Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 155116 times)

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2160 on: October 8, 2022, 08:17:36 pm »
Once it kicks off theyll all be talking about the football. Like they do with Haaland now. No one cares how he got there or how Qatar got there. Once the show starts all those protesting now  will get in line and say its the greatest World Cup weve seen  like man city are the greatest team weve seen. You cant go wrong with money, it buys everything, including peoples principles, Saudi Qatar and Abu Dhabi know that first hand.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2161 on: October 13, 2022, 11:30:43 am »

'Drunk fans will be sent to special zones to sober up, says Qatar World Cup boss':-

Qatar's World Cup chief has told the English and Welsh FAs to focus on their teams rather than demanding compensation for migrant workers

Turning the World Cup into a "platform of political statements" is wrong for football, Nasser Alkhater told Sky News.

https://news.sky.com/story/turning-world-cup-into-platform-of-political-statements-is-not-right-for-football-qatar-boss-says-12719115

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2162 on: October 13, 2022, 12:05:23 pm »
Oh, it's wrong for football is it?
We're about football now?
This tournament is about football?
FIFA gave you this tournament because of football tradition?
You're elevating the game are you?

Brazen and shameless murderous pile of steaming, entitled and puncheable thundercunts.
I hope whatever can go wrong - does go wrong on this 'celebration of football'.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2163 on: October 13, 2022, 12:34:25 pm »
Quote from: oojason on October 13, 2022, 11:30:43 am
'Drunk fans will be sent to special zones to sober up, says Qatar World Cup boss':-

Qatar's World Cup chief has told the English and Welsh FAs to focus on their teams rather than demanding compensation for migrant workers

Turning the World Cup into a "platform of political statements" is wrong for football, Nasser Alkhater told Sky News.

https://news.sky.com/story/turning-world-cup-into-platform-of-political-statements-is-not-right-for-football-qatar-boss-says-12719115



These special zones....do they contain guillotines?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2164 on: October 13, 2022, 05:32:06 pm »
Quote from: newterp on October 13, 2022, 12:34:25 pm
These special zones....do they contain guillotines?
 
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2165 on: October 13, 2022, 07:41:14 pm »
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2166 on: October 14, 2022, 12:29:24 am »

'Qatars emir thanks Vladimir Putin for great support over World Cup':-

Emir says he is proud of relationship with Russian friends
Qatar 2022 chief reacts to prospect of One Love armband

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/13/qatar-emir-thanks-vladimir-putin-world-cup-great-support-friends
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2167 on: October 14, 2022, 12:39:54 am »
Quote from: oojason on October 14, 2022, 12:29:24 am
'Qatars emir thanks Vladimir Putin for great support over World Cup':-

Emir says he is proud of relationship with Russian friends
Qatar 2022 chief reacts to prospect of One Love armband

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/13/qatar-emir-thanks-vladimir-putin-world-cup-great-support-friends

We've learned so much since allowing the last world cup become nothing but a sports washing vehicle for the world's biggest tyrant 
But it's all cool, we'll take the knee against racism. Go football.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2168 on: October 14, 2022, 12:40:11 am »
Quote from: oojason on October 14, 2022, 12:29:24 am
'Qatars emir thanks Vladimir Putin for great support over World Cup':-

Emir says he is proud of relationship with Russian friends
Qatar 2022 chief reacts to prospect of One Love armband

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/13/qatar-emir-thanks-vladimir-putin-world-cup-great-support-friends

This checks out.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2169 on: October 14, 2022, 10:00:23 am »
As of 3 weeks ago The organisers Netherlands and will joined by Wales, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and England in wearing the One Love Armband.

Only 10 countries  :'( 

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2170 on: October 14, 2022, 10:25:25 am »
An armband!? Surely Qatar will have to call the whole thing off now.
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2171 on: October 14, 2022, 10:25:50 am »
If there is anything I loathe, it's token gestures designed to 'take action' and 'make an impact' without doing anything at all.
If you have an issue with the tournament, as you should, don't play in it. But armbands and 'no logo' kits won't do anything.
Hold FIFA accountable and stand up for something, otherwise you're just the same as anyone else participating in this farce.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2172 on: October 14, 2022, 10:36:49 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 14, 2022, 10:00:23 am
As of 3 weeks ago The organisers Netherlands and will joined by Wales, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and England in wearing the One Love Armband.

