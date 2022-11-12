Poll

World Cup 2022 - Qatar

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 06:16:23 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:46:42 pm
Hope they don't ruin Sadio if he's injured.  They're already planning on using witch doctors FFS.

That's why it's a relief Colombia aren't at the World Cup, they'd do the same with Diaz. Obviously if Guinea were there they'd play Keita no matter what was wrong with him. THey ruined his career pulling that shit at the AFCON a few years ago.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 07:33:41 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:19:15 pm
'Denmarks muted black shirt one of the best selling football shirts in the world':-

One of three subdued shirts is completely black: a representation of the color of sorrow. It has emerged that it is one of the best-selling shirts in the world.

Bloody hell. Now that is a statement, that is amazing. Well done Denmark.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 08:03:07 pm
Argentina

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 09:59:33 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on November 10, 2022, 10:57:31 pm
wow, that would be amazing if the two captains at the final gave each a kiss and a cuddle in the center circle in front of the worlds cameras.
fucking hell :lmao

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 10:11:26 pm
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Yesterday at 11:39:21 am
The squad announcement video package for Uruguay was really good.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAsl0oGpTQg

Was Rodriguez a late addition? Only got his name flashed up on a phone.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 11:13:33 pm
This is potentially Suarez, Ronaldo, Messi and Henderson's last world cup.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 11:17:30 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:13:33 pm
This is potentially Suarez, Ronaldo, Messi and Henderson's last world cup.

Fixed. Henderson will be the youngest at 36 when the next one comes around. He'll more than likely retire from international football after this tournament.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 06:51:41 am
I think Ivan Toney is unlucky to lose out with Callum Wilson taking a spot. Maybe Gareth just doing a favour for his new Saudi friends. Good for the sportswashing and all that.

Also, just saw that Kalvin Phillips is in the squad? WTF? Has he even played a minute this season?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 08:38:58 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:51:41 am
I think Ivan Toney is unlucky to lose out with Callum Wilson taking a spot. Maybe Gareth just doing a favour for his new Saudi friends. Good for the sportswashing and all that.

Also, just saw that Kalvin Phillips is in the squad? WTF? Has he even played a minute this season?

His selections are nonsense. Select Wilson who hasnt played for England for 3 years and is a bit of a crop and offers nothing different to Kane. Then select Phillips because he is an England regular.

Abraham, Toney and Tomori all should be there but Gareth clearly doesnt like James Richardson or want to take a risk on Toneys betting situation.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 09:38:48 am
I dont expect England to last long , last 16 for me, that central defence is awful.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 10:18:40 am
'La Liste' is definitely better than 'Roster'.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 11:22:57 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:18:40 am
'La Liste' is definitely better than 'Roster'.

Always hear in my head that word spoken in Tom Hicks's voice.
    • My Twitter Account
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 11:57:40 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:38:48 am
I dont expect England to last long , last 16 for me, that central defence is awful.
Quarter Finals I think, they should be good enough to get past Senegal in last 16, they'll lose to France in the QFs though, assuming all results go as expected
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 12:06:47 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:38:58 am
His selections are nonsense. Select Wilson who hasnt played for England for 3 years and is a bit of a crop and offers nothing different to Kane. Then select Phillips because he is an England regular.

Abraham, Toney and Tomori all should be there but Gareth clearly doesnt like James Richardson or want to take a risk on Toneys betting situation.

Given Kane's injury habits, there is a certain logic to selecting a direct understudy, the squad does have a reasonable variety of other attacking players if he wanted to switch things up, the real issue with the omissions is why under-performing or recently injured players have been selected ahead of those 3.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 12:07:35 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:57:40 am
Quarter Finals I think, they should be good enough to get past Senegal in last 16, they'll lose to France in the QFs though, assuming all results go as expected

Havent even looked at the draw. Is that based on England winning the group (not certain) and Senegal finishing second in theres (dont know who they have but without Sadio itll be tougher).
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 01:27:10 pm
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2856 on: Today at 01:27:58 pm »

'Qatars Backing Of Elon Musks Twitter Deal Raises Questions Ahead Of The FIFA World Cup':-

The Gulf States sovereign wealth fund put $375 million towards Elon Musks Twitter deal, giving Qatar a stake in the social media network just weeks before it hosts one of the worlds largest sporting events.

www.forbes.com/sites/giacomotognini/2022/11/12/qatars-backing-of-elon-musks-twitter-deal-raises-questions-ahead-of-the-fifa-world-cup/?sh=554636eb709a
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 01:30:25 pm
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2858 on: Today at 01:30:53 pm »

''Queasy' Gary Lineker slams 'corrupt' World Cup despite fronting BBC's coverage in Qatar':-

The World Cup is set to get underway in just over a week but the Qatar competition has been marred by a series of controversies including migrant deaths and poor human rights' records

www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/gary-lineker-world-cup-qatar-28473318

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2859 on: Today at 01:36:04 pm »

'Qatar wanted to destroy me, says Ouaddoh':-

When you cut off a mans electricity, when you confiscate her car, so that he can no longer go to work, and when you stop paying his salary, it is because you want to destroy a human being. I believe that respect for work, respect for the contracts that you sign, is fundamentally a matter of respect for the dignity of man. Its a question of human rights. He who presides over a work contract, presides over a human relationship, and that applies the world over. Without those contractual relationships, we are left with a drift into anarchy. So when these people began to behave in this manner, that was something I could not tolerate.

If a top-level sportsman with no financial issues can be subjected to that kind of maltreatment, you can well imagine the tragedy that could befall the workers who built the stadiums for the World Cup  but only only time. We could also talk about the women who worked in the houses. These women, who came from Sri Lanka, the Philippines, India, experienced unspeakable things.
