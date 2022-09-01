It's going to be tough one for sure, November/December is an awkward month, can't really go anywhere for leisure like you can in June/July with autumn well set in, & with the early nights to go with it, weekends are not too bad for those of us who like the NFL, Rugby, or other sports, but it's going to be tough to avoid through the week, with nothing much to do over those days that time of year.
For Americans and Canadians I think it's going to be pretty easy to avoid the world cup if you enjoy other sports, we've got NFL, College Football, NBA, NHL, College Basketball. I'm planning on missing the thing completely, disappointing since the U.S missed out on the last WC, it would have been nice to see us in it again, even if we look like shit right now.
I'll definitely be fixing for football after the thing though.