As the big grizzly German said "It's too late now" All these people coming out against Qatar now where were you 10 years ago when FIFA gave them the World Cup?



If talking about the powers that be in the game, journalists etc then I fully agree with that.However, for the ordinary man/woman in the street, the average football fan, I doubt many had any real idea of what went on in places such as Qatar. Hence the initial concern being that it was ruining our domestic season whilst also being played in a furnace*.Since then, a lot more people have become a lot more aware. I'm one of them. I had no idea about Qatar. I'd never been there and knew nothing about the place or its way of doing things. I still wouldn't if Qatar hadn't been brought front and centre into my world via this WC. The horrific practices involved in building this WC were yet to unfold, as was the the absolutely sickening death toll. Even more recent to our awareness has been the abhorrent playing down and brushing under the carpet of those deaths and the pain it has caused so many families.Of course, it's very late in the day, but a lot of people have finally woken up. It will be extremely late in the day when football wakes up to what Abu Dhabi and Saudi are also doing to our game. People will throw their hands up and look at everyone else and be asking why no one did or said anything.Isn't it ironic that these corrupt scumbags are now asking us to concentrate on the football and keep politics out of it. Ironic because it was those very same scumbags who actually introduced politics to football in the first place.* This aspect mentioned in other posts and other posters.