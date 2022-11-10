Poll

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 179497 times)

Online Crosby Nick

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2760 on: Today at 03:06:22 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:37:55 pm
Both Abraham and Bowen have struggled this season, not reached the heights of last season.  Toney I think would've been an interesting wildcard though.

Is this a Heights of Abraham reference or have you never been to Matlock?
Online tubby

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2761 on: Today at 03:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:06:22 pm
Is this a Heights of Abraham reference or have you never been to Matlock?

I know all those words but this sentence means nothing to me.
Online JRed

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2762 on: Today at 03:08:49 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:03:11 pm
'FIFA forbid Denmark from wearing "Human Rights for All" training tops':-

Denmark's national team must not run around in a training shirt with the text "Human Rights for All", states the International Football Association.

www.dr.dk/nyheder/indland/fifa-naegter-det-danske-landshold-baere-kritisk-traeningstroeje-i-qatar (right click on the article and then select 'translate to English')


'The jersey should have read "Human Rights for All" - in Danish "Menskeregetteigs for alle", but Fifa has banned this with reference to the association's own rules about political messages on training clothes and player clothes during the final rounds.'


^ So 'human rights for all' is political in FIFA's eyes...

...rather than just admitting they'd be embarrassed to be reminded they, FIFA, were bribed into choosing a country with appalling human rights to put on a World Cup.
Not surprising as FIFAs chief is now just a Qatari puppet.
Whoever wins this shitshow will be forever connected with the despicable sportswashing cup.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2763 on: Today at 03:10:48 pm »
I dont get why Grealish seems to be an instant pick. Hes been underwhelming since joining City.

Terrible defence. No left-back.
Online Chakan

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2764 on: Today at 03:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:10:48 pm
I dont get why Grealish seems to be an instant pick. Hes been underwhelming since joining City.

Who else is there to play on the left?
Online reddebs

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2765 on: Today at 03:12:52 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:03:11 pm
'FIFA forbid Denmark from wearing "Human Rights for All" training tops':-

Denmark's national team must not run around in a training shirt with the text "Human Rights for All", states the International Football Association.

www.dr.dk/nyheder/indland/fifa-naegter-det-danske-landshold-baere-kritisk-traeningstroeje-i-qatar (right click on the article and then select 'translate to English')


'The jersey should have read "Human Rights for All" - in Danish "Menskeregetteigs for alle", but Fifa has banned this with reference to the association's own rules about political messages on training clothes and player clothes during the final rounds.'


^ So 'human rights for all' is political in FIFA's eyes...

...rather than just admitting they'd be embarrassed to be reminded they, FIFA, were bribed into choosing a country with appalling human rights to put on a World Cup.

Don't you think that all these statements coming from FIFA, their ambassador guy the other day and all these extra surveillance, tracking and rules is just highlighting to the world what a fucked up decision it was.

They seem to think that squashing all discussion will sweep it all away and everyone will forget about the rightful complaints that have been made.

They've tried unsuccessfully to control the narrative like they do with everything in their country but it's not happening.
Offline killer-heels

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2766 on: Today at 03:14:01 pm »
Why dont Denmark wear it anyway.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2767 on: Today at 03:14:34 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:11:54 pm
Who else is there to play on the left?
Saka, Sterling, Foden can all play on the left.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2768 on: Today at 03:21:55 pm »
Is Sancho injured or just struggling under the burden of Killer Heels vote of confidence?
Online Garlicbread

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2769 on: Today at 03:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:21:55 pm
Is Sancho injured or just struggling under the burden of Killer Heels vote of confidence?

