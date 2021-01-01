Poll

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 186619 times)

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2960 on: Today at 03:56:55 pm »
You'd have to be naive as fuck to think any player would give up the chance to play at the World Cup for any reason.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2961 on: Today at 04:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:56:55 pm
You'd have to be naive as fuck to think any player would give up the chance to play at the World Cup for any reason.

Agreed.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2962 on: Today at 04:09:12 pm »
Quote from: RooiBefok on Yesterday at 07:35:19 am
Dear friends,

Imagine being so desperate for work that you left your family behind to live in a squalid camp, toiling in the desert heat for as little as $1 an hour. Then you died, alone, and your family got nothing.

Imagine that those who treated you like a slave would rake in billions while the family you left behind spiraled down deeper into poverty.

FIFA decided to let Qatars despotic regime host the World Cup, and since then thousands of desperate and vulnerable migrant workers have reportedly died.

Thats 39 modern-day slaves who died for every goal expected to be scored.

FIFA is under pressure to set aside $440 million for these workers - the same amount that will be awarded to the competing teams. Rights groups, footballers, and even some of the World Cups top corporate sponsors are part of the push. But with less than two weeks until kickoff, we need to make this call massive to get FIFA to do the right thing. So sign now and well deliver your voices straight to FIFA.

Despite warnings, FIFA chose a host country well known for using forced labor and for abusing poor and desperate migrant workers. FIFA helped create this problem, and now it has to help solve it.

Getting a huge organization like FIFA to do the right thing can feel like an uphill battle. But public pressure works, especially when it starts to hurt profits. Even four of the World Cups top corporate sponsors  Budweiser, McNasty's, Coca Cola, and Adidas  support compensating workers. And so do 84% of football fans who are likely to tune into the matches, according to a recent poll.

We only have days before the lights go up on the first game, shifting global attention to the matches, and not the people who worked - and died - in the sweltering heat and inhumane conditions to make the Qatar World Cup a reality. Dont let FIFA profit off abuse. Sign now to demand that they set aside $440 million to compensate migrant workers.

Avaaz stands up for human rights and workers rights around the world. Already in 2015 Avaaz urged Qatar to end its modern slavery ahead of the World Cup, receiving almost a million signatures. In the years since, the Qatar government has taken steps to address these issues, but more can be done!

With hope and determination,
Bieta, Nate, Christine, Miguel, Ahmed, Luis, Marta and the rest of the Avaaz team.

Please follow the link below.  Were reading fast approaching 100,000 signatures.
Thank You
YNWA

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb

434,000 signed now ;D

Hopefully most on here will sign too?

(it only requires an email address to do - so no lengthy sign ups or anything like that - just remember to click on the 'verify' button when you receive the confirmation email).

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2963 on: Today at 04:12:27 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:09:12 pm
434,000 signed now ;D

Hopefully most on here will sign too?

(it only requires an email address to do - so no lengthy sign ups or anything like that - just remember to click on the 'verify' button when you receive the confirmation email).

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb

Signed.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2964 on: Today at 04:16:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:56:55 pm
You'd have to be naive as fuck to think any player would give up the chance to play at the World Cup for any reason.

Paul Brietner in '78 did just that, and refused to play at the World Cup.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2965 on: Today at 04:25:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:56:55 pm
You'd have to be naive as fuck to think any player would give up the chance to play at the World Cup for any reason.

Yep.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2966 on: Today at 04:32:26 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:16:34 pm
Paul Brietner in '78 did just that, and refused to play at the World Cup.

 :D

It's okay he can cry into his 1974 World Cup winners medal.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2967 on: Today at 04:33:11 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:16:34 pm
Paul Brietner in '78 did just that, and refused to play at the World Cup.
Johan Cruyff did also.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2968 on: Today at 04:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:56:55 pm
You'd have to be naive as fuck to think any player would give up the chance to play at the World Cup for any reason.
I'm old enough and have experienced enough to know that personal self-interest usually trumps morals, but given the amount of players going out there I'd still expect at least one player to have the guts to make a stand.

I know the modern world is screwed, but it takes a special kind of selfishness to look at this World Cup then say "fuck it, this is about me and my chance to kick a ball around on the graves of the 6,500. I'll play where I want."



Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2969 on: Today at 04:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:45:25 pm
Thing is though, being used in such a shoddy, underhand way would make it much easier for me to pull out if I was a player. Being used in such a horrible manner is pretty insulting and demeaning.

