I think that's an important bit and the honesty is appreciated. Because it's quite easy to sit here from the comfort of our homes and grandstand and tut-tut about players not boycotting, when in reality, there's probably very few, if any, on this site that would do the same if they were in these players shoes.



I refused to play in footy tournaments sponsored by The Scum (usually in alter rounds of competitions where sponsors are more interested and PR involved). Walked off the pitch when the ref made racists comments about some Asian opposition players. Fought with my own team-mates for them doing similar (on and off the pitch). I'm no angel, or 'virtue signalling', but there was always a line for me, and for many others I played with too (or seeing other players in other matches)... where playing football becomes the less important thing in the moment.Saw a lad get a red card (2nd yellow) for leaving the pitch to go help a player on a another pitch who had broke his leg and had gone into shock (he was an ambulance driver - before the days of paramedics). His ban was upheld by the County FA - but nobody played on the same pitch as that ref who gave him that red card again (as far as I know).I was never a pro. That is likely the main difference. Maybe the environment that pro players are in suppresses that? The dedication and focus required (giving up going to family events, going out with friends, the other many 'sacrifices' made - especially in the modern era)? I don't know.Maybe it would make for a poll? (Sarge, where are you?)'If you were still playing football what would it take for you not to play in the finals of a big competition?' A tournament built on the deaths of thousands of migrant workers for a despot regime (who easily could have paid them a fair wage, or put them up in decent conditions, let them leave or swap jobs, or stop & go after illegal agents who charge the workers thousands in recruitment fees). Who could easily turn a blind eye to people who are LGBTQ+ in their countries... just like they do when the richer and powerful people cheat on their wives and have sex outside of marriage, drink alcohol, or break other 'strict' laws.I think it would be more than a 'very few' mate. No grandstanding required.