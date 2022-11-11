Poll

World Cup 2022 - Qatar

Offline JRed

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2800 on: Yesterday at 08:59:29 pm
If they cant wear t shirts, they should do some kind of gesture, similar to taking the knee for BLM.
Online redgriffin73

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2801 on: Yesterday at 09:12:35 pm
I think Luke Shaw's brother is gay so would be interesting if his family are there to support him or if he would speak out.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2802 on: Yesterday at 09:14:13 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:59:29 pm
If they cant wear t shirts, they should do some kind of gesture, similar to taking the knee for BLM.


Just Kiss,says more than any t-shirt or statement would.
Online oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2803 on: Yesterday at 09:43:41 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:14:13 pm

Just Kiss,says more than any t-shirt or statement would.

Kissing each other instead of the usual pre-match handshake, hugs or fistbumps would make quite the statement - and also get attention of the media.

I doubt even Qatar would arrest the players or stop the matches...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:46:00 pm by oojason »
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2804 on: Yesterday at 10:00:55 pm

'FTSE 100 firms hand billions in dividend payouts to Qatar investors':-

Critics say everyday UK consumer spending has funnelled billions to controversial World Cup host since 2010

www.theguardian.com/business/2022/nov/10/ftse-100-firms-hand-billions-in-dividend-payouts-to-qatar-investors


'The dividend payouts are the result of the Gulf nations investments in a raft of FTSE 100 firms, including Barclays, Shell and utility firm Severn Trent, which have reported strong profits amid a cost of living crisis and the worst UK drought in centuries.'
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2805 on: Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:43:41 pm
Kissing each other instead of the usual pre-match handshake, hugs or fistbumps would make quite the statement - and also get attention of the media.

I doubt even Qatar would arrest the players or stop the matches...


wow, that would be amazing if the two captains at the final gave each a kiss and a cuddle in the center circle in front of the worlds cameras. I would give $100 to any charity they wanted
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2806 on: Yesterday at 10:58:40 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:07:01 pm
I know all those words but this sentence means nothing to me.

clearly not a lover of motor bikes then
Offline Samie

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2807 on: Yesterday at 11:12:39 pm
Uruguay

Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2808 on: Yesterday at 11:15:21 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:12:39 pm
Uruguay



Sebastian Coates! Didnt realise he was still playing.
Offline SamLad

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2809 on: Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:15:21 pm
Sebastian Coates! Didnt realise he was still playing.
captain of Sporting Lisbon.
Offline farawayred

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2810 on: Today at 01:07:32 am
Doesn't the poll graph look like it's showing a middle finger to Qatar?!

;D
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2811 on: Today at 05:54:46 am
Quote
"Form could be more important" - Southgate.

Picks Pickford, Maguire, Grealish
Offline Iska

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2812 on: Today at 07:38:04 am
I like the look of that Portugal squad.  Not sure how much depth it has but for a tournament like this they might not need it, and theres so little prep time for opponents to get slick they should be able to carry Ronaldo.  Can see them going far.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2813 on: Today at 08:43:15 am
Quote from: Iska on Today at 07:38:04 am
I like the look of that Portugal squad.  Not sure how much depth it has but for a tournament like this they might not need it, and theres so little prep time for opponents to get slick they should be able to carry Ronaldo.  Can see them going far.
They'll miss Jota big time though.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2814 on: Today at 08:57:21 am
Quote from: Iska on Today at 07:38:04 am
I like the look of that Portugal squad.  Not sure how much depth it has but for a tournament like this they might not need it, and theres so little prep time for opponents to get slick they should be able to carry Ronaldo.  Can see them going far.

Their attack is loaded. If they couldve fielded Leao, Jota and Bernardo Silva/Felix theyd have been lethal. Think Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes will kill them though
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2815 on: Today at 10:03:00 am
Quote from: Iska on Today at 07:38:04 am
I like the look of that Portugal squad.  Not sure how much depth it has but for a tournament like this they might not need it, and theres so little prep time for opponents to get slick they should be able to carry Ronaldo.  Can see them going far.

Pre-Jota injury I could have seen them getting to the SF if not the Final. That coupled with Ronaldo's current form/ability seems more difficult now. I think they'd play better without him. They even won the Euros without him on the pitch due to injury
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2816 on: Today at 10:14:31 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm
captain of Sporting Lisbon.

And hes only 32! Seems to be from a different era though I assume he played alongside Henderson.

Would love to see Suarez and Nunez play together, even for a few minutes. ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 10:16:29 am by So... Howard Phillips »
Online Scottymuser

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2817 on: Today at 10:22:00 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 03:24:27 pm
Think he's just been shit.

And yet he has still been significantly better than Grealish both seasons, but the floppy haired twat was picked ahead of him.
Offline anandg_lfc

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2818 on: Today at 11:39:21 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:12:39 pm
Uruguay



The squad announcement video package for Uruguay was really good.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAsl0oGpTQg
Online Ray K

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2819 on: Today at 11:47:59 am
Don't hold out much hope for the Dutch. They've picked Wout Weghorst and Vincent Janssen

Logged
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2820 on: Today at 11:51:33 am
No Thiago for Spain.
No DDG, Ramos, Pique either, so it's a young squad.

