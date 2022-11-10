That is a shite squad!



Those central defenders are not great - imagine going into a World Cup final having to rely on them.



No back up LB?



That central midfield is poor too - in terms of pure CMs, not 10s pretending to be 8s, it doesn't have any real depth.



Maybe the forwards can take them a fair bit but Rashford and Sterling have a history of stinking the place out - neither in great form this season. Grealish, whilst looks good on the ball and tries to create, doesn't really have the numbers. Saka could have a brilliant tournament - he feels like he could explode. Kane is Kane and so will need a degree of protection.



He will set them up to sit deep, be boring and try and defend their way through the tournament.



I would imagine there are a lot of England fans who would love to see him fuck this up and get sacked, allowing them to have a good tilt at the Euros.