It's totally disgusting, I have just watched the discussion Rob Harris had with Miguel Delaney on sports washing which I put in the Man City thread. He is saying because they are refusing to look at so many people's deaths, they haven't even got a definite number of the victims which is just utterly appalling. As in the story that Jason has put on above the family is told one thing by the authorities, but no one thinks they are being told the full story. Think about if this happened to one of your family, it's just outrageous and this tournament should have been stopped from the beginning.



Truly appalling.And as SoS said previously, if over 6,000 white European workers had died constructing the 2012 London Olympic stadia would it have all been brushed under the carpet while we got told to ignore the politics and concentrate on the sport? Would it fuck