Online Gerry Attrick

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2821 on: Today at 11:53:59 am
Some class players for Spain, just missing that real top notcher up front to finish it off. Could see them running a decent race but coming up short in a semi-final.
Offline Cracking Left Foot

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2822 on: Today at 12:02:19 pm
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 11:39:21 am
The squad announcement video package for Uruguay was really good.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAsl0oGpTQg

Superb that video, thanks for posting it.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2823 on: Today at 12:05:19 pm
Moratas definitely got a host of incriminating photos.
Online redgriffin73

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2824 on: Today at 12:07:51 pm
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 11:39:21 am
The squad announcement video package for Uruguay was really good.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAsl0oGpTQg

Love that!
Online Ray K

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2825 on: Today at 12:12:24 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:53:59 am
Some class players for Spain, just missing that real top notcher up front to finish it off. Could see them running a decent race but coming up short in a semi-final.
Erm, I think you're forgetting about Alvaro Morata

**falls over in the box, punches the ball off the line, gets flagged offside**
Offline lolowalsh

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2826 on: Today at 12:21:45 pm
Picking some washed up finished midfielders like Busquets, Koke over Thiago lol 
Online Red-Soldier

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2827 on: Today at 12:22:03 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:51:33 am
No Thiago for Spain.
No DDG, Ramos, Pique either, so it's a young squad.



I didn't know Neco changed his posiion and nationality.
Online klopptopia

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2828 on: Today at 01:59:01 pm
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 11:39:21 am
The squad announcement video package for Uruguay was really good.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAsl0oGpTQg

Had no idea Fray Bentos was an actual place. Also a Cuban leader
Online oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2829 on: Today at 02:16:24 pm

'World Cup 2022: Wales players must raise Qatar 'issues', says Joe Morrell':-

"We have a very switched-on squad who are more than happy to talk about these subjects," Morrell said.

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63597338
Online oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2830 on: Today at 02:19:15 pm

'Denmarks muted black shirt one of the best selling football shirts in the world':-

One of three subdued shirts is completely black: a representation of the color of sorrow. It has emerged that it is one of the best-selling shirts in the world.

https://nord.news/2022/11/11/denmarks-muted-black-shirt-one-of-the-best-selling-football-shirts-in-the-world
Online oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2831 on: Today at 02:22:41 pm

'Royal Navy deploys three warships to Qatar for World Cup security mission':-

The continuing flow of trade and energy during these tumultuous times is even more vital to UK interests. It is an immense privilege to command the Royal Navys support to the FIFA World Cup, building upon the strong defence relationship between Qatar and the UK.'

https://metro.co.uk/2022/11/11/royal-navy-deploys-three-ships-to-qatar-for-world-cup-security-mission-17742845/
Offline lobsterboy

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2832 on: Today at 02:44:36 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:22:41 pm
'Royal Navy deploys three warships to Qatar for World Cup security mission':-

The continuing flow of trade and energy during these tumultuous times is even more vital to UK interests. It is an immense privilege to command the Royal Navys support to the FIFA World Cup, building upon the strong defence relationship between Qatar and the UK.'

https://metro.co.uk/2022/11/11/royal-navy-deploys-three-ships-to-qatar-for-world-cup-security-mission-17742845/

The UK, proud to be enabling murderous dictators across the world.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2833 on: Today at 02:59:26 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:22:41 pm
'Royal Navy deploys three warships to Qatar for World Cup security mission':-

The continuing flow of trade and energy during these tumultuous times is even more vital to UK interests. It is an immense privilege to command the Royal Navys support to the FIFA World Cup, building upon the strong defence relationship between Qatar and the UK.'

https://metro.co.uk/2022/11/11/royal-navy-deploys-three-ships-to-qatar-for-world-cup-security-mission-17742845/

They supply 40% of our gas imports - no surprises there.
Offline Samie

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2834 on: Today at 04:00:24 pm
Senegal

They've picked Sadio, not sure how fit he is though.

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2835 on: Today at 04:03:52 pm
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 11:39:21 am
The squad announcement video package for Uruguay was really good.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAsl0oGpTQg

Nice touch. I'm amazed the likes of Godin and Caceres are still playing for these
Online oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2836 on: Today at 04:08:14 pm

'Really high extra risk of injury at Qatar World Cup, warns players union':-

Fifpro concerned by knock-on effects of congested calendar
Add the heat in and youve got an extra risk, expert says

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/11/really-high-extra-risk-of-injury-qatar-world-cup-players-union-warns
Online jackh

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2837 on: Today at 04:15:32 pm
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 11:39:21 am
The squad announcement video package for Uruguay was really good.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAsl0oGpTQg

Nice one!
