World Cup 2022 - Qatar

Fromola

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2200 on: Today at 09:17:17 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:08:50 am
Is anyone actually planning to watch this?

Not really. I might watch bits of it just because it's on, but I usually watch every game of the World Cup and look forward to it and enjoy the build up, it's still that pinnacle of football. I've no enthusiasm for this and couldn't give a shit who wins it (though i'd rather England didn't) and won't be putting any bets on or anything like that.

On the Saturdays i'll go and watch a non league game.

Statto Red

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2201 on: Today at 09:21:06 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:08:50 am
Is anyone actually planning to watch this?

It's going to be tough one to avoid, as it's November/December, with not a lot to do, can't go anywhere because most leisure facilities closed for the autumn/winter, & because of the early nights too.

 At least if you're in the US or Canada, you have NFL/NBA/NHL in season.
JRed

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2202 on: Today at 09:29:14 am
Would be nice if, just as the first game with Qatar is about to kick off, tv coverage cut to live stream of reporters trying to interview immigrant workers or oppressed citizens.

I just want the whole thing to be one huge shit show and expose what happens in the region.
wampa1

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2203 on: Today at 09:36:28 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:21:06 am
It's going to be tough one to avoid, as it's November/December, with not a lot to do, can't go anywhere because most leisure facilities closed for the autumn/winter, & because of the early nights too.

 At least if you're in the US or Canada, you have NFL/NBA/NHL in season.
It's gonna be guaranteed great viewing numbers. In summer tournaments I've know casual football fans to skip watching games if the weather is nice to go and do family stuff or go for a walk/outing.  In winter everyone will be staying in or down the pub.
John C

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2204 on: Today at 09:39:09 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:09:15 am
The global media have the power to take a stand here.
More significantly the global football playing world have the power. I'd love them all to walk on the pitch with a pride armband on.

Fucking hell it would be a beautiful sight.

John C

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2205 on: Today at 10:00:24 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:08:50 am
Is anyone actually planning to watch this?
I think it's inevitable many will Circa. Not watching it and depriving yourself of the enjoyment of the tournament will have little impact, imo. If people want to protest they can do it via fans forums and sponsor boycotts.

Personally, I think it's ok for people to watch the footy and be critical of the arrangements without being criticised for being a viewer. That's just my opinion. I will enjoy seeing any protest and I hope there are many, and I also hope people look out for each other and stay safe over there.
kavah

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2206 on: Today at 10:06:34 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 14, 2022, 10:36:49 am
Only took 2 fists in the air at the 1968 Olympics to make a statement.

Right
stoa

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2207 on: Today at 10:43:30 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:43:45 am
Close but no cigar.

Saudi Arabia to bid $40 billion for FIFA 2030 World Cup

https://www.arabianbusiness.com/lifestyle/lifestyle-sport/saudi-arabia-to-bid-40bn-for-fifa-2030-world-cup

No way should they get it. They're hosting the Asian Winter Games in a place where there's rarely snow (if ever). So, the only way they should get to host a World Cup is if all matches are played in stadiums under the sea...
Kenny's Jacket

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2208 on: Today at 10:45:51 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:39:09 am
More significantly the global football playing world have the power. I'd love them all to walk on the pitch with a pride armband on.

Fucking hell it would be a beautiful sight.

Posted before John but several countries are wearing a one love armband
https://www.indy100.com/sport/onelove-armband-qatar-world-cup

RyanBabel19

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2209 on: Today at 11:19:59 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:00:24 am
I think it's inevitable many will Circa. Not watching it and depriving yourself of the enjoyment of the tournament will have little impact, imo. If people want to protest they can do it via fans forums and sponsor boycotts.

Personally, I think it's ok for people to watch the footy and be critical of the arrangements without being criticised for being a viewer. That's just my opinion. I will enjoy seeing any protest and I hope there are many, and I also hope people look out for each other and stay safe over there.

Likely on my own in holding this viewpoint but how is this any different to ignoring the current activity from City, PSG and City? The attitude in a lot of these kinds of situations seems to be that enjoyment outweighs some of the most fucked up things out there right now.

All of this stuff is exactly why it's all being allowed to happen, they know full well that despite there being talk of the wrongs happening, the vast majority don't give a shit enough to stand against what is blatantly wrong. Most people will say they are against something but aren't willing to actually take the steps to support that, which suggests condoning what is going on. I always feel with these things it's the easier route to just say you're against something.

The current trend seems to be along these lines, Hummel are so so against all of this and will make a gesture of not being 'seen' at the tournament... just as long as they can still be there and make their dirty money from being there, couldn't pull out of the tournament completely and actually take a stand because you know, they'll lose their pressure money and the good PR has been achieved with the token gesture. Kane is so for human rights so he'll wear an armband... cant not go though because you know... might actually get to win something and he doesn't give a shit enough to make a proper stand, he'll just wear an armband in knowing that realistically he'll face no risk so the gesture looks great.

People will do what they want but in my opinion no one should be watching this shite, watching it is saying all of the wrongs don't actually matter, making a stand doesn't actually entail making a stand anymore, it's appear to be making a stand but only enough so that you can appear good just as long as you still reap all the benefits. Football is absolutely fucked because there's always somewhere else to point and say 'but what about that', this is now the way of the world, wrong isn't actually wrong anymore.
JRed

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2210 on: Today at 11:27:46 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:19:59 am
Likely on my own in holding this viewpoint but how is this any different to ignoring the current activity from City, PSG and City? The attitude in a lot of these kinds of situations seems to be that enjoyment outweighs some of the most fucked up things out there right now.

All of this stuff is exactly why it's all being allowed to happen, they know full well that despite there being talk of the wrongs happening, the vast majority don't give a shit enough to stand against what is blatantly wrong. Most people will say they are against something but aren't willing to actually take the steps to support that, which suggests condoning what is going on. I always feel with these things it's the easier route to just say you're against something.

The current trend seems to be along these lines, Hummel are so so against all of this and will make a gesture of not being 'seen' at the tournament... just as long as they can still be there and make their dirty money from being there, couldn't pull out of the tournament completely and actually take a stand because you know, they'll lose their pressure money and the good PR has been achieved with the token gesture. Kane is so for human rights so he'll wear an armband... cant not go though because you know... might actually get to win something and he doesn't give a shit enough to make a proper stand, he'll just wear an armband in knowing that realistically he'll face no risk so the gesture looks great.

People will do what they want but in my opinion no one should be watching this shite, watching it is saying all of the wrongs don't actually matter, making a stand doesn't actually entail making a stand anymore, it's appear to be making a stand but only enough so that you can appear good just as long as you still reap all the benefits. Football is absolutely fucked because there's always somewhere else to point and say 'but what about that', this is now the way of the world, wrong isn't actually wrong anymore.
Will you be watching our game against Abu Dhabi today?
RyanBabel19

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2211 on: Today at 11:31:28 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:27:46 am
Will you be watching our game against Abu Dhabi today?

No I will not
