Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 182177 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,201
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2840 on: Yesterday at 06:16:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:46:42 pm
Hope they don't ruin Sadio if he's injured.  They're already planning on using witch doctors FFS.

That's why it's a relief Colombia aren't at the World Cup, they'd do the same with Diaz. Obviously if Guinea were there they'd play Keita no matter what was wrong with him. THey ruined his career pulling that shit at the AFCON a few years ago.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,136
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2841 on: Yesterday at 07:33:41 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:19:15 pm
'Denmarks muted black shirt one of the best selling football shirts in the world':-

One of three subdued shirts is completely black: a representation of the color of sorrow. It has emerged that it is one of the best-selling shirts in the world.

Bloody hell. Now that is a statement, that is amazing. Well done Denmark.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,235
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2842 on: Yesterday at 08:03:07 pm »
Argentina

Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,279
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2843 on: Yesterday at 09:59:33 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on November 10, 2022, 10:57:31 pm
wow, that would be amazing if the two captains at the final gave each a kiss and a cuddle in the center circle in front of the worlds cameras.
fucking hell :lmao

Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2844 on: Yesterday at 10:11:26 pm »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Yesterday at 11:39:21 am
The squad announcement video package for Uruguay was really good.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAsl0oGpTQg

Was Rodriguez a late addition? Only got his name flashed up on a phone.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,136
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2845 on: Yesterday at 11:13:33 pm »
This is potentially Suarez, Ronaldo, Messi and Henderson's last world cup.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2846 on: Yesterday at 11:17:30 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:13:33 pm
This is potentially Suarez, Ronaldo, Messi and Henderson's last world cup.

Fixed. Henderson will be the youngest at 36 when the next one comes around. He'll more than likely retire from international football after this tournament.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 06:51:41 am »
I think Ivan Toney is unlucky to lose out with Callum Wilson taking a spot. Maybe Gareth just doing a favour for his new Saudi friends. Good for the sportswashing and all that.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 