I know what I believe in. It's funny the line some things are bigger than football get trotted out whenever the subjects of illness, discrimination, death etc arise, but this time it's seemingly different and it's like there's got to be an angle discovered to justify things somehow. At the end of the day it's a choice to go and play, it may be seen as a more difficult one for some than it is for others but it's still a choice.Again I draw attention to Ada Hegerberg, saw something unjust and took a stand against it through action that meant she had to actually sacrifice something. At the very top of the game she sacrificed the chance to play on big stages in important years of her career, now that's not to say everyone will do the same but why can someone else do it to make a real statement instead of saying 'the authorities should change this' 'im just one player' 'i'll wear an armband' 'but it's a big stage'? Again it's a choice, and to some this will come across as harsh or unrealistic but in reality it's making a choice to stand up against something