Another part of me thinks the players and everyone else going over there are just paying lip service to to moral bankruptcy, though. It's all so very easy to say something then refuse to back it up with actions. Anyone can do that. You then look like you care, without actually having to follow through and prove it.
I dont disagree.  I might be alone in this but Im actually pretty angry at how the coverage, rainbows, armbands etc have refocused the moral objection into one about anti-gay laws.  That isnt the big issue here at all  but its the one that allows our guys to continue their existing brands, make a gesture that isnt going to get any actual pushback, and maybe even convince themselves that theyve done something.  Cant do that with a pile of dead slave workers who are there at least in part because of the very tournament you say youre protesting against.  Doubly so anyone who thinks the problem is that fans cant be themselves when theyre there.  Just basically dishonest imo.

But taking a fairly dim view of human nature means I also have to recognise that itd be a really big thing to do.  I dont think Id have it in me - thankfully my work doesnt usually make me make that kind of choice.  Going to read up on Paul Breitner now.  And iirc he scored in the Actual Final in both tourneys either side of it, so just think what he couldve achieved if he wasnt suffering from a conscience.
« Reply #2970 on: Today at 04:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:33:11 pm
Johan Cruyff did also.

It's Johan "Motherfuckin' Cruyff! He was already a bonafide legend of the game as a player at that point.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2971 on: Today at 04:39:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:36:27 pm
It's Johan "Motherfuckin' Cruyff! He was already a bonafide legend of the game as a player at that point.
I'm sorry. I'll say 3 Our Fathers whilst doing a "Motherfuckin' Cruyff turn in my kitchen.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2972 on: Today at 04:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:39:39 pm
I'm sorry. I'll say 3 Our Fathers whilst doing a "Motherfuckin' Cruyff turn in my kitchen.

Make sure to not bump into the missus mate.
« Reply #2973 on: Today at 04:44:08 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 04:34:17 pm
I dont disagree.  I might be alone in this but Im actually pretty angry at how the coverage, rainbows, armbands etc have refocused the moral objection into one about anti-gay laws.  That isnt the big issue here at all  but its the one that allows our guys to continue their existing brands, make a gesture that isnt going to get any actual pushback, and maybe even convince themselves that theyve done something.  Cant do that with a pile of dead slave workers who are there at least in part because of the very tournament you say youre protesting against.  Doubly so anyone who thinks the problem is that fans cant be themselves when theyre there.  Just basically dishonest imo.

But taking a fairly dim view of human nature means I also have to recognise that itd be a really big thing to do.  I dont think Id have it in me - thankfully my work doesnt usually make me make that kind of choice.  Going to read up on Paul Breitner now.  And iirc he scored in the Actual Final in both tourneys either side of it, so just think what he couldve achieved if he wasnt suffering from a conscience.

I think that's an important bit and the honesty is appreciated. Because it's quite easy to sit here from the comfort of our homes and grandstand and tut-tut about players not boycotting, when in reality, there's probably very few, if any, on this site that would do the same if they were in these players shoes.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2974 on: Today at 04:45:01 pm »
All these articles and debates are several years too late.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2975 on: Today at 04:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:42:16 pm
Make sure to not bump into the missus mate.
Too late mate.
Dinner's all over the floor.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2976 on: Today at 04:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:33:11 pm
Johan Cruyff did also.

Different era.  Case in point.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2977 on: Today at 04:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:46:08 pm
Different era.  Case in point.
Wasn't it the 78 World Cup in Argentina that he and Breitner refused to go to, or am I barking up the wrong tree?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2978 on: Today at 04:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:45:01 pm
All these articles and debates are several years too late.
Exactly, the same about the documentary on Netflix. I watched it over the weekend and I was still baffled at how they portrayed the 2015 FBI arrests as this shining moment in FIFA's history but in all honesty, the World cups were never moved away from Russia or Qatar so what was the point again?

It just changed the people who are eating the pie, but it never fixed the institution.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2979 on: Today at 04:50:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:36:27 pm
It's Johan "Motherfuckin' Cruyff! He was already a bonafide legend of the game as a player at that point.

Also Wim "Polish the Motherfuckin" van Hanegem...
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2980 on: Today at 04:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:48:59 pm
Wasn't it the 78 World Cup in Argentina that he and Breitner refused to go to, or am I barking up the wrong tree?
Cryuff refuted the rumor that he refused to go because of the junta. In 2008, Cruyff stated to the journalist Antoni Bassas in Catalunya Ràdio that he and his family were subject to a kidnap attempt in Barcelona a year before the tournament, and that this had caused his retirement. "To play a World Cup you have to be 200% okay, there are moments when there are other values in life."
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2981 on: Today at 04:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:44:08 pm
I think that's an important bit and the honesty is appreciated. Because it's quite easy to sit here from the comfort of our homes and grandstand and tut-tut about players not boycotting, when in reality, there's probably very few, if any, on this site that would do the same if they were in these players shoes.
Theres another thing as well, which is that its a team game and the team is really big if you include the supporters as part of it.  That would make it triply difficult to withdraw, because youd feel you were letting them down, youd feel you were casting doubt on them if you did withdraw, and also knowing they were all participating makes it feel less reprehensible anyway.

