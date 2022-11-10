Youngest squad at the World Cup and a chance to shine on the biggest stage. Pretty cool after the massive disappointment of the '18 WC campaign failure.
Surprised and annoyed that Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan and Aaron Long made the team. Berhalter loves his MLS guys, of that there is no doubt. Sort of hilarious that Steffen didn't even make the cut. Wish Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman had found a way into this team, but alas.
Really interested in seeing how Jesus Ferreira does. I've see him play a few times here locally for FC Dallas and he's run the show every time. More of a false 9 who likes to drop deep and get involved with build up play but he's improved as a finisher (8 goals and 8 assists in '21 and 18 goals and 6 assists in '22). He's already attracted a good bit of interest in Europe and it won't be long before he's playing overseas. Really good little player, think he'll play an important role in Qatar.
If we can keep them healthy, the Musah-McKennie-Adams midfield is going to cause some teams problems. It's balanced and athletic and tenacious with more technical skills than most previous American midfields.