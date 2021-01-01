I'm very happy for Goetze.
Are Werner, Reus, Draxler and Can injured or just out of favour?
I have to confess to not even recognising the names of two of their forwards (Fullkrug and Moukoko). I see both are uncapped and Moukoko sounds like a Walcott style wildcard. I only know of Musiala as he used to be English but couldn't bare the thought of playing for Southgate
Emre Can doesnt start many games for BVB (just 2 league starts this season), so not a surprise hes left out. Genuinley surprised me to see he is only 28! He should be at the height of his career, but hes struggling to make a big impact in Dortmund. Always been an issue of course though - he cant find a set spot in a team, so ends up being a jack of all trades.
Füllkrug is second in Bundesliga scoring so far this season, hes on fire. Whether he can keep up that pace remains to be seen!
Germany despite all the talent, have actually been a bit bereft with forwards in recent seasons, so its sort of interesting to see this group now, as there are some talented younger places cming through.