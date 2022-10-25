« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 159665 times)

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,393
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2280 on: Yesterday at 11:27:38 pm »
Just had this spam email, as if the idea of going to Doha for the sportswash sham was bad enough



Logged
Believer

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 03:42:20 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on October 22, 2022, 11:08:03 am
Does anyone know how many of our Brazilians will be going to the World Cup? Brazil are my favourites, and I was wondering whether the likes of Firmino and Fabinho will be going and whether Alisson was still first-choice?

Alisson is very much first choice

Fabinho will go, Firmino I doubt he goes but with the form hes been in he might but Brazil are so deep in attack

Neymar, Vinicius, Raphina & Antony are all nailed on to go. Even Richarlison poor form in the league he seems to be lethal for Brazil so wouldnt be shocked if hes nailed on too.

Then you still have Rodrygo, Jesus, Martinelli, Gabigol and Firmino.

Its why Brazil are the favorites because their depth is insane. Two of the best GKs, serious quality and depth at CB. Pretty good depth in midfield and attack is nuts. Really their only lack of depth is at fullback
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,479
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 09:58:03 am »
Socceroos make collective statement to speak out about Qatars human rights record

Sixteen Australia players call for change in video
Workers and LGBTI+ rights the focus ahead of World Cup

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/27/socceroos-make-collective-statement-to-speak-out-about-qatars-human-rights-record
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 10:01:53 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:58:03 am
Socceroos make collective statement to speak out about Qatars human rights record

Sixteen Australia players call for change in video
Workers and LGBTI+ rights the focus ahead of World Cup

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/27/socceroos-make-collective-statement-to-speak-out-about-qatars-human-rights-record
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:17:51 pm
Something is better than nothing.

Socceroos, Football Australia speak out on Qatars human rights record

The Socceroos have become the first FIFA World Cup side to release a collective statement of protest against Qatars human rights record, calling for effective remedy for migrant workers and the decriminalisation of same-sex relationships.

https://www.smh.com.au/sport/soccer/socceroos-football-australia-speak-out-on-qatar-s-human-rights-record-20221025-p5bsph.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,118
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 11:19:36 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 11:27:38 pm
Just had this spam email, as if the idea of going to Doha for the sportswash sham was bad enough


"Only" £1,399 though.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,909
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 12:11:44 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:58:03 am
Socceroos make collective statement to speak out about Qatars human rights record

Sixteen Australia players call for change in video
Workers and LGBTI+ rights the focus ahead of World Cup

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/27/socceroos-make-collective-statement-to-speak-out-about-qatars-human-rights-record

Better than nothing but why go at all if you feel so strongly about it.

Still holding out hope that some nations pull out at the very last minute throwing the whole farce into disarray.
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Up
« previous next »
 