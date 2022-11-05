Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 170159 times)

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,782
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2520 on: Yesterday at 02:52:57 pm »


^ Vladimir Putin,  Gianni 'please do not drag football into politics' Infantino, and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.


'Gianni Infantino dodges question on Zoom about if he is keeping the Order of Friendship medal given to him by Vladimir Putin and FIFA silences media to prevent follow-ups when he doesnt answer.' - https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1496908528736419843 (back in February 2022)

^ https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1496930303952183300 - with a 2 minute video of the question and non-answer from Infantino (well worth a watch)




« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:03:16 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,470
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2521 on: Yesterday at 03:05:11 pm »
Great to see so many fan groups doing Boycott Qatar banners this weekend, I hope they continue the same energy with the sportwashing league teams and make sure these types of messages are front and centre and cant be avoided by tv cameras.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,782
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2522 on: Yesterday at 03:13:51 pm »

Bayern fans too...

'Banner by Bayern fans in Berlin against Qatar World Cup: '15,000 dead for 5760 minutes of football. Shame on you'' - https://twitter.com/iMiaSanMia/status/1588908826203680770


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,065
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2523 on: Yesterday at 03:15:43 pm »
As the big grizzly German said "It's too late now" All these people coming out against Qatar now where were you 10 years ago when FIFA gave them the World Cup?
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,470
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2524 on: Yesterday at 03:18:59 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 03:13:51 pm
Bayern fans too...

'Banner by Bayern fans in Berlin against Qatar World Cup: '15,000 dead for 5760 minutes of football. Shame on you'' - https://twitter.com/iMiaSanMia/status/1588908826203680770


these banners are far more effective than the boycott ones it has to be said, which are far to late. 

Hertha BSC fans with a massive one too. Safe to say fangroups been coordinating.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,939
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2525 on: Yesterday at 03:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:15:43 pm
As the big grizzly German said "It's too late now" All these people coming out against Qatar now where were you 10 years ago when FIFA gave them the World Cup?


Its never too late for sticking up for families who have lost loved ones and often their only breadwinner. Also, its not true to say there was no opposition a number of people have questioned the decision.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,247
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2526 on: Yesterday at 03:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:15:43 pm
As the big grizzly German said "It's too late now" All these people coming out against Qatar now where were you 10 years ago when FIFA gave them the World Cup?
There definitely were a good number of people criticizing it in the run up

But in terms of protesting I agree... The time to protest was while those poor workers were sacrificed, not after. All a bit too late now
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,076
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2527 on: Yesterday at 03:26:58 pm »
Premiership players should wear their fancy armbands when playing City and Newcastle.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,782
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2528 on: Yesterday at 03:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:15:43 pm
As the big grizzly German said "It's too late now" All these people coming out against Qatar now where were you 10 years ago when FIFA gave them the World Cup?

They (we) were probably thinking that as FIFA officials had been caught out accepting bribes for this - along with Qatar being caught out too - that somewhere along the line someone at FIFA (or someone with a bit of power outside of FIFA) would have taken the World Cup away from them, or had a revote etc.

Yet before you know it... here we all are.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2529 on: Yesterday at 03:39:19 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 03:20:12 pm


Its never too late for sticking up for families who have lost loved ones and often their only breadwinner. Also, its not true to say there was no opposition a number of people have questioned the decision.

There was plenty of opposition, there are also more than a few that didn't say a word and are now jumping in two feet questioning managers for headlines.  There are also people like Neville who were mealy mouthed and ultimately took the Qatari cash, him and Beckham can get fucked.  Ian Hislop gets right on my nads, but fair fucking play to him.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,470
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2530 on: Yesterday at 03:49:24 pm »
there may have been some opposition, but I distinctly remember at the time far more people questioning the sodding heat and weather there more than anything else. That was the biggest concern - how can we play football in this heat.

