Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 175448 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,762
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2640 on: Today at 11:05:08 am »
I won't be watching a single second of this to be honest.
Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,863
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2641 on: Today at 11:08:39 am »

'World Cup workers sent home from Qatar unable to repay money-lender debts':-

As the Gulf emirate prepares for an influx of hundreds of thousands of football fans this month, labour rights groups say it is still common for already paltry wages to go unpaid. The problem has come to the fore as employers begin sending workers home before the fans arrive.

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/world-cup-workers-sent-home-from-qatar-unable-to-repay-money-lender-debts-3vj2vm278


^ full article here - https://archive.ph/esVjt
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,863
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2642 on: Today at 11:10:05 am »

'Stuttgart fans last night: "Keeping slaves. Spying. Manipulating. Fuck your World Cup!"':-



^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/yqfnvt/stuttgart_fans_last_night_keeping_slaves_spying/
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,863
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2643 on: Today at 12:44:40 pm »

'Sky Sport News HD moderator Thomas Fleischmann live on air: According to the Qatari World Cup ambassador, my mind is damaged, nevertheless Ill try somehow to get through the next few minutes without having an accident.':-

https://twitter.com/RaeComm/status/1590311468603670529
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,267
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2644 on: Today at 12:54:58 pm »
Klopp was spot on wasn't he (rhetorical), a day after a statement that gay people are damaged in the mind only made by the Qatar world cup fucking ambassador, and there's merely a breeze of it in the media. (EDIT - in fact it is nowhere to be seen on the BBC)

I mean how that shit has not been held in complete uproar for weeks front and centre tells you absolutely fucking everything. Completely in their pockets.
Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2645 on: Today at 01:17:26 pm »
I have read numerous posters indicating that they won't be watching a second of this World Cup.
Can anyone give me a brief explanation as to why, and what difference not watching it will make?
I wish to make it clear that I respect everyone's opinion, that I'm aware of the horrific stories about the workers, human rights etc and I agree with all of this, but I'm struggling to understand what not watching it on TV will do, and how it affects the situation.
From my point of view, I have never been so indifferent about the start of a World Cup. Why? Is it my age, the Winter, International football rather than Liverpool, is it the lack of build up, is it because it is in Qatar,. Probably a combination of all of that.
Will I watch it though? Yeah, although I'll not be as hung up about missing matches as I would have been when I was younger. I would think perhaps my 11 year old will be more interested, although he hasn't really mentioned much, perhaps as the PL is still ongoing.
I just don't get how me not watching the TV affects the situation in any way. I guess if the whole country doesn't watch it that might be news, but that won't happen.
Can anyone shed some brief light on this for me?
Is it not still a football competition regardless where it is played? (I'm not keen on it being used to influence people, but still don't understand how I affect the situation by not watching)
Apologies in advance. Would appreciate some thoughts. Thanks
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,728
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2646 on: Today at 01:18:53 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 01:17:26 pm
I have read numerous posters indicating that they won't be watching a second of this World Cup.
Can anyone give me a brief explanation as to why, and what difference not watching it will make?
I wish to make it clear that I respect everyone's opinion, that I'm aware of the horrific stories about the workers, human rights etc and I agree with all of this, but I'm struggling to understand what not watching it on TV will do, and how it affects the situation.
From my point of view, I have never been so indifferent about the start of a World Cup. Why? Is it my age, the Winter, International football rather than Liverpool, is it the lack of build up, is it because it is in Qatar,. Probably a combination of all of that.
Will I watch it though? Yeah, although I'll not be as hung up about missing matches as I would have been when I was younger. I would think perhaps my 11 year old will be more interested, although he hasn't really mentioned much, perhaps as the PL is still ongoing.
I just don't get how me not watching the TV affects the situation in any way. I guess if the whole country doesn't watch it that might be news, but that won't happen.
Can anyone shed some brief light on this for me?
Is it not still a football competition regardless where it is played? (I'm not keen on it being used to influence people, but still don't understand how I affect the situation by not watching)
Apologies in advance. Would appreciate some thoughts. Thanks

For me it's a moral thing. If I watch it in my mind i'm complicit with it. Simple.

So while not watching it will probably have zero impact on the world cup itself for me it's squaring away the fact in my mind that I did something to not support it.
Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,649
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2647 on: Today at 01:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:18:53 pm
For me it's a moral thing. If I watch it in my mind i'm complicit with it. Simple.

So while not watching it will probably have zero impact on the world cup itself for my it's squaring away the fact in my mind that I did something to not support it.
This ^^^
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,334
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2648 on: Today at 01:25:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:54:58 pm
Klopp was spot on wasn't he (rhetorical), a day after a statement that gay people are damaged in the mind only made by the Qatar world cup fucking ambassador, and there's merely a breeze of it in the media. (EDIT - in fact it is nowhere to be seen on the BBC)

I mean how that shit has not been held in complete uproar for weeks front and centre tells you absolutely fucking everything. Completely in their pockets.

From BBC

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63566517
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2649 on: Today at 01:37:20 pm »
I'm finding it very hard not to properly let rip at Paul about the issues with this world cup.

