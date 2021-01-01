Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 171100 times)

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,399
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2560 on: Yesterday at 08:41:29 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:06:34 pm
It's totally disgusting, I have just watched the discussion Rob Harris had with Miguel Delaney on sports washing which I put in the Man City thread. He is saying because they are refusing to look at so many people's deaths, they haven't even got a definite number of the victims which is just utterly appalling. As in the story that Jason has put on above the family is told one thing by the authorities, but no one thinks they are being told the full story. Think about if this happened to one of your family, it's just outrageous and this tournament should have been stopped from the beginning.

Truly appalling.

And as SoS said previously, if over 6,000 white European workers had died constructing the 2012 London Olympic stadia would it have all been brushed under the carpet while we got told to ignore the politics and concentrate on the sport? Would it fuck
Logged
Believer

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2561 on: Yesterday at 10:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:49:58 pm


Quote
World Cup 2022: 10 European football associations respond to Fifa's 'focus on football' letter


A fucking letter. Are they expecting to impact them with paper cuts?

PS - I would be lovely if the Kop had one of those Bundesliga banners for our final home game.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,488
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2562 on: Yesterday at 11:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 01:49:02 pm
https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1589216486735765505

@AdamCrafton_
I know athletes and coaches want to make it look as though they are powerless stakeholder in this years World Cup but it really is worth remembering just how many have either endorsed or benefited from the Qatar project. These from 2010 alone


And from the replies to that:

Don't forget that, in 2017, shortly after he signed up as a Qatar 2022 ambassador, Xavi promptly won the top prize of 1,000,000 Qatari riyal (over £250,000) in a Doha bank lottery...
https://m.thepeninsulaqatar.com/article/26/08/2017/Noted-footballer-Xavi-wins-Doha-Bank%E2%80%99s-Al-Dana-millionaire-draw

https://twitter.com/uglygame/status/1589252114966274048?s
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,300
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2563 on: Today at 08:18:12 am »
Hahaha, it didnt even occur to them to make it sound real:
Quote
Commenting on the win, Xavi, who has previously played for FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team, said:

Winning the QR1m cash prize was an unexpected but welcome surprise. I had opened my account at Doha Bank on December 5, 2016, as I had taken interest in the Al Dana programme after hearing about how Doha Bank encourages their customers to save money, and get a chance to become millionaires, as well as the opportunity to win other cash prizes. I started to invest with the Al Dana Savings programme, aiming to win the QR1m. Today, I can say that Im happy that I opened an Al Dana Savings account and invested my savings. I would like to thank Doha Bank for this opportunity and I wish the same luck unto the other Al Dana customers in the future.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2564 on: Today at 08:48:16 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:05:10 pm
And from the replies to that:

Don't forget that, in 2017, shortly after he signed up as a Qatar 2022 ambassador, Xavi promptly won the top prize of 1,000,000 Qatari riyal (over £250,000) in a Doha bank lottery...
https://m.thepeninsulaqatar.com/article/26/08/2017/Noted-footballer-Xavi-wins-Doha-Bank%E2%80%99s-Al-Dana-millionaire-draw

https://twitter.com/uglygame/status/1589252114966274048?s
Wow, that was lucky!
I wonder how many city players have won the Abu Dhabi lottery?
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2565 on: Today at 08:52:07 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:05:10 pm
And from the replies to that:

Don't forget that, in 2017, shortly after he signed up as a Qatar 2022 ambassador, Xavi promptly won the top prize of 1,000,000 Qatari riyal (over £250,000) in a Doha bank lottery...
https://m.thepeninsulaqatar.com/article/26/08/2017/Noted-footballer-Xavi-wins-Doha-Bank%E2%80%99s-Al-Dana-millionaire-draw

https://twitter.com/uglygame/status/1589252114966274048?s
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Up
« previous next »
 