Think he's just been shit.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2770 on: Today at 03:26:25 pm »
Southgate is so far out of his depth.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2771 on: Today at 03:28:32 pm »
Southgate has started to be a bit snide to players hes leaving out. He did it with Alexander-Arnold and hes saying the younger centre backs didnt do enough to get rid of Maguire/Dier/Coady. Just say it was a really difficult decision and youre looking forward to the younger ones taking over surely. No need to be throwing jibes at those you dont pick.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2772 on: Today at 03:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:28:32 pm
Southgate has started to be a bit snide to players hes leaving out. He did it with Alexander-Arnold and hes saying the younger centre backs didnt do enough to get rid of Maguire/Dier/Coady. Just say it was a really difficult decision and youre looking forward to the younger ones taking over surely. No need to be throwing jibes at those you dont pick.
His logic doesn't even make sense. Criticizing certain players for being out of form, yet he's bringing the likes of Maguire, Coady, Phillips, Henderson, and Trent who have been a combination of injured and poor this season.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2773 on: Today at 03:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:33:51 pm
His logic doesn't even make sense. Criticizing certain players for being out of form, yet he's bringing the likes of Maguire, Coady, Phillips, Henderson, and Trent who have been a combination of injured and poor this season.

Yeah I saw him saying Abraham has had a poor goalscoring run at the wrong time. Now that may be true and form probably does matter a bit more but it doesnt account for some of the selections you mention. Hes all over the place. An embarrassment that hes leading England.
Online oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2774 on: Today at 03:42:04 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:08:49 pm
Not surprising as FIFAs chief is now just a Qatari puppet.
Whoever wins this shitshow will be forever connected with the despicable sportswashing cup.

And they knew it too - a puppet for sale.

Afterall it was Infantino, back when he was UEFA general secretary, who buckled under pressure from Abu Dhabi and Qatar and allowed the clubs from Manchester and Paris to operate with virtual impunity. - www.spiegel.de/international/football-leaks-manchester-city-paris-saint-germain-gianni-infantino-a-1236277.html

He was the one who negotiated directly with the clubs under investigation. This resulted in secret settlements that hid the extent to which owners were exploiting sponsorship contracts to bankroll their clubs. - https://theblacksea.eu/stories/football-leaks-2018/ffp-eastern-europe & www.reuters.com/article/us-soccer-files-fairplay-specialreport/special-report-how-top-soccer-clubs-clashed-with-rules-on-financial-fair-play-idUSKCN1N7230


Infantino has a house in Qatar, lived there nearly a year now, and his daughters live and are schooled there, too - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1482483580982939652
Online El Lobo

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2775 on: Today at 03:43:25 pm »
Its just being a shithouse for the sake of it, when you're not remotely good enough to be a shithouse. Maybe he's just bitter that Howe is doing alright at the Journo Murderers. Piling into youngsters who he has just told aren't going to the World Cup. Twat
Offline Wullie160975

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2776 on: Today at 03:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:37:40 pm
Yeah I saw him saying Abraham has had a poor goalscoring run at the wrong time. Now that may be true and form probably does matter a bit more but it doesnt account for some of the selections you mention. Hes all over the place. An embarrassment that hes leading England.

I know he has the history for England, but you can't sat that about Abrahams and then pick Sterling surely.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2777 on: Today at 03:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:37:40 pm
Yeah I saw him saying Abraham has had a poor goalscoring run at the wrong time. Now that may be true and form probably does matter a bit more but it doesnt account for some of the selections you mention. Hes all over the place. An embarrassment that hes leading England.
Exactly. Round of 16 exit feels almost too predictable at this point.

I don't particularly care either way since I am from the US, but it's sad to see so much talent get wasted by a manager who would get a Championship job at best if he was sacked tomorrow.
Online oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2778 on: Today at 03:54:18 pm »

'FIFA and Qatar 'rattled' as European World Cup boycott gathers pace':-

www.euronews.com/2022/11/10/fifa-and-qatar-rattled-as-european-world-cup-boycott-gathers-pace


'Unfurled by fans, and seen by millions watching on TV, "Boycott Qatar 2022" has become a rallying cry for clubs, supporters and players alike who oppose this month's World Cup and want to highlight human rights and environmental concerns in the host nation.'

https://twitter.com/boycottqatar22


Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2779 on: Today at 03:57:37 pm »
That is a shite squad!