Unfortunately he's a typical middle aged, white, English football fan.  Xenophobic, racist, homophobic and sexist but he rarely says much when I'm talking about the shit that's been happening with this world cup.

I've just come in from the garden to hear "you know the problem with all this gay shit, they aren't even going".

I'm sorry what? 

"They're all whinging about them being anti gay but who gives a fuck, they won't even be going". 

But some of them are. 

"Well if they don't like it they should stay at home".

But the whole point of holding major world events is that everyone should be able to go and enjoy themselves without fear of imprisonment.

"Well if they have to go, they'll have to behave themselves".

🤷🤦😡 Fuck sake what have I married!!



Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,990
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2650 on: Today at 02:11:42 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:13:06 am
At least this is a decent example of what Gary Neville said he will do (but won't). Be involved to shine a light on how fucked up it is.

Seems more like a case of wanting to have your cake and eat it, don't want to miss out on any money, but would like to avoid the flack for doing so. This is just as bad as Neville, but does at least show how laughable his claim he'd be speaking out would be, if you take the money then anything you say is tainted by that decision simple as that.
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,185
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2651 on: Today at 02:17:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:37:20 pm
I'm finding it very hard not to properly let rip at Paul about the issues with this world cup.


🤷🤦😡 Fuck sake what have I married!!




Look you knew this when you married me

and you told me you wouldn't post this here, PS when I am done washing the car I hope tea will be ready, do the steak medium this time or there is no wine
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,185
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2652 on: Today at 02:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:11:42 pm
Seems more like a case of wanting to have your cake and eat it, don't want to miss out on any money, but would like to avoid the flack for doing so. This is just as bad as Neville, but does at least show how laughable his claim he'd be speaking out would be, if you take the money then anything you say is tainted by that decision simple as that.
I would have more respect for him if he went and covered it, wouldnt take money and spoke out

but by taking money any words you say lose credibility and you are just a hypocrite.

It does annoy me when people I like and respect like Laura Woods and Gabby Logan are on instagram delighted with themselves that they get to cover this.

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2653 on: Today at 02:19:49 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:17:39 pm
Look you knew this when you married me

and you told me you wouldn't post this here, PS when I am done washing the car I hope tea will be ready, do the steak medium this time or there is no wine
I think youll be lucky to get fried spam, never mind steak.
Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,990
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2654 on: Today at 02:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:18:53 pm
For me it's a moral thing. If I watch it in my mind i'm complicit with it. Simple.

So while not watching it will probably have zero impact on the world cup itself for me it's squaring away the fact in my mind that I did something to not support it.

It's the principle of the matter, each person choosing not to watch this diabolical farce won't shift the dial, but if you choose to do so then that is a tacit approval for what is happening.

While individuals won't make a difference, if enough do so and tv figures, social media buzz and the expected world cup-related spending are all lower than expected then it will send a message since media companies and advertisers will not like it and will make that clear to fifa. Sadly with it being in a winter when people are probably trying to reduce excess spending, the tv audiences are probably going to be higher than usual and start giving fifa ideas.  :(
Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,863
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2655 on: Today at 02:24:39 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:17:39 pm
Look you knew this when you married me

and you told me you wouldn't post this here, PS when I am done washing the car I hope tea will be ready, do the steak medium this time or there is no wine

I think she may be locking you out for a night in the shed, mate ;D

(seriously reddebs, lock your Paul out for the night)
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2656 on: Today at 02:35:14 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:17:39 pm
Look you knew this when you married me

and you told me you wouldn't post this here, PS when I am done washing the car I hope tea will be ready, do the steak medium this time or there is no wine

😂😂
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2657 on: Today at 02:37:51 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:24:39 pm
I think she may be locking you out for a night in the shed, mate ;D

(seriously reddebs, lock your Paul out for the night)

I doubt it would make a difference mate.
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,185
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2658 on: Today at 02:41:49 pm »
Horrible viewpoints in all seriousness Debs

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,267
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2659 on: Today at 02:53:52 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:25:22 pm
From BBC

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63566517

I don't get your point, or are you proving mine? That story is the 11th down on the football page, never mind sport or main page. (Also posted after my post)
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2660 on: Today at 02:55:06 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:41:49 pm
Horrible viewpoints in all seriousness Debs

I agree mate but I do try to keep him in check and refute the shite he comes out with. 

You'd never believe he's a lifelong labour voter and the son of a Barnsley miner.
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,185
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2661 on: Today at 02:56:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:55:06 pm
I agree mate but I do try to keep him in check and refute the shite he comes out with. 

You'd never believe he's a lifelong labour voter and the son of a Barnsley miner.
definitely would have thought him to be Tory
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2662 on: Today at 03:01:46 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:56:07 pm
definitely would have thought him to be Tory

Small village mentality I think mate.  Very insular and fear of what they don't understand or anything different.
Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,838
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2663 on: Today at 03:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:18:53 pm
For me it's a moral thing. If I watch it in my mind i'm complicit with it. Simple.

So while not watching it will probably have zero impact on the world cup itself for me it's squaring away the fact in my mind that I did something to not support it.

