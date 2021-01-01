I was guaranteed tickets for the 3 group games, but can no longer go for medical reasons. Gutted.
I could have got tickets for the first two, but turned them down, just could not support what goes on over there. Out of interest (and I don't judge people as, like I said, my mates are still going over), would you have gone if you could?
I hate everything about this World Cup but part of me is looking fwd to see some good matches, am I being a twat?
No. Who will you follow Turkey or USA.?
Absolutely. First time in 64 years. Going home and away even in the Bobby Gould era. This is what all those shit times was about, the dream of getting there. I dont see what not going would achieve, I certainly dont get what not watching it on telly will achieve.
Not judging anyone who watches this but I wont be. Christmas decorations will be up when this is going on. Mad.
Devil's advocate time... Would some of you lads go over there if Liverpool were to play in a Champions League or World Club Cup final?
No. I was offered well-paid work there a few years ago and turned it down.
It's all about money. You may not realise it at the time but if the "money givers" see that their revenue ist down, due to to viewing figures, they will be less willing to spend larger amounts and advertise. I'll not be watching so i won't know if it is working.
Turkey is not there so I may have to support another country with human rights issues like Qatar.Seriously though, since childhood I want Argentina and African teams to do well
Fair one pal, I just wouldn't want to step foot in that country! I fully understand why some Welsh lads are going, France was an unreal experience, especially the Melting Pot in Toulouse :).I'll be enjoying it (hopefully) from home, already booked the days off so I can really enjoy it
