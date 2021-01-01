« previous next »
World Cup 2022 - Qatar

Playing devil's advocate is there any lasting positive legacy of hosting the World Cup in Qatar?

They don't seem to have become any more progressive as a nation because of it.  Temporarily being less fanatical for a few weeks seems to be the height of it.

They've build seven new stadiums but it's difficult to see what the long-term point of them is.  For a relatively small country with a relatively small population (both less than 5% of the UK, for context) it doesn't feel like there's a long-term need for seven additional World Cup capacity stadiums.

Then there's the usual apparent legacies of building community hubs and encouraging health/exercise but Qatar didn't need the World Cup to fund such projects.

On the face of it it's good that the Middle East is hosting a World Cup but that ignores that none of the countries in the region - with the exception of Israel - are democracies.  Awarding it to a monarchy isn't exactly promoting or encouraging a move towards democracy.

Are there any genuine positive legacies?
Its just another sportswashing exercise isnt it? IF they manage to put on a good tournament, that looks good on tv across the globe with them showing their best face as it where, then thats the positive legacy for them - an excercise in sportswashing carried out to great affect.  What happens in the country after isnt of particular importance Im guessing. 
You wonder how many brown envelopes Sepp Blatter got to make Russia and Qatar the hosts of the World Cup in successive tournaments.  ;D