Klopp has said he's going to watch the games, does that make him complicit in your mind?  Not having a go, just curious to see what people think about this kind of thing.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,728
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2664 on: Today at 03:12:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:09:47 pm
Klopp has said he's going to watch the games, does that make him complicit in your mind?  Not having a go, just curious to see what people think about this kind of thing.

As I said it's a personal decision, everyone is different. If Klopp has decided that it's within him to watch then that's his decision. I guess you'd have to ask him why he's come to the conclusion that watching it is fine. I've given my reasons why I won't be.

I'd love to have a sit down with Klopp and ask him, could you organize that?! ;)
Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2665 on: Today at 03:42:44 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:09:47 pm
Klopp has said he's going to watch the games, does that make him complicit in your mind?  Not having a go, just curious to see what people think about this kind of thing.

Klopp is in a different place to us sorts.

If he says he isnt watching it then he will get follow up questions and more than likely branded racist.

He might give two f**ks about it but he is too smart to say that out loud.

I guess if and its a big if a state bought LFC and he stayed as manager he would get slaughtered.

I suspect he may watch some of it but not be glued 24/7 like football nuts would be.
Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,838
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2666 on: Today at 03:47:45 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:12:56 pm
I'd love to have a sit down with Klopp and ask him, could you organize that?! ;)

I'll see what I can do.
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,822
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2667 on: Today at 03:49:03 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 01:17:26 pm
I have read numerous posters indicating that they won't be watching a second of this World Cup.
Can anyone give me a brief explanation as to why, and what difference not watching it will make?
I wish to make it clear that I respect everyone's opinion, that I'm aware of the horrific stories about the workers, human rights etc and I agree with all of this, but I'm struggling to understand what not watching it on TV will do, and how it affects the situation.
From my point of view, I have never been so indifferent about the start of a World Cup. Why? Is it my age, the Winter, International football rather than Liverpool, is it the lack of build up, is it because it is in Qatar,. Probably a combination of all of that.
Will I watch it though? Yeah, although I'll not be as hung up about missing matches as I would have been when I was younger. I would think perhaps my 11 year old will be more interested, although he hasn't really mentioned much, perhaps as the PL is still ongoing.
I just don't get how me not watching the TV affects the situation in any way. I guess if the whole country doesn't watch it that might be news, but that won't happen.
Can anyone shed some brief light on this for me?
Is it not still a football competition regardless where it is played? (I'm not keen on it being used to influence people, but still don't understand how I affect the situation by not watching)
Apologies in advance. Would appreciate some thoughts. Thanks

For me, its more about making a statement to others. Because a lot of people who watch World Cups and European Championships aren't big football fans, and most of us are. We cant stop it now, clearly. But it at least raises a question if football fans are openly not watching it. I dont think anyone is a disgrace or complicit if they do watch, I'll probably end up bowing to peer pressure myself, but I do think openly not watching it would be a bigger statement than people think.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,728
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2668 on: Today at 03:52:14 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:47:45 pm
I'll see what I can do.

Much appreciated ;D
Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2669 on: Today at 03:53:29 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:09:47 pm
Klopp has said he's going to watch the games, does that make him complicit in your mind?  Not having a go, just curious to see what people think about this kind of thing.

It's kind of his job to keep abreast of it you'd think. He did say the time for action was 10 years ago.
Either way it's a personal choice. I couldn't give a fuck about it other than hoping our players come out of it unscathed.  I have no idea who's in what group and I won't have it on at home. I'll probably see a few games when I visit my parents house or head to the pub. Haven't entered the buster in the local or work either.

I'm not going to be sanctimonious about it and tell anyone else not to watch it. Although others have had a pop at me for telling them I'm ignoring it.
Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,744
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2670 on: Today at 04:14:07 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 03:53:29 pm
It's kind of his job to keep abreast of it you'd think. He did say the time for action was 10 years ago.
Either way it's a personal choice. I couldn't give a fuck about it other than hoping our players come out of it unscathed.  I have no idea who's in what group and I won't have it on at home. I'll probably see a few games when I visit my parents house or head to the pub. Haven't entered the buster in the local or work either.

I'm not going to be sanctimonious about it and tell anyone else not to watch it. Although others have had a pop at me for telling them I'm ignoring it.
I didn't even watch the last world cup... I got absolutely abuse off colleagues when I went to watch the Reds in a pre-season game at Chester when England were in a knockout game (couldn't tell you who it was against or the stage just remember it was a world cup game)
Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,330
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2671 on: Today at 05:04:39 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:05:08 am
I won't be watching a single second of this to be honest.

Same here. Corrupt as fuck. Ruining the football season to host it in a country that killed thousands of construction workers, has a dreadful human rights record and has the death penalty for homsexuality.

Just started watching the Netflix documentary and recommend it.

Also, for those who haven't seen it, link to David Squire's latest piece of work:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/nov/08/david-squires-on-qatar-2022-and-a-world-cup-whistleblower-story

Fuck FIFA and Fuck the Qatar World Cup.
Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,330
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2672 on: Today at 05:06:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:09:47 pm
Klopp has said he's going to watch the games, does that make him complicit in your mind?  Not having a go, just curious to see what people think about this kind of thing.

It's up to other people what they do.
