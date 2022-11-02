I think the responsibility footballers have is for the fans. What about the 1000s of traveling fans that will be closely followed by cameras, providing evidence for violation of local laws that don't make sense in the civilized world? Those can be ignored or prosecuted, depending on how the host country feels like, and Qatar hierarchy doesn't feel the FIFA has given them the light they wanted, what then?



I ain't watching a single minute of that charade, and I know many posters on here will. No criticism, everyone is capable of making their own decisions; to each his own. But I know that I wouldn't have watched the 1934 Olympics for the very same reason had I been born. We, the fans, are buying the subscriptions to watch the games, that give companies the TV rights moneys, that inflate the players salaries and make them as powerful public figures as they are. But if top players like Erling "Human Rights" Haaland signs up for Abu Dhabi, what have our money gone toward?! I feel my responsibility, hence my decision.