Those central defenders are not great - imagine going into a World Cup final having to rely on them.

No back up LB?

That central midfield is poor too - in terms of pure CMs, not 10s pretending to be 8s, it doesn't have any real depth.

Maybe the forwards can take them a fair bit but Rashford and Sterling have a history of stinking the place out - neither in great form this season. Grealish, whilst looks good on the ball and tries to create, doesn't really have the numbers. Saka could have a brilliant tournament - he feels like he could explode. Kane is Kane and so will need a degree of protection.

He will set them up to sit deep, be boring and try and defend their way through the tournament.

I would imagine there are a lot of England fans who would love to see him fuck this up and get sacked, allowing them to have a good tilt at the Euros.
Offline B0151?

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2780 on: Today at 04:03:37 pm »
I will write the post as though Southgate is a competent coach. I don't think it's a problem at all to have favourites as an international coach within reason. Have to pick the best players for your team and system.  Sterling is out of form for Chelsea but he's been an important player for England. But considering England are in poor form themselves, he'll have no defence at all for it if they go out early.

There are players who are in good form who should have been bedded in a lot earlier is the problem I think.
Online tubby

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2781 on: Today at 04:03:43 pm »
Assume Trippier is the back up left back?  Or is he the starting right back?

Or maybe Saka there if he's sticking with wingbacks.
Online RJH

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2782 on: Today at 04:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 02:50:36 pm
The defensive midfield Gareth loves looks a bit threadbare. Rice will be knackered by the end of the groups. Hope Trent gets left alone.

Presumably why Phillips has made it in, despite having played less than an hour of football this season.
Still seems very risky though
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2783 on: Today at 04:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:25:40 am


Youngest squad at the World Cup and a chance to shine on the biggest stage. Pretty cool after the massive disappointment of the '18 WC campaign failure.

Surprised and annoyed that Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan and Aaron Long made the team. Berhalter loves his MLS guys, of that there is no doubt. Sort of hilarious that Steffen didn't even make the cut. Wish Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman had found a way into this team, but alas.

Really interested in seeing how Jesus Ferreira does. I've see him play a few times here locally for FC Dallas and he's run the show every time. More of a false 9 who likes to drop deep and get involved with build up play but he's improved as a finisher (8 goals and 8 assists in '21 and 18 goals and 6 assists in '22). He's already attracted a good bit of interest in Europe and it won't be long before he's playing overseas. Really good little player, think he'll play an important role in Qatar.

If we can keep them healthy, the Musah-McKennie-Adams midfield is going to cause some teams problems. It's balanced and athletic and tenacious with more technical skills than most previous American midfields.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2784 on: Today at 05:09:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:14:01 pm
Why dont Denmark wear it anyway.

Yeah. I think they will too. What are they going to do about it? Any punishment will make international headlines. It wouldn't surprise me if the whole team or individual players from Denmark, Germany or the Netherlands do something during a match that raises awareness.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2785 on: Today at 05:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:28:32 pm
Southgate has started to be a bit snide to players hes leaving out. He did it with Alexander-Arnold and hes saying the younger centre backs didnt do enough to get rid of Maguire/Dier/Coady. Just say it was a really difficult decision and youre looking forward to the younger ones taking over surely. No need to be throwing jibes at those you dont pick.

Pointless from him as those players will be appearing at future tournaments if he is still at the helm after this. Also the CB options he took are largely slow, accident prone and not particularly mobile. You can't say I'm picking based on form and then take Maguire or Coady over Tomori
Online oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 05:13:17 pm »

'World Cup stadium workers had their money stolen and lives ruined, says rights group':-

Report on conditions in Qatar alleges labour abuses are widespread and calls on Fifa to set up compensation fund

www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/nov/10/world-cup-stadium-workers-had-their-money-stolen-and-lives-ruined-says-rights-group
Online SamLad

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2787 on: Today at 05:19:21 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 02:36:45 pm
You won't get arrested for holding hands because holding hands between men is completely  normal in Arabic countries
ah true, I'd forgotten that. 
Online Jwils21

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2788 on: Today at 06:07:02 pm »
The spine of Southgates team is as dull and boring as their football.

