World Cup 2022 - Qatar

darragh85

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2920 on: Yesterday at 11:24:59 pm
Regarding Eriksen, is not a bit dangerous for him to be playing in a tournament in the middle east after what happened to him?
farawayred

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2921 on: Yesterday at 11:44:48 pm
I think the responsibility footballers have is for the fans. What about the 1000s of traveling fans that will be closely followed by cameras, providing evidence for violation of local laws that don't make sense in the civilized world? Those can be ignored or prosecuted, depending on how the host country feels like, and Qatar hierarchy doesn't feel the FIFA has given them the light they wanted, what then?

I ain't watching a single minute of that charade, and I know many posters on here will. No criticism, everyone is capable of making their own decisions; to each his own. But I know that I wouldn't have watched the 1934 Olympics for the very same reason had I been born. We, the fans, are buying the subscriptions to watch the games, that give companies the TV rights moneys, that inflate the players salaries and make them as powerful public figures as they are. But if top players like Erling "Human Rights" Haaland signs up for Abu Dhabi, what have our money gone toward?! I feel my responsibility, hence my decision.
oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2922 on: Yesterday at 11:49:35 pm
Quote from: RooiBefok on Yesterday at 07:35:19 am
Dear friends,

Imagine being so desperate for work that you left your family behind to live in a squalid camp, toiling in the desert heat for as little as $1 an hour. Then you died, alone, and your family got nothing.

Imagine that those who treated you like a slave would rake in billions while the family you left behind spiraled down deeper into poverty.

FIFA decided to let Qatars despotic regime host the World Cup, and since then thousands of desperate and vulnerable migrant workers have reportedly died.

Thats 39 modern-day slaves who died for every goal expected to be scored.

FIFA is under pressure to set aside $440 million for these workers - the same amount that will be awarded to the competing teams. Rights groups, footballers, and even some of the World Cups top corporate sponsors are part of the push. But with less than two weeks until kickoff, we need to make this call massive to get FIFA to do the right thing. So sign now and well deliver your voices straight to FIFA.

Despite warnings, FIFA chose a host country well known for using forced labor and for abusing poor and desperate migrant workers. FIFA helped create this problem, and now it has to help solve it.

Getting a huge organization like FIFA to do the right thing can feel like an uphill battle. But public pressure works, especially when it starts to hurt profits. Even four of the World Cups top corporate sponsors  Budweiser, McNasty's, Coca Cola, and Adidas  support compensating workers. And so do 84% of football fans who are likely to tune into the matches, according to a recent poll.

We only have days before the lights go up on the first game, shifting global attention to the matches, and not the people who worked - and died - in the sweltering heat and inhumane conditions to make the Qatar World Cup a reality. Dont let FIFA profit off abuse. Sign now to demand that they set aside $440 million to compensate migrant workers.

Avaaz stands up for human rights and workers rights around the world. Already in 2015 Avaaz urged Qatar to end its modern slavery ahead of the World Cup, receiving almost a million signatures. In the years since, the Qatar government has taken steps to address these issues, but more can be done!

With hope and determination,
Bieta, Nate, Christine, Miguel, Ahmed, Luis, Marta and the rest of the Avaaz team.

Please follow the link below.  Were reading fast approaching 100,000 signatures.
Thank You
YNWA

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb

368,000+ signed now - and going strong...


A related article of sorts...


'Why is Qatar Opposing a Remedy Fund for Migrant Workers?':-

As Clock Ticks to World Cup Opening, FIFA Still Considering Remedy Fund

www.hrw.org/news/2022/11/02/why-qatar-opposing-remedy-fund-migrant-workers


'The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Working Group on Workers Rights in Qatar met with FIFA, and requested it answer calls for remedy on migrant workers by the end of October. In June, FIFA already told UEFA it was looking into compensation mechanisms and would respond within weeks.'


^ Here we are in November, one week before the start of the World Cup, and FIFA is still silent and evading the issue...
oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2923 on: Today at 12:01:19 am

'Ros Atkins on How Qatar got to host the World Cup':-

www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-63611745


^ an otherwise clear and concise 4 minute video (though no mention of the migrant workers, conditions, or thousands of deaths building the infrastructure for the World Cup).
BarryCrocker

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2924 on: Today at 05:52:38 am
Some excellent detail.

thaddeus

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2925 on: Today at 09:43:14 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:39:04 pm
As much as I don't like the goofy little prick, fair fucks to him for this..
In a plot twist it turns out that Fernandes has a conscience whilst Eriksen is a self-absorbed prick.
Yorkykopite

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2926 on: Today at 10:35:36 am
MKB

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2927 on: Today at 11:03:22 am
I'm genuinely curious to know.  Has a single player, manager, staff member or pundit, who was otherwise likely to be involved with the World Cup, said it's morally beyond the pale, I don't want any part of it?
gerrardisgod

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2928 on: Today at 11:17:29 am
Cantona has, I believe. Not that he really does punditry, but does ambassadorial and advertising roles.
