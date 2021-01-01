« previous next »
World Cup 2022 - Qatar

Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2320 on: Yesterday at 03:26:07 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:12:53 am
You are expecting people to make major sacrifices.

What major sacrifice will you be making in protest ?

I don't know. What do you think of the sacrifice of all the migrant workers who died building the infrastructure for this tournament?

And sportsmen and women (and even FIFA!) have managed to sacrifice sporting ambitions to ethical considerations in the past - the boycott of apartheid era South Africa comes to mind.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2321 on: Yesterday at 05:09:22 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 03:26:07 pm
I don't know. What do you think of the sacrifice of all the migrant workers who died building the infrastructure for this tournament?

And sportsmen and women (and even FIFA!) have managed to sacrifice sporting ambitions to ethical considerations in the past - the boycott of apartheid era South Africa comes to mind.

Are you getting confused again, the conversation was about the expectation that Football players to sacrifice playing in the tournament?

I dont think you understand the point very well. 

Sacrifice in the sense I mentioned it involves choosing to give up something precious for a cause.  Thats not applicable to the examples you made.
darragh85

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2322 on: Yesterday at 10:49:30 pm
never even knew that the same Chinese company who managed the construction of the stadia for this world cup also built internment camps for the Uyghurs
oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2323 on: Today at 11:08:02 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:49:30 pm
never even knew that the same Chinese company who managed the construction of the stadia for this world cup also built internment camps for the Uyghurs

Yep, sadly it is not even surprising...


'World Cup stadium firm built Chinese internment camp':-

Company behind Qatars venue for final also worked on prison for mass Uighur detention

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/world-cups-links-to-chinese-prison-cb5zvn0xp

or

www.middleeasteye.net/news/qatar-world-cup-stadium-company-built-uyghur-internment-camp
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2324 on: Today at 11:09:38 am

'Norwegian broadcasters are struggling with finding anyone willing to advertise during the World Cup. Many Norwegian companies are being reluctant to take part in the broadcast for ethical reasons':-

TV 2, NRK and VG admit that it has been more difficult than normal to get sponsors and advertisers for the media's coverage of the football World Cup.

www.vg.no/sport/fotball/i/JQQkx6/tv-2-foran-vm-naturlig-at-annonsoerene-er-skeptiske (and 'right click' on the article to 'translate to English)
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2325 on: Today at 11:13:15 am

'Punishment or not, Orange with OneLove band at the World Cup: 'We go for that statement''

In any case, the Dutch national team will play with the OneLove captain's armband at the World Cup in Qatar, KNVB secretary-general Gijs de Jong has informed the NOS. "We go for that statement. And if there is a fine, then it will be."

https://nos.nl/collectie/13873/artikel/2450450-straf-of-niet-oranje-met-onelove-band-op-wk-wij-gaan-voor-dat-statement (translated)


'Since September 2022, the captains of the national teams of Norway, Sweden, Denmark, England, Wales, Belgium, France, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands have been playing with the OneLove band. The eight World Cup participants in question, including the Netherlands, also want to do the same in Qatar.

FIFA, however, has never commented on the announcement. Not with a ban and not with an approval. Earlier this week, the unions of Wales and England already announced that they would not be deterred by a possible fine. The KNVB is now following this example.'


^ no response at all from FIFA...

Mister Flip Flop

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2326 on: Today at 12:58:40 pm
Wow, armbands. That'll teach em. All those dead migrant workers families will appreciate that  :butt

Spineless twats, each and every country and player taking part.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2327 on: Today at 02:00:53 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:09:22 pm
Are you getting confused again, the conversation was about the expectation that Football players to sacrifice playing in the tournament?

I dont think you understand the point very well. 

Sacrifice in the sense I mentioned it involves choosing to give up something precious for a cause.  Thats not applicable to the examples you made.

What was the SA apartheid boycott all about then? Sportsmen and women gave up something precious (playing sport for their nations against South Africa) for a cause. All I am saying is that is has happened in the past, and there is no reason why millionaire footballers shouldn't see beyond the shiny trophy that almost none of them will get anywhere near, and beyond the prestige (of playing in what will be the most tainted and corrupt World Cup ever held), and take a stand. And perhaps some of them will: in which case, I applaud them.

Otherwise, ignoring death and suffering and slavery and oppression because "it's the World Cup" is a pretty wretched stance to take. It's just a fucking football tournament. That's all it is, a sporting event. It's not worth all this misery for the glorification of tyrants, not one bit.

darragh85

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2328 on: Today at 03:49:52 pm
if everyone boycotted this world cup it would send out a clear message.

However, humans are incapable of any joined up thinking or protest nowadays. Our entertainment and luxury is number one.
rushyman

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2329 on: Today at 04:10:49 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 03:49:52 pm
if everyone boycotted this world cup it would send out a clear message.

However, humans are incapable of any joined up thinking or protest nowadays. Our entertainment and luxury is number one.

So true, so defined modern life

A quote for the ages
So... Howard Phillips

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2330 on: Today at 04:11:32 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 03:49:52 pm
if everyone boycotted this world cup it would send out a clear message.

However, humans are incapable of any joined up thinking or protest nowadays. Our entertainment and luxury is number one.

Bread and circuses?
afc turkish

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2331 on: Today at 05:14:41 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:11:32 pm
Bread and circuses?

Dread and Grealishes...
Kenny's Jacket

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2332 on: Today at 07:52:19 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 02:00:53 pm
What was the SA apartheid boycott all about then? Sportsmen and women gave up something precious (playing sport for their nations against South Africa) for a cause. All I am saying is that is has happened in the past, and there is no reason why millionaire footballers shouldn't see beyond the shiny trophy that almost none of them will get anywhere near, and beyond the prestige (of playing in what will be the most tainted and corrupt World Cup ever held), and take a stand. And perhaps some of them will: in which case, I applaud them.

Otherwise, ignoring death and suffering and slavery and oppression because "it's the World Cup" is a pretty wretched stance to take. It's just a fucking football tournament. That's all it is, a sporting event. It's not worth all this misery for the glorification of tyrants, not one bit.

South Africa was largely banned from International sport during apartheid. 

Quote
  It's not worth all this misery for the glorification of tyrants, not one bit.

Agreed, but unfortunately FIFA are c*nts and here we are.

Protests should start now for the 2030 World cup after Saudi Arabia put in a bid, it doesnt seem to be getting the traction though.


Terry de Niro

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2333 on: Today at 09:28:11 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:52:19 pm
South Africa was largely banned from International sport during apartheid. 
 
Agreed, but unfortunately FIFA are c*nts and here we are.

Protests should start now for the 2030 World cup after Saudi Arabia put in a bid, it doesnt seem to be getting the traction though.



Maybe ask Alan Shearer, Che Neville, Micah Richards and the likes what they think?    ::)
Kenny's Jacket

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2334 on: Today at 09:39:48 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:28:11 pm
Maybe ask Alan Shearer, Che Neville, Micah Richards and the likes what they think?    ::)

I dont get you mate.