Pickford, Maguire, Stones, Rice, Phillips, Kane and probably Sterling will start most games.

No room for Tomori or Guehi at CB, really?
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2789 on: Today at 06:17:17 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:03:11 pm
'FIFA forbid Denmark from wearing "Human Rights for All" training tops':-

Denmark's national team must not run around in a training shirt with the text "Human Rights for All", states the International Football Association.

www.dr.dk/nyheder/indland/fifa-naegter-det-danske-landshold-baere-kritisk-traeningstroeje-i-qatar (right click on the article and then select 'translate to English')


'The jersey should have read "Human Rights for All" - in Danish "Menskeregetteigs for alle", but Fifa has banned this with reference to the association's own rules about political messages on training clothes and player clothes during the final rounds.'


^ So 'human rights for all' is political in FIFA's eyes...

...rather than just admitting they'd be embarrassed to be reminded they, FIFA, were bribed into choosing a country with appalling human rights to put on a World Cup.

FFS

Have they said anything about the one love armbands?
I understand that European Football comes under UEFA, but how is this different to rainbow laces or taking the knee.

64 years wait to qualify, and we get this crap  :'(
Depressing



Online jillc

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2790 on: Today at 06:19:26 pm »
I really recommend this FIFA corruption documentary, it is really well-made, and it also has considerable insight from the excellent David Conn. But there are things that you forget from past World Cups such as Argentina back in 1978. At the time FIFA got all cosy with the regime in power in Argentina at the time, huge allegations surround that. For those that don't know the right-wing dictatorship was arresting thousands of Argentineans and one of the disgusting punishments was dropping people out of helicopters, thousands of people disappeared. The stadium which had the final in was very close to where the dictatorship took people who were tortured and put to death.

They also went in detail about how Blatter set up Havelange (who was President at the time), when he got impatient for more power. They did a lot on the Blatter-Johansson President battle for FIFA and one of Blatter's team happily admitted that they had bribed a lot of the African and some European associations. Needless to say, Blatter is refusing to admit he has done anything wrong but at the end they were going into the path of awarding Qatar the World Cup. It will be interesting to see what else comes out.
Offline Samie

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2791 on: Today at 06:44:35 pm »
Portugal

Online red1977

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2792 on: Today at 06:47:07 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:03:11 pm
'FIFA forbid Denmark from wearing "Human Rights for All" training tops':-

Denmark's national team must not run around in a training shirt with the text "Human Rights for All", states the International Football Association.

www.dr.dk/nyheder/indland/fifa-naegter-det-danske-landshold-baere-kritisk-traeningstroeje-i-qatar (right click on the article and then select 'translate to English')


'The jersey should have read "Human Rights for All" - in Danish "Menskeregetteigs for alle", but Fifa has banned this with reference to the association's own rules about political messages on training clothes and player clothes during the final rounds.'


^ So 'human rights for all' is political in FIFA's eyes...

...rather than just admitting they'd be embarrassed to be reminded they, FIFA, were bribed into choosing a country with appalling human rights to put on a World Cup.

I hope they stick to it and others follow suit. Would FIFA start kicking teams out of the tournament? Wouldnt look good on them or the tournament would it.
Offline Swetty79

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2793 on: Today at 07:48:18 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:50:26 am
I will check tonight and get back.

:)
Offline Swetty79

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2794 on: Today at 07:48:45 pm »
Online Cafe De Paris

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2795 on: Today at 08:17:48 pm »
I hope FIFA burn in hell.
Online Skeeve

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2796 on: Today at 08:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:24:27 pm
Think he's just been shit.

He picked Pickford and Maguire though.
Online Tobelius

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2797 on: Today at 08:28:31 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 08:17:48 pm
I hope FIFA burn in hell.

I'd torch UEFA with them and start over,much too late now though.