Only 10 countries  :'(

Only took 2 fists in the air at the 1968 Olympics to make a statement.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2173 on: October 14, 2022, 10:38:34 am »
Quote from: Zlen on October 14, 2022, 10:25:50 am
If there is anything I loathe, it's token gestures designed to 'take action' and 'make an impact' without doing anything at all.
If you have an issue with the tournament, as you should, don't play in it. But armbands and 'no logo' kits won't do anything.
Hold FIFA accountable and stand up for something, otherwise you're just the same as anyone else participating in this farce.

Completely agree. The only fucking statement I'd accept is pulling out of the tournament. I don't blame any of us who will watch it, but I sure as hell won't.
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2174 on: October 14, 2022, 10:48:38 am »
Quote from: Zlen on October 14, 2022, 10:25:50 am
If there is anything I loathe, it's token gestures designed to 'take action' and 'make an impact' without doing anything at all.
If you have an issue with the tournament, as you should, don't play in it. But armbands and 'no logo' kits won't do anything.
Hold FIFA accountable and stand up for something, otherwise you're just the same as anyone else participating in this farce.

Yep.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2175 on: October 14, 2022, 11:22:10 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 14, 2022, 10:36:49 am
Only took 2 fists in the air at the 1968 Olympics to make a statement.

I obviously know you're referring to the black power salutes. My knowledge on this is missing (before my timre)
MLK was assassinated in 1968, so its obviously during the civil rights movement.

Just to educate myself more.  How did it help?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2176 on: October 14, 2022, 12:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 14, 2022, 11:22:10 am
I obviously know you're referring to the black power salutes. My knowledge on this is missing (before my timre)
MLK was assassinated in 1968, so its obviously during the civil rights movement.

Just to educate myself more.  How did it help?

It didn't fix anything but it certainly brought things to the attention of the rest of the world,

 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1968_Olympics_Black_Power_salute#Aftermath
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2177 on: October 14, 2022, 12:13:00 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 14, 2022, 12:10:00 pm
It didn't fix anything but it certainly brought things to the attention of the rest of the world,

 
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1968_Olympics_Black_Power_salute#Aftermath

Much like the World Cup being in Qatar has I guess. Loads to question about the World Cup going to Qatar but it has and hopefully will bring about much progress on important issues.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2178 on: October 14, 2022, 12:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 14, 2022, 11:22:10 am
I obviously know you're referring to the black power salutes. My knowledge on this is missing (before my timre)
MLK was assassinated in 1968, so its obviously during the civil rights movement.

Just to educate myself more.  How did it help?

Quantifying that is always going to be tricky - but it is remembered as a powerful statement which is etched into the minds of the whole world. Symbolically significant in highlighting that the USA was not the land of the free for all peoples. Any organic protest like that is very difficult to compare to the slightly more plastic act of synthetic protest of wearing arm bands organised by FAs who still benefit from this immoral world cup.

Perhaps (if this isn't too strong) we can compare and contrast the significance of Kapaernick's taking a knee to that as organised by the FA.
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2179 on: October 14, 2022, 12:33:32 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on October 14, 2022, 12:15:15 pm
Quantifying that is always going to be tricky - but it is remembered as a powerful statement which is etched into the minds of the whole world. Symbolically significant in highlighting that the USA was not the land of the free for all peoples. Any organic protest like that is very difficult to compare to the slightly more plastic act of synthetic protest of wearing arm bands organised by FAs who still benefit from this immoral world cup.

Perhaps (if this isn't too strong) we can compare and contrast the significance of Kapaernick's taking a knee to that as organised by the FA.

My issue (for want of a better word) with the one love armband is that players already have such pro gay symbols.  Rainbow laces, rainbow armband. So this doesnt go beyond that.  Cant they do more?

