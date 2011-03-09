I have read numerous posters indicating that they won't be watching a second of this World Cup.

Can anyone give me a brief explanation as to why, and what difference not watching it will make?

I wish to make it clear that I respect everyone's opinion, that I'm aware of the horrific stories about the workers, human rights etc and I agree with all of this, but I'm struggling to understand what not watching it on TV will do, and how it affects the situation.

From my point of view, I have never been so indifferent about the start of a World Cup. Why? Is it my age, the Winter, International football rather than Liverpool, is it the lack of build up, is it because it is in Qatar,. Probably a combination of all of that.

Will I watch it though? Yeah, although I'll not be as hung up about missing matches as I would have been when I was younger. I would think perhaps my 11 year old will be more interested, although he hasn't really mentioned much, perhaps as the PL is still ongoing.

I just don't get how me not watching the TV affects the situation in any way. I guess if the whole country doesn't watch it that might be news, but that won't happen.

Can anyone shed some brief light on this for me?

Is it not still a football competition regardless where it is played? (I'm not keen on it being used to influence people, but still don't understand how I affect the situation by not watching)

Apologies in advance. Would appreciate some thoughts. Thanks