The big issue with the reaction is though how a lot of the more far-reaching journalists (those of the tabloid variety) and tabloid media too - how they have gone about it. Rather than using their platform over the years, theyve prefered to ignore it, but now go after the players/managers because a) its easier and b) far more hits and clicks to be got.  And of course, plenty of them will be on flights to Qatar in a couple weeks time. Cant risk that jolly.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,337
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2531 on: Yesterday at 04:28:09 pm »
That's fantastic from the German fans. It's a pity that all we seem to have in this country are passive apologists making excuses.  :-\
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,337
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2532 on: Yesterday at 04:29:14 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:26:58 pm
Premiership players should wear their fancy armbands when playing City and Newcastle.
Now now, Dr. Let's think of the product.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,337
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2533 on: Yesterday at 04:43:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:15:43 pm
As the big grizzly German said "It's too late now" All these people coming out against Qatar now where were you 10 years ago when FIFA gave them the World Cup?

If talking about the powers that be in the game, journalists etc then I fully agree with that.

However, for the ordinary man/woman in the street, the average football fan, I doubt many had any real idea of what went on in places such as Qatar. Hence the initial concern being that it was ruining our domestic season whilst also being played in a furnace*.

Since then, a lot more people have become a lot more aware. I'm one of them. I had no idea about Qatar. I'd never been there and knew nothing about the place or its way of doing things. I still wouldn't if Qatar hadn't been brought front and centre into my world via this WC. The horrific practices involved in building this WC were yet to unfold, as was the the absolutely sickening death toll. Even more recent to our awareness has been the abhorrent playing down and brushing under the carpet of those deaths and the pain it has caused so many families.

Of course, it's very late in the day, but a lot of people have finally woken up. It will be extremely late in the day when football wakes up to what Abu Dhabi and Saudi are also doing to our game. People will throw their hands up and look at everyone else and be asking why no one did or said anything.

Isn't it ironic that these corrupt scumbags are now asking us to concentrate on the football and keep politics out of it. Ironic because it was those very same scumbags who actually introduced politics to football in the first place.  :butt


* This aspect mentioned in other posts and other posters.  ;)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:53:21 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,065
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2534 on: Yesterday at 04:47:01 pm »
I meant the Powers That Be and the influences like big time journos and sponsors mate. Not the average person.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,337
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2535 on: Yesterday at 04:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:47:01 pm
I meant the Powers That Be and the influences like big time journos and sponsors mate. Not the average person.
Oh, I know and agree.

I added the rest about the football fan here in general because there was mention of there being little to no dissent when the location of the WC was announced. Not by you, but in other posts.

Sorry for the confusion. I should have been clearer, so have asterisked it now.  ;)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:55:06 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2536 on: Yesterday at 06:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:26:58 pm
Premiership players should wear their fancy armbands when playing City and Newcastle.

That'll learn the buggers.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2537 on: Yesterday at 06:31:53 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:26:58 pm
Premiership players should wear their fancy armbands when playing City and Newcastle.
Eddie says can we just stick to football matters?
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,963
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2538 on: Yesterday at 08:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:17:29 pm
Loads saying the whole dont usually like/agree with klopp, because his teams always play us right off the fucking park, but he is spot on
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2539 on: Yesterday at 08:54:38 pm »
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,954
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2540 on: Yesterday at 09:31:57 pm »
Neville handed his arse the champagne socialist twat

https://twitter.com/i/status/1588883393126678528

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:33:55 pm by Mister Flip Flop »
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2541 on: Yesterday at 10:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:31:57 pm
Neville handed his arse the champagne socialist twat

https://twitter.com/i/status/1588883393126678528

As per the norm these days it's mainly through comedy where things get called out.

Someone should record every word Neville says while he's over there and actually count how many times he actually highlights what needs to be said.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,623
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2542 on: Yesterday at 10:44:01 pm »
Suppose a player stuck his head above the parapet and said he wouldn't go due to Human rights issues and the treatment of the LBGTQ community.

What happens to that player with his National Team, FA, and Federation that he belongs to?

