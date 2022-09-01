« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 148480 times)

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,818
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2000 on: Yesterday at 03:28:56 pm »
Lots of French cities have decided they will not be having fan zones or large screens, in protest with human rights
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,468
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 12:49:01 am »

'Qatars UN Ambassador said God should curse gay people in recently revealed tweets':-

The tweets have been brought to light two months before the World Cup is set to take place in Qatar.

www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/09/qatars-un-ambassador-said-god-curse-gay-people-recently-revealed-tweets


'In the tweets, Muftah reportedly called on God to put a curse on gay people and claimed that defending human rights has nothing to do with gay rights!

And in response to the UN advocating for the rights of LGBTQ Africans, Muftah wrote, Stay away from the Middle East and Arab countries, keep your rights for your people.

Replying to a headline expressing former Vice President Dick Cheneys excitement about his gay daughters wedding, she wrote that the West celebrates the lack of reason and the decay of morals.

Muftah also called Jews our enemies and said they dominated, tyrannized, and ruled the world because they focused their investments in industry and the media.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,748
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 12:56:18 am »
Quote
Qatar says that only three labourers died in work-related accidents during the construction of the eight stadiums in the Doha region. It has been accused of under reporting deaths on wider construction however.

The committee said Qatars reforms had been recognised by some international human rights groups as a model that has accelerated progress and improved lives.

Like every country, progress on these issues is a journey without a finish line, and Qatar is committed to that journey, said the statement.

We urge the DBU to accurately convey the outcome of their extensive communication and work with the Supreme Committee, and to ensure that this is accurately communicated to their partners at Hummel.

https://www.foxsports.com.au/football/world-cup/qatar-issues-furious-response-amid-danish-kit-suppliers-protest-against-gulf-nation-wc-watch/news-story/c7420d8baae295ddf017e80043602d00

donald trump wrote these quotes, right?
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,772
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 02:50:28 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:56:18 am
donald trump wrote these quotes, right?

Too many words with more than one syllable...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 07:43:52 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:49:01 am
'Qatars UN Ambassador said God should curse gay people in recently revealed tweets':-

The tweets have been brought to light two months before the World Cup is set to take place in Qatar.

www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/09/qatars-un-ambassador-said-god-curse-gay-people-recently-revealed-tweets

Muftah also called Jews our enemies and said they dominated, tyrannized, and ruled the world because they focused their investments in industry and the media.'

Qatar owns 17% of VW, 13% Barclays, PSG and of course Al Jazeera.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,411
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 08:46:15 am »
Is anyone going to watch this? I love a world cup and yes it will be hard knowing there will be some decent games on tap for a month, but fuck that.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,797
  • Kloppite
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 08:57:54 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:46:15 am
Is anyone going to watch this? I love a world cup and yes it will be hard knowing there will be some decent games on tap for a month, but fuck that.

It's going to be tough one for sure, November/December is an awkward month, can't really go anywhere for leisure like you can in June/July with autumn well set in, & with the early nights to go with it, weekends are not too bad for those of us who like the NFL, Rugby, or other sports, but it's going to be tough to avoid through the week, with nothing much to do over those days that time of year.
Logged
#Sausages

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 09:06:18 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:46:15 am
Is anyone going to watch this? I love a world cup and yes it will be hard knowing there will be some decent games on tap for a month, but fuck that.
If it was in  summer then Id prob not watch it as its easier to get out and do other things. With it being winter and them taking proper football away from us, then I might watch some of it. Worked out well for them that hasnt it? Moving it to depths of winter and stopping all proper football so more people will watch. Cynical people may think that was the plan all along.

Even though I may watch, I hope its an absolute shit show.
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,348
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 09:21:44 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:46:15 am
Is anyone going to watch this? I love a world cup and yes it will be hard knowing there will be some decent games on tap for a month, but fuck that.

Not going to watch either.  I share your feelings that it will be hard as who doesn't love  a world cup?  But not this one.  Fuck FIFA and Fuck Qatar
Logged
Believer

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2009 on: Today at 10:44:18 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:06:18 am
If it was in  summer then Id prob not watch it as its easier to get out and do other things. With it being winter and them taking proper football away from us, then I might watch some of it. Worked out well for them that hasnt it? Moving it to depths of winter and stopping all proper football so more people will watch. Cynical people may think that was the plan all along.

Even though I may watch, I hope its an absolute shit show.

Depends what you mean by proper football.

League 1/2 and non league are still playing i'd watch that before this without doubt.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2010 on: Today at 11:00:25 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:44:18 am
Depends what you mean by proper football.

League 1/2 and non league are still playing i'd watch that before this without doubt.
Fair point. Im not a big fan of international football anyway so was just meaning club football.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,547
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2011 on: Today at 11:33:20 am »
I won't watch a second of it. Will check results, check how our lads have got on and pray for no injuries
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,754
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 12:08:33 pm »
Did not watch a minute of Russia WC (where Croatia I supported from childhood reached finals) so I doubt I'll even follow results of this one.
FIFA needs to be prosecuted, not rewarded.
I hope it's a PR disaster in every possible way and anything that can go wrong - does.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2013 on: Today at 12:31:09 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:00:25 am
Fair point. Im not a big fan of international football anyway so was just meaning club football.

Same here mate im not hugely into it either find most games boring.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2014 on: Today at 01:54:50 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:46:15 am
Is anyone going to watch this? I love a world cup and yes it will be hard knowing there will be some decent games on tap for a month, but fuck that.
Nope, Then again I don't really watch the World Cup anyway since the time difference here in Australia is usually terrible.
Logged

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,263
  • * * * * * *
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2015 on: Today at 02:01:14 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:46:15 am
Is anyone going to watch this? I love a world cup and yes it will be hard knowing there will be some decent games on tap for a month, but fuck that.
I decided about 4 years ago to boycott.  Will not be watching a minute of it. I'm sure my girlfriend will be pleased.
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2016 on: Today at 02:02:34 pm »
Can already visualise that Simpsons Mr. Burns lookalike Infantino rubbing his hands in glee thinking of his bank account whilst kissing some local despot arse in the exec box.
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,818
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2017 on: Today at 03:38:40 pm »
Not quite The World Cup but the same area.   Saudi Arabia has been awarded the Asian WINTER Olympics
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2018 on: Today at 04:19:30 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:46:15 am
Is anyone going to watch this? I love a world cup and yes it will be hard knowing there will be some decent games on tap for a month, but fuck that.


I've not paid any attention to the schedule so not even what time the games kick off,but i'll stick the telly on if i'm home.Won't be going to the bars to watch games.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2019 on: Today at 04:19:57 pm »
Going to be hard for me to miss it totally as Paul will want to follow it regardless.

I can at least spend some time on the decks to drown it out which also might get Paul away from having it on.

When does it start and finish?
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,581
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2020 on: Today at 04:21:11 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 03:38:40 pm
Saudi Arabia has been awarded the Asian WINTER Olympics

 :lmao :lmao
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,673
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2021 on: Today at 04:28:04 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,409
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2022 on: Today at 04:31:11 pm »
 ;D

https://mobile.twitter.com/BusinessInsider/status/1577563036440739841

Quote
Saudi Arabia just won a bid for the 2029 Asian Winter Games. The $500 billion city they're set to be hosted in doesn't exist yet.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Up
« previous next »
 