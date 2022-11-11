If they cant wear t shirts, they should do some kind of gesture, similar to taking the knee for BLM.
Just Kiss,says more than any t-shirt or statement would.
Kissing each other instead of the usual pre-match handshake, hugs or fistbumps would make quite the statement - and also get attention of the media.I doubt even Qatar would arrest the players or stop the matches...
Uruguay
Sebastian Coates! Didnt realise he was still playing.
"Form could be more important" - Southgate.
I like the look of that Portugal squad. Not sure how much depth it has but for a tournament like this they might not need it, and theres so little prep time for opponents to get slick they should be able to carry Ronaldo. Can see them going far.
captain of Sporting Lisbon.
Think he's just been shit.
The squad announcement video package for Uruguay was really good. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAsl0oGpTQg
Some class players for Spain, just missing that real top notcher up front to finish it off. Could see them running a decent race but coming up short in a semi-final.
No Thiago for Spain. No DDG, Ramos, Pique either, so it's a young squad.
'Royal Navy deploys three warships to Qatar for World Cup security mission':-The continuing flow of trade and energy during these tumultuous times is even more vital to UK interests. It is an immense privilege to command the Royal Navys support to the FIFA World Cup, building upon the strong defence relationship between Qatar and the UK.'https://metro.co.uk/2022/11/11/royal-navy-deploys-three-ships-to-qatar-for-world-cup-security-mission-17742845/