I suspect those organizations wouldn't be happy. Wouldn't want to applaud him for the courage of convictions. Maybe even would end up being a dead man walking to ever play again for the National side.

So, players have a lot to consider before speaking out. I can understand their reluctance.


Most of us would cheer like Hell if someone led the way though.


Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2543 on: Yesterday at 10:48:58 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:44:01 pm
Suppose a player stuck his head above the parapet and said he wouldn't go due to Human rights issues and the treatment of the LBGTQ community.

What happens to that player with his National Team, FA, and Federation that he belongs to?

I suspect those organizations wouldn't be happy. Wouldn't want to applaud him for the courage of convictions. Maybe even would end up being a dead man walking to ever play again for the National side.

So, players have a lot to consider before speaking out. I can understand their reluctance.


Most of us would cheer like Hell if someone led the way though.

Wouldn't FIFA ban them from ever playing football anywhere again though?

They govern world football so they decide who can be registered to play anywhere in the world.

Clubs won't take kindly to having an asset that can't play.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2544 on: Yesterday at 11:09:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:48:58 pm
Wouldn't FIFA ban them from ever playing football anywhere again though?

They govern world football so they decide who can be registered to play anywhere in the world.

Clubs won't take kindly to having an asset that can't play.

I don't think FIFA can ban a player from domestic and non-FIFA competitions.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2545 on: Yesterday at 11:47:39 pm »
If any of them had any balls (players) they would kiss in celebration of a goal.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2546 on: Yesterday at 11:52:08 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:09:37 pm
I don't think FIFA can ban a player from domestic and non-FIFA competitions.

They can withhold the license can't they,it's why we didn't play Joel when Cameroon came the c*nt.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,101
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2547 on: Today at 12:11:13 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:52:10 pm
Oh, I know and agree.
I added the rest about the football fan here in general because there was mention of there being little to no dissent when the location of the WC was announced. Not by you, but in other posts. Sorry for the confusion. I should have been clearer, so have asterisked it now. 
I'm a bit confused though mate, aside from the players who are yet to speak up about anything involving their trade, wasn't there an all-round commendation of it being held in Qatar?
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2548 on: Today at 12:15:38 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:52:08 pm
They can withhold the license can't they,it's why we didn't play Joel when Cameroon came the c*nt.

Would love FIFA to try defend banning a player in an international court and in the public.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2549 on: Today at 12:17:47 am »
its like people had just found out that there is a world cup on in Qatar later this month,
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2550 on: Today at 12:18:25 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:15:38 am
Would love FIFA to try defend banning a player in an international court and in the public.

Is what I said at the time but the club were worried that any games played in could be forfeited.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,337
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2551 on: Today at 01:40:36 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:11:13 am
I'm a bit confused though mate, aside from the players who are yet to speak up about anything involving their trade, wasn't there an all-round commendation of it being held in Qatar?
If you mean when it was announced then I really don't know to be honest. I have no interest in international football so didn't follow what was being said at the time. I remember comments about it being held in the middle of the football season and also in baking heat, but that's all I remember being said back then. There may well have been condemnation, but I don't personally remember it.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,293
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2552 on: Today at 08:24:19 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:11:13 am
I'm a bit confused though mate, aside from the players who are yet to speak up about anything involving their trade, wasn't there an all-round commendation of it being held in Qatar?
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:17:47 am
its like people had just found out that there is a world cup on in Qatar later this month,
Both of these are true.  Nearly everyone who commented at the time did condemn it, but people arent generally that interested in a tournament that might or might not happen in 12 years time.  I was certainly putting the boot in plenty, but even I half-assumed that the decision was so obviously corrupt and stupid that it would be sorted out long before the train got anywhere near the buffers.  Yet here we are.  I shouldve remembered that when we voted for brexit, wouldve saved me a few years of anguish.

PS one stupid detail that I remember did get a few idiots on board was an announcement that after the tourney the stadiums would be dismantled and rebuilt in Africa.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 