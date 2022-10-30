« previous next »
World Cup 2022 - Qatar

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 09:24:04 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:22:04 am
Spy wouldnt be my term. Theyre paid shills. Theyve been given spending money, flights and accommodation etc by Qatar, in return for being Qatari shills - reporting anti-Qatari posts, writing favourable things etc

This is the reality of the World Cup and its fans. Whole thing stinks.

Yeah that's really shitty, embarrassing stuff from those fans.


Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 09:26:17 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:19:55 am
I'm not sure it's that straightforward, none of us are professional sportsfolk.  It's a chance to compete at what loads of them would consider the very top level of the game, potentially a once in a lifetime chance.  I wouldn't throw shade at anyone who does go, but it's people like Beckham and Southgate who should be getting the pelters for trying to gloss over the problems in that region.

It's not just football, most top-level sport is in the gutter, at present (socially,ethically and environmentally).  The World Athletics Championships were held in Doha, long before the World Cup. 
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 09:27:05 am
Quote from: thejbs on October 30, 2022, 08:23:35 am
I have no doubt in my mind that, if this was the womens World Cup, dozens of teams wouldve spoken up and plenty would boycott. Such a spineless response from our mens teams. Money is all that matters to them.

To reinforce my point, the only England players speaking out at the moment are the women. So much more progressive than mens football.
