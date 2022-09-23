':-'The World Cup is expected to attract more than one million visitors, but by March Qatar only had 30,000 hotel rooms, 80% of which had already been booked by Fifa for football teams, officials, and sponsors.'& '"Two hundred dollars for those cabins at the fan village... is just too expensive. Airbnb rooms are ridiculously priced too. I am hoping to find some cheaper options once I get there," he says. The BBC requested access to visit the fan villages, but permission was declined by the authorities. The sites are reportedly still under construction. Locals have been allowed to host fans at their homes, but at hefty prices. On the room-rental site Airbnb there are hardly any options for less than $200 a night.'