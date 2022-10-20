Yeah this is a huge concern.





I hate to say it but I hope our players go home after the group stage. Jota / Diaz already are missing the tournament and will return fresh. Big Virg will obviously play every minute of every game for Netherlands so him going to the final would be great news for VVD but not great for the club. Trent I hope does not go at all but fear that he will due to injuries. Hendo will play most games for England - hopefully this is his last hurrah for England and he can focus on the last couple of years of his LFC career. Konate is an interesting one with so many options at CB for Les Bleus. Not sure he will play a great deal if he goes so being part of the squad may be good for keeping him in peak fitness. Darwin is the only one that I hope has a really big WC. He's young, super keen and Uruguyans play with huge passion. A good performance at the WC may see him return fired up and hungrier than ever.





Someone like De Bruyne would be expected to play every minute for Belgium and there's a good chance they could go all the way. Say Belgium are champs - he spends a few days celebrating in Belgium then he has to return to freezing cold Manchester City a few days before Xmas and is then straight into a hectic schedule. All a bit of a comedown from the highs of playing in a WC.





For some players returning immediately and playing at a high level will be an immense physical & mental challenge.