USA in particular need to join the 10 one love countries.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2180 on: October 14, 2022, 06:35:39 pm »

'Forget sportswashing: Qatar 2022 is about military might and hard sports power':-

This weaponised World Cup is not about Qatar becoming liked by western Europe, it is a vast geopolitical security operation

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/oct/14/forget-sportswashing-qatar-2022-is-about-military-might-and-hard-sports-power
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2181 on: October 14, 2022, 08:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 14, 2022, 10:00:23 am
As of 3 weeks ago The organisers Netherlands and will joined by Wales, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and England in wearing the One Love Armband.

Only 10 countries  :'( 



Only eight of them are in the world cup.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2182 on: October 14, 2022, 09:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on October 14, 2022, 08:44:41 pm
Only eight of them are in the world cup.

Good spot, makes it worse
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2183 on: Yesterday at 01:41:56 am »

'Fifa urged to commit to compensation scheme for World Cup migrant workers':-

Amnesty International have urged Fifa to contribute £392m towards the measures, equivalent to the amount set aside for World Cup prize money

Fifa has been asked to respond to calls for a compensation scheme for World Cup migrant workers in Qatar by the end of the month.

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup/qatar-2022-migrant-workers-fifa-b2203001.html
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2184 on: Yesterday at 01:43:32 am »

'Amnesty hits out at BBC for uncritical videos advertising Qatar ahead of World Cup':-

Corporation produced films fronted by Jodie Kidd which Amnesty International UK says risk blurring the line between journalism and fundraising

The BBC has come under fire for accepting payment to advertise Qatar ahead of the World Cup, producing flattering films fronted by the model Jodie Kidd  despite human rights concerns in the Gulf state.

www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/bbc-qatar-world-cup-videos-b2183029.html
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2185 on: Yesterday at 12:44:27 pm »

'Everyone going to the World Cup must have this app - experts are now sounding the alarm':-

Security experts believe Qatar's required mobile app will be like giving the World Cup country's authorities the key to your house.

www.nrk.no/sport/everyone-going-to-the-world-cup-must-have-this-app---experts-are-now-sounding-the-alarm-1.16139267
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2186 on: Yesterday at 12:55:52 pm »
What a grim, grim place for what should be the pinnacle of football.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2187 on: Yesterday at 02:59:54 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 12:44:27 pm
'Everyone going to the World Cup must have this app - experts are now sounding the alarm':-

Security experts believe Qatar's required mobile app will be like giving the World Cup country's authorities the key to your house.

www.nrk.no/sport/everyone-going-to-the-world-cup-must-have-this-app---experts-are-now-sounding-the-alarm-1.16139267
My brother has a connecting flight to get here during the World Cup. Reckon hes ok and doesnt need  app?
YNWA

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2188 on: Yesterday at 03:02:04 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 02:59:54 pm
My brother has a connecting flight to get here during the World Cup. Reckon hes ok and doesnt need  app?

Sorry mate, I really have no idea. Probably best to get him to check with his flight operator (or agent etc) to be sure.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2189 on: Yesterday at 03:12:58 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 12:44:27 pm
'Everyone going to the World Cup must have this app - experts are now sounding the alarm':-

Security experts believe Qatar's required mobile app will be like giving the World Cup country's authorities the key to your house.

www.nrk.no/sport/everyone-going-to-the-world-cup-must-have-this-app---experts-are-now-sounding-the-alarm-1.16139267


It's pure comedy,I can't wait until net summer when all these footy fans return with their better halves,they're going t o be arresting people for years and they will all deserve it for going in the first place.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2190 on: Yesterday at 03:43:11 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 03:02:04 pm
Sorry mate, I really have no idea. Probably best to get him to check with his flight operator (or agent etc) to be sure.
He reckons he doesn't have to leave the airport and its only fans with tickets who need to get the app.
YNWA

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2191 on: Yesterday at 04:08:20 pm »

'Qatar World Cup imposes chilling restrictions on media':-

Rules ban BBC, ITV and other broadcasters from filming near government buildings and migrant workers accommodation

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/15/qatar-world-cup-tv-reports-restrictions


A few snippets...


