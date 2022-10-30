I'm not sure it's that straightforward, none of us are professional sportsfolk. It's a chance to compete at what loads of them would consider the very top level of the game, potentially a once in a lifetime chance. I wouldn't throw shade at anyone who does go, but it's people like Beckham and Southgate who should be getting the pelters for trying to gloss over the problems in that region.



It's not just football, most top-level sport is in the gutter, at present (socially,ethically and environmentally). The World Athletics Championships were held in Doha, long before the World Cup.