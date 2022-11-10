I really recommend this FIFA corruption documentary, it is really well-made, and it also has considerable insight from the excellent David Conn. But there are things that you forget from past World Cups such as Argentina back in 1978. At the time FIFA got all cosy with the regime in power in Argentina at the time, huge allegations surround that. For those that don't know the right-wing dictatorship was arresting thousands of Argentineans and one of the disgusting punishments was dropping people out of helicopters, thousands of people disappeared. The stadium which had the final in was very close to where the dictatorship took people who were tortured and put to death.



They also went in detail about how Blatter set up Havelange (who was President at the time), when he got impatient for more power. They did a lot on the Blatter-Johansson President battle for FIFA and one of Blatter's team happily admitted that they had bribed a lot of the African and some European associations. Needless to say, Blatter is refusing to admit he has done anything wrong but at the end they were going into the path of awarding Qatar the World Cup. It will be interesting to see what else comes out.