'International television crews in Qatar for the Fifa World Cup will be banned from interviewing people in their own homes as part of sweeping reporting restrictions that could have a severe chilling effect on media coverage.

Broadcasters, such as the BBC and ITV, will also be forbidden from filming at accommodation sites, like those housing migrant workers, under the terms of filming permits issued by the Qatari government.

Instead, they will be permitted to film in public places in only three locations in Doha: the Corniche waterfront promenade, the West Bay area and the Towers area.

Capturing footage near or within government buildings, universities, places of worship and hospitals is also prohibited, along with recording on any privately owned property, even with the owners consent.'


and


'The rules also say applicants acknowledge and agree they will not produce reports that may be inappropriate or offensive to the Qatari culture, Islamic principles or may arouse ethnic or religious disturbances. They add that organisations will be held responsible for criminal and civil liability for any breach of the above mentioned provisions when filming.'


and


'Journalists have previously been detained in Qatar for reporting on issues deemed contentious by the authorities. In 2015, a group of BBC reporters were arrested in Doha and spent two nights in prison while investigating housing conditions for migrant workers. Last November, two Norwegian journalists investigating conditions for migrant labourers working on World Cup venues were arrested and detained for 36 hours as they tried to leave the country.'

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2192 on: Yesterday at 04:42:12 pm »
No words left.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2193 on: Yesterday at 04:43:38 pm »
Just read that on the guardian.  Echoes of communism there in years gone by where foreign press are bussed in for an event and everything is stage managed 
Believer

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2194 on: Yesterday at 10:35:41 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:08:20 pm
'Qatar World Cup imposes chilling restrictions on media':-

Rules ban BBC, ITV and other broadcasters from filming near government buildings and migrant workers accommodation

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/15/qatar-world-cup-tv-reports-restrictions


A few snippets...


'International television crews in Qatar for the Fifa World Cup will be banned from interviewing people in their own homes as part of sweeping reporting restrictions that could have a severe chilling effect on media coverage.

Broadcasters, such as the BBC and ITV, will also be forbidden from filming at accommodation sites, like those housing migrant workers, under the terms of filming permits issued by the Qatari government.

Instead, they will be permitted to film in public places in only three locations in Doha: the Corniche waterfront promenade, the West Bay area and the Towers area.

Capturing footage near or within government buildings, universities, places of worship and hospitals is also prohibited, along with recording on any privately owned property, even with the owners consent.'


and


'The rules also say applicants acknowledge and agree they will not produce reports that may be inappropriate or offensive to the Qatari culture, Islamic principles or may arouse ethnic or religious disturbances. They add that organisations will be held responsible for criminal and civil liability for any breach of the above mentioned provisions when filming.'


and


'Journalists have previously been detained in Qatar for reporting on issues deemed contentious by the authorities. In 2015, a group of BBC reporters were arrested in Doha and spent two nights in prison while investigating housing conditions for migrant workers. Last November, two Norwegian journalists investigating conditions for migrant labourers working on World Cup venues were arrested and detained for 36 hours as they tried to leave the country.'
Everyone is welcome tho
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2195 on: Yesterday at 11:34:31 pm »
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2196 on: Today at 05:56:23 am »
Next world cup, North Korea. Need to spread football to those north koreans, make them join the fifa family.

I dont think the above is true, I think you can interview any migrant worker, just leave your details and they will get in touch.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2197 on: Today at 06:43:45 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:56:23 am
Next world cup, North Korea. Need to spread football to those north koreans, make them join the fifa family.

I dont think the above is true, I think you can interview any migrant worker, just leave your details and they will get in touch.

Close but no cigar.

Saudi Arabia to bid $40 billion for FIFA 2030 World Cup

https://www.arabianbusiness.com/lifestyle/lifestyle-sport/saudi-arabia-to-bid-40bn-for-fifa-2030-world-cup
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2198 on: Today at 08:09:15 am »
The global media have the power to take a stand here. To refuse the broadcast conditions unless they are rewritten - even if they dont plan to use any of the freedoms. But no, the BBC and every other outlet will sign away their journalistic freedoms to show this farce.
