Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 151950 times)

Offline Aldo1988

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2120 on: Yesterday at 08:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:34:48 pm
I was guaranteed tickets for the 3 group games, but can no longer go for medical reasons. Gutted.

I could have got tickets for the first two, but turned them down, just could not support what goes on over there.  Out of interest (and I don't judge people as, like I said, my mates are still going over), would you have gone if you could? 
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2121 on: Yesterday at 08:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 08:44:09 pm
I could have got tickets for the first two, but turned them down, just could not support what goes on over there.  Out of interest (and I don't judge people as, like I said, my mates are still going over), would you have gone if you could?

Absolutely.  First time in 64 years.  Going home and away even in the Bobby Gould era. This is what all those shit times was about, the dream of getting there. 

I dont see what not going would achieve, I certainly dont get what not watching it on telly will achieve. 
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2122 on: Yesterday at 08:54:37 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:25:29 pm
I hate everything about this World Cup but part of me is looking fwd to see some good matches, am I being a twat?
No. If that was the case, half of this forum would be twats for watching our Club World Cup games over there.
Offline killer-heels

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2123 on: Yesterday at 08:59:10 pm »
Not judging anyone who watches this but I wont be. Christmas decorations will be up when this is going on. Mad.
Offline elsewhere

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2124 on: Yesterday at 09:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:22:20 pm
No. Who will you follow Turkey or USA.?
Turkey is not there so I may have to support another country with human rights issues like Qatar.

Seriously though, since childhood I want Argentina and African teams to do well
Offline Aldo1988

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2125 on: Yesterday at 09:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:54:15 pm
Absolutely.  First time in 64 years.  Going home and away even in the Bobby Gould era. This is what all those shit times was about, the dream of getting there. 

I dont see what not going would achieve, I certainly dont get what not watching it on telly will achieve.

Fair one pal, I just wouldn't want to step foot in that country!  I fully understand why some Welsh lads are going, France was an unreal experience, especially the Melting Pot in Toulouse :).

I'll be enjoying it (hopefully) from home, already booked the days off so I can really enjoy it :)
Offline Aldo1988

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2126 on: Yesterday at 09:04:21 pm »
Devil's advocate time...  Would some of you lads go over there if Liverpool were to play in a Champions League or World Club Cup final?
Offline elsewhere

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2127 on: Yesterday at 09:04:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:59:10 pm
Not judging anyone who watches this but I wont be. Christmas decorations will be up when this is going on. Mad.
You"ll turn the TV on if England is down 2-0 against Iran at HT ;)
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2128 on: Yesterday at 09:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 09:04:21 pm
Devil's advocate time...  Would some of you lads go over there if Liverpool were to play in a Champions League or World Club Cup final?
No. I was offered well-paid work there a few years ago and turned it down.
Offline mobydick

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2129 on: Yesterday at 09:08:27 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:54:15 pm
Absolutely.  First time in 64 years.  Going home and away even in the Bobby Gould era. This is what all those shit times was about, the dream of getting there. 

I dont see what not going would achieve, I certainly dont get what not watching it on telly will achieve. 

It's all about money. You may not realise it at the time but if the "money givers" see that their revenue ist down, due to to viewing figures, they will be less willing to spend larger amounts and advertise.
I'll not be watching so i won't know if it is working.
Offline Slippers

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2130 on: Yesterday at 09:16:51 pm »
Our telly hasn't been switched on since July and I won't be switching it on for this shit.
Offline Aldo1988

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2131 on: Yesterday at 09:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:07:37 pm
No. I was offered well-paid work there a few years ago and turned it down.

Fair one, I've turned down a chance to go over there, but I understand why some of my fellow country men (and women) have chosen to go over there.
Offline Aldo1988

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2132 on: Yesterday at 09:22:02 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 09:08:27 pm
It's all about money. You may not realise it at the time but if the "money givers" see that their revenue ist down, due to to viewing figures, they will be less willing to spend larger amounts and advertise.
I'll not be watching so i won't know if it is working.

Can I ask, what is your national team?  I think there are some Welsh fans who would go back to Nazi Germany if they had a chance to watch Wales in a World Cup!!!
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2133 on: Yesterday at 10:14:24 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:02:43 pm
Turkey is not there so I may have to support another country with human rights issues like Qatar.

Seriously though, since childhood I want Argentina and African teams to do well
Sorry I thought you were a Turkish American
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2134 on: Yesterday at 10:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 09:02:46 pm
Fair one pal, I just wouldn't want to step foot in that country!  I fully understand why some Welsh lads are going, France was an unreal experience, especially the Melting Pot in Toulouse :).

I'll be enjoying it (hopefully) from home, already booked the days off so I can really enjoy it :)

Great times,   did you also get to the Houses of Parliament in Bordeaux?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2135 on: Yesterday at 10:26:00 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 09:08:27 pm
It's all about money. You may not realise it at the time but if the "money givers" see that their revenue ist down, due to to viewing figures, they will be less willing to spend larger amounts and advertise.
I'll not be watching so i won't know if it is working.

But they would have already paid for the sponsorship.

Besides what is one extra viewer, watching via the BBC or ITV going to matter
Offline Zlen

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2136 on: Yesterday at 11:27:26 pm »
Its a bit like having a meal in a restaurant owned by a serial killer. Sure, your pasta may be perfect, creamy and memorable, but the bad ethical aftertaste cant be washed down with anything from the wine list.
Online didi shamone

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2137 on: Today at 12:01:37 am »
This world Cup will be a wonderful celebration of football. The beautiful game at its purist.  Thank god we've learned our lesson from Putins disgusting sportswashing  farce in 2018.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2138 on: Today at 12:51:46 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:07:37 pm
No. I was offered well-paid work there a few years ago and turned it down.



Get the Qatar
