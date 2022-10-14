I think it's inevitable many will Circa. Not watching it and depriving yourself of the enjoyment of the tournament will have little impact, imo. If people want to protest they can do it via fans forums and sponsor boycotts.



Personally, I think it's ok for people to watch the footy and be critical of the arrangements without being criticised for being a viewer. That's just my opinion. I will enjoy seeing any protest and I hope there are many, and I also hope people look out for each other and stay safe over there.



Likely on my own in holding this viewpoint but how is this any different to ignoring the current activity from City, PSG and City? The attitude in a lot of these kinds of situations seems to be that enjoyment outweighs some of the most fucked up things out there right now.All of this stuff is exactly why it's all being allowed to happen, they know full well that despite there being talk of the wrongs happening, the vast majority don't give a shit enough to stand against what is blatantly wrong. Most people will say they are against something but aren't willing to actually take the steps to support that, which suggests condoning what is going on. I always feel with these things it's the easier route to just say you're against something.The current trend seems to be along these lines, Hummel are so so against all of this and will make a gesture of not being 'seen' at the tournament... just as long as they can still be there and make their dirty money from being there, couldn't pull out of the tournament completely and actually take a stand because you know, they'll lose their pressure money and the good PR has been achieved with the token gesture. Kane is so for human rights so he'll wear an armband... cant not go though because you know... might actually get to win something and he doesn't give a shit enough to make a proper stand, he'll just wear an armband in knowing that realistically he'll face no risk so the gesture looks great.People will do what they want but in my opinion no one should be watching this shite, watching it is saying all of the wrongs don't actually matter, making a stand doesn't actually entail making a stand anymore, it's appear to be making a stand but only enough so that you can appear good just as long as you still reap all the benefits. Football is absolutely fucked because there's always somewhere else to point and say 'but what about that', this is now the way of the world, wrong isn't actually wrong anymore.