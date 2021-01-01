Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 169342 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,779
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2520 on: Today at 02:52:57 pm »


^ Vladimir Putin,  Gianni 'please do not drag football into politics' Infantino, and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.


'Gianni Infantino dodges question on Zoom about if he is keeping the Order of Friendship medal given to him by Vladimir Putin and FIFA silences media to prevent follow-ups when he doesnt answer.' - https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1496908528736419843 (back in February 2022)

^ https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1496930303952183300 - with a 2 minute video of the question and non-answer from Infantino (well worth a watch)




« Last Edit: Today at 03:03:16 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,463
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2521 on: Today at 03:05:11 pm »
Great to see so many fan groups doing Boycott Qatar banners this weekend, I hope they continue the same energy with the sportwashing league teams and make sure these types of messages are front and centre and cant be avoided by tv cameras.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,779
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2522 on: Today at 03:13:51 pm »

Bayern fans too...

'Banner by Bayern fans in Berlin against Qatar World Cup: '15,000 dead for 5760 minutes of football. Shame on you'' - https://twitter.com/iMiaSanMia/status/1588908826203680770


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,052
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2523 on: Today at 03:15:43 pm »
As the big grizzly German said "It's too late now" All these people coming out against Qatar now where were you 10 years ago when FIFA gave them the World Cup?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,463
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2524 on: Today at 03:18:59 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:13:51 pm
Bayern fans too...

'Banner by Bayern fans in Berlin against Qatar World Cup: '15,000 dead for 5760 minutes of football. Shame on you'' - https://twitter.com/iMiaSanMia/status/1588908826203680770


these banners are far more effective than the boycott ones it has to be said, which are far to late. 

Hertha BSC fans with a massive one too. Safe to say fangroups been coordinating.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,937
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2525 on: Today at 03:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:15:43 pm
As the big grizzly German said "It's too late now" All these people coming out against Qatar now where were you 10 years ago when FIFA gave them the World Cup?


Its never too late for sticking up for families who have lost loved ones and often their only breadwinner. Also, its not true to say there was no opposition a number of people have questioned the decision.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,247
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2526 on: Today at 03:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:15:43 pm
As the big grizzly German said "It's too late now" All these people coming out against Qatar now where were you 10 years ago when FIFA gave them the World Cup?
There definitely were a good number of people criticizing it in the run up

But in terms of protesting I agree... The time to protest was while those poor workers were sacrificed, not after. All a bit too late now
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,069
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2527 on: Today at 03:26:58 pm »
Premiership players should wear their fancy armbands when playing City and Newcastle.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,779
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2528 on: Today at 03:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:15:43 pm
As the big grizzly German said "It's too late now" All these people coming out against Qatar now where were you 10 years ago when FIFA gave them the World Cup?

They (we) were probably thinking that as FIFA officials had been caught out accepting bribes for this - along with Qatar being caught out too - that somewhere along the line someone at FIFA (or someone with a bit of power outside of FIFA) would have taken the World Cup away from them, or had a revote etc.

Yet before you know it... here we all are.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2529 on: Today at 03:39:19 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:20:12 pm


Its never too late for sticking up for families who have lost loved ones and often their only breadwinner. Also, its not true to say there was no opposition a number of people have questioned the decision.

There was plenty of opposition, there are also more than a few that didn't say a word and are now jumping in two feet questioning managers for headlines.  There are also people like Neville who were mealy mouthed and ultimately took the Qatari cash, him and Beckham can get fucked.  Ian Hislop gets right on my nads, but fair fucking play to him.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,463
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2530 on: Today at 03:49:24 pm »
there may have been some opposition, but I distinctly remember at the time far more people questioning the sodding heat and weather there more than anything else. That was the biggest concern - how can we play football in this heat.

The big issue with the reaction is though how a lot of the more far-reaching journalists (those of the tabloid variety) and tabloid media too - how they have gone about it. Rather than using their platform over the years, theyve prefered to ignore it, but now go after the players/managers because a) its easier and b) far more hits and clicks to be got.  And of course, plenty of them will be on flights to Qatar in a couple weeks time. Cant risk that jolly.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 