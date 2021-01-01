Playing devil's advocate is there any lasting positive legacy of hosting the World Cup in Qatar?



They don't seem to have become any more progressive as a nation because of it. Temporarily being less fanatical for a few weeks seems to be the height of it.



They've build seven new stadiums but it's difficult to see what the long-term point of them is. For a relatively small country with a relatively small population (both less than 5% of the UK, for context) it doesn't feel like there's a long-term need for seven additional World Cup capacity stadiums.



Then there's the usual apparent legacies of building community hubs and encouraging health/exercise but Qatar didn't need the World Cup to fund such projects.



On the face of it it's good that the Middle East is hosting a World Cup but that ignores that none of the countries in the region - with the exception of Israel - are democracies. Awarding it to a monarchy isn't exactly promoting or encouraging a move towards democracy.



Are there any genuine positive legacies?