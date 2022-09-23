« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 145043 times)

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,305
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1960 on: September 23, 2022, 03:11:15 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 23, 2022, 03:06:55 pm

Not even a little bit,it doesn't take much for those c*nts to attack peaceful crowds,fuck knows what they'll do when they see people kissing each other.

The world cup is a sports washing event, they're not going to start beating on tourists. The goal will be to pretend to be something they're not, watch the media lavish praise on them for their "better than expected" event, and then go back to treating their own people and workers like shit once it's all over.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,039
  • Fuck VAR
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 11:13:09 am »
Sad to see that noone has pulled out of this c*nt sport washing slave murder tournament yet. Disgusting.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 11:51:00 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 11:13:09 am
Sad to see that noone has pulled out of this c*nt sport washing slave murder tournament yet. Disgusting.

For many players and national teams the World Cup is the pinnacle of Football.
If any player or nation withdraws they get replaced by another.

Many see the Club World club Cup also held in Qatar, with a degree of apathy.  Pulling out of that is a more realistic expectation, but no one has.
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 01:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 11:13:09 am
Sad to see that noone has pulled out of this c*nt sport washing slave murder tournament yet. Disgusting.
No one was going to pull out, Even if the player disagree with it morally they weren't going to jib off the World Cup because of it.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 11:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 01:36:37 pm
No one was going to pull out, Even if the player disagree with it morally they weren't going to jib off the World Cup because of it.
Yeah unfortunately everyone involved cares more about themselves and their earnings than any kind of human rights abuse. The sportswashers know this. The likes of Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi and whatever other despot regimes come in will own the game before long, they wont stop until theyve killed what football was and create a game where only they win.
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 12:15:46 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:17:06 pm
Yeah unfortunately everyone involved cares more about themselves and their earnings than any kind of human rights abuse. The sportswashers know this. The likes of Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi and whatever other despot regimes come in will own the game before long, they wont stop until theyve killed what football was and create a game where only they win.
I think they are already well and truly on the way to killing football. I mean a lot of people on here have already said they'll likely bin it off once Klopp leaves since there isn't much of a chance of us beating competitive with Abu Dhabi or Saudi.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,377
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 02:02:24 am »

'Qatar World Cup: Accommodation worries for football fans':-

www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-62995496


'The World Cup is expected to attract more than one million visitors, but by March Qatar only had 30,000 hotel rooms, 80% of which had already been booked by Fifa for football teams, officials, and sponsors.'

& '"Two hundred dollars for those cabins at the fan village... is just too expensive. Airbnb rooms are ridiculously priced too. I am hoping to find some cheaper options once I get there," he says. The BBC requested access to visit the fan villages, but permission was declined by the authorities. The sites are reportedly still under construction. Locals have been allowed to host fans at their homes, but at hefty prices. On the room-rental site Airbnb there are hardly any options for less than $200 a night.'

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,962
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 09:05:35 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 11:13:09 am
Sad to see that noone has pulled out of this c*nt sport washing slave murder tournament yet. Disgusting.

And they wont because this sport is now full of greedy mercenary c*nts whos dark side has been hit by the sun and we can all smell since the slave killers started eating into football like locusts in crop field

If football doesnt grow a spine and kick them out the sport is dead. I dont see how they can reverse it actually
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1968 on: Today at 09:41:24 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:05:35 am
And they wont because this sport is now full of greedy mercenary c*nts whos dark side has been hit by the sun and we can all smell since the slave killers started eating into football like locusts in crop field

If football doesnt grow a spine and kick them out the sport is dead. I dont see how they can reverse it actually
Won't happen, They are scared of Abu Dhabi and if we think they are scared of them then imagine how scared they will be over Saudi once they start to get some real clout in football. Maybe if the U.K. had a competent government a year ago then perhaps the Saudi takeover of Newcastle doesn't happen.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,962
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1969 on: Today at 09:53:12 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 09:41:24 am
Won't happen, They are scared of Abu Dhabi and if we think they are scared of them then imagine how scared they will be over Saudi once they start to get some real clout in football. Maybe if the U.K. had a competent government a year ago then perhaps the Saudi takeover of Newcastle doesn't happen.

Well to be honest we all put up with it aswell.

City and Newcastle fans absolutely drink it in

Amd so will any fan who gets bought by them. But what happens when the exchange is complete ? Every top footbal club owned by them so they can sportswash ? Then the joy of were going to beat everyone is gone and your just left with a load of murderers running football
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 