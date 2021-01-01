there may have been some opposition, but I distinctly remember at the time far more people questioning the sodding heat and weather there more than anything else. That was the biggest concern - how can we play football in this heat.



The big issue with the reaction is though how a lot of the more far-reaching journalists (those of the tabloid variety) and tabloid media too - how they have gone about it. Rather than using their platform over the years, theyve prefered to ignore it, but now go after the players/managers because a) its easier and b) far more hits and clicks to be got. And of course, plenty of them will be on flights to Qatar in a couple weeks time. Cant risk that jolly.