If I were a golfer or a tennis player then maybe itd be easier to make that choice, but then those are small-scale events and the dead workers dont come into the equation.  I dont know, its really difficult.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2982 on: Today at 04:55:07 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 04:53:01 pm
Cryuff refuted the rumor that he refused to go because of the junta. In 2008, Cruyff stated to the journalist Antoni Bassas in Catalunya Ràdio that he and his family were subject to a kidnap attempt in Barcelona a year before the tournament, and that this had caused his retirement. "To play a World Cup you have to be 200% okay, there are moments when there are other values in life."
Cheers for that, didn't know or my memory is fading.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2983 on: Today at 04:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 04:34:17 pm
I dont disagree.  I might be alone in this but Im actually pretty angry at how the coverage, rainbows, armbands etc have refocused the moral objection into one about anti-gay laws.  That isnt the big issue here at all  but its the one that allows our guys to continue their existing brands, make a gesture that isnt going to get any actual pushback, and maybe even convince themselves that theyve done something.  Cant do that with a pile of dead slave workers who are there at least in part because of the very tournament you say youre protesting against.  Doubly so anyone who thinks the problem is that fans cant be themselves when theyre there.  Just basically dishonest imo.

But taking a fairly dim view of human nature means I also have to recognise that itd be a really big thing to do.  I dont think Id have it in me - thankfully my work doesnt usually make me make that kind of choice.  Going to read up on Paul Breitner now.  And iirc he scored in the Actual Final in both tourneys either side of it, so just think what he couldve achieved if he wasnt suffering from a conscience.
I think you've made good points there. This WC is an absolute disaster on a number of levels and for a number of reasons. It seemingly being narrowed down to one (although very important) issue does look like it allows people to virtue signal without actually having to commit to doing anything. Something of a conscience cleansing exercise, if you like.

Maybe I'm a bit out on my own with my take on things too. My training is in therapy. I spent years having to work out who I am and what I stand for. I've worked with the best of human nature and the worst. It sort of forces you to find out exactly who and what you are, then act accordingly. This makes me very much aware of where my lines in the sand are drawn. Often, my own lines are not where many others draw theirs. This doesn't make me any better or worse than anyone else, of course. It just indicates my own personal boundaries.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2984 on: Today at 05:23:11 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:44:08 pm
I think that's an important bit and the honesty is appreciated. Because it's quite easy to sit here from the comfort of our homes and grandstand and tut-tut about players not boycotting, when in reality, there's probably very few, if any, on this site that would do the same if they were in these players shoes.

I refused to play in footy tournaments sponsored by The Scum (usually in alter rounds of competitions where sponsors are more interested and PR involved). Walked off the pitch when the ref made racists comments about some Asian opposition players. Fought with my own team-mates for them doing similar (on and off the pitch). I'm no angel, or 'virtue signalling', but there was always a line for me, and for many others I played with too (or seeing other players in other matches)... where playing football becomes the less important thing in the moment.

Saw a lad get a red card (2nd yellow) for leaving the pitch to go help a player on a another pitch who had broke his leg and had gone into shock (he was an ambulance driver - before the days of paramedics). His ban was upheld by the County FA - but nobody played on the same pitch as that ref who gave him that red card again (as far as I know).

I was never a pro. That is likely the main difference. Maybe the environment that pro players are in suppresses that? The dedication and focus required (giving up going to family events, going out with friends, the other many 'sacrifices' made - especially in the modern era)? I don't know. 

Maybe it would make for a poll? (Sarge, where are you?) ;D 'If you were still playing football what would it take for you not to play in the finals of a big competition?' A tournament built on the deaths of thousands of migrant workers for a despot regime (who easily could have paid them a fair wage, or put them up in decent conditions, let them leave or swap jobs, or stop & go after illegal agents who charge the workers thousands in recruitment fees). Who could easily turn a blind eye to people who are LGBTQ+ in their countries... just like they do when the richer and powerful people cheat on their wives and have sex outside of marriage, drink alcohol, or break other 'strict' laws.

I think it would be more than a 'very few' mate. No grandstanding required.
