Hope they don't ruin Sadio if he's injured. They're already planning on using witch doctors FFS.
'Denmarks muted black shirt one of the best selling football shirts in the world':-One of three subdued shirts is completely black: a representation of the color of sorrow. It has emerged that it is one of the best-selling shirts in the world.
wow, that would be amazing if the two captains at the final gave each a kiss and a cuddle in the center circle in front of the worlds cameras.
The squad announcement video package for Uruguay was really good. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAsl0oGpTQg
This is potentially Suarez, Ronaldo, Messi and Henderson's last world cup.
