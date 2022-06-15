« previous next »
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1840 on: June 15, 2022, 03:14:46 pm »
Quote from: oojason on June 15, 2022, 03:10:02 pm
'Qatar plans 1000 Bedouin tents to house FIFA World Cup fans':-

Qatar is expecting 1.2 million visitors, for the 28-day tournament in November and December.

https://www.siasat.com/qatar-plans-1000-bedouin-tents-to-house-fifa-world-cup-fans-2349451

Getting Fyre Festival vibes.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1841 on: June 15, 2022, 03:15:23 pm »
Quote from: oojason on June 15, 2022, 03:10:02 pm
'Qatar plans 1000 Bedouin tents to house FIFA World Cup fans':-

Qatar is expecting 1.2 million visitors, for the 28-day tournament in November and December.

https://www.siasat.com/qatar-plans-1000-bedouin-tents-to-house-fifa-world-cup-fans-2349451

sounds like Trump numbers. The change in timing makes it that much harder to go, let's alone the scariness of going there for many people.
  • Seis Veces
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1842 on: June 15, 2022, 03:17:06 pm »
Quote from: oojason on June 14, 2022, 08:00:33 pm
In the Germany vs Italy match tonight...


'German supporters with a banner during Germany-Italy 15,000 dead for the big stage - FIFA and co. dont want to know. Boycott Qatar!':-




^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/vcap3u/german_supporters_with_a_banner_during

Read on twitter that some of the people who had the banner where arrested. Disgraceful if so.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1843 on: June 15, 2022, 03:19:06 pm »
Turning into the Fyre Festival at the current rate
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1844 on: June 15, 2022, 03:22:45 pm »
So they've released the official poster for Qatar 2022. This is it.



Just completely shite. Fitting for this tournament.

Compare this to 1950 and 1982. It makes me sick how far we done fell, as Bunk said in the Wire.



Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1845 on: June 15, 2022, 03:31:43 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on June 15, 2022, 03:22:45 pm
So they've released the official poster for Qatar 2022. This is it.



Just completely shite. Fitting for this tournament.





The ball should be photoshopped out for a bloody head.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1846 on: June 15, 2022, 03:35:05 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on June 15, 2022, 03:22:45 pm
So they've released the official poster for Qatar 2022. This is it.



Just completely shite. Fitting for this tournament.



More like a poster for a wake than a world cup.

Indeed quite fitting though:

Qatar - where football goes to die
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1847 on: June 15, 2022, 03:47:28 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 15, 2022, 03:17:06 pm
Read on twitter that some of the people who had the banner where arrested. Disgraceful if so.

Yes - the whole thing is a little weird.


There is more on the story here - https://24hoursworlds.com/sports/177695/

'A banner criticizing FIFA caused the police to be deployed during the international match between Germany and Italy. However, this was expressly not done because of the content of the banner, it said afterwards.

After the presentation of a Fifa-critical poster at the Nations League game between Germany and Italy (5: 2), there was a police operation on Tuesday evening. Around 15 people who, shortly after the kick-off of the football classic in Mönchengladbach, carried the banner with the inscription 15,000 dead for big scenes  FIFA and Co. without conscience! had shown, are said to have hastily left the block and the stadium immediately afterwards. There was a suspicion that the house rules had been violated, said a spokesman for the Mönchengladbach police of the German Press Agency.

Accordingly, after the protest against the controversial World Cup at the end of the year in Qatar, there was communication between the German Football Association and the police. Police officers came across the group of people a little later and arrested them to record their personal details. This was expressly not done for criminal prosecution. Showing the poster is covered by freedom of expression, said the police spokesman. Rather, it was about the protection of the rights of third parties. The behavior of the group of people gave rise to the suspicion that they had violated the house rules of the organizer (DFB) and might take further action, the police later said in a press release.'


^ which seems very strange...


« Last Edit: June 19, 2022, 11:24:20 pm by oojason »
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1848 on: June 15, 2022, 04:04:57 pm »
Quote from: oojason on June 15, 2022, 03:47:28 pm
Yes - the whole thing is a little weird.

There is more on the story here - https://24hoursworlds.com/sports/177695/


'Police officers came across the group of people a little later and arrested them to record their personal details. This was expressly not done for criminal prosecution. Showing the poster is covered by freedom of expression, said the police spokesman. Rather, it was about the protection of the rights of third parties. The behavior of the group of people gave rise to the suspicion that they had violated the house rules of the organizer (DFB) and might take further action, the police later said in a press release.'

^ which seems very strange...





Be wary of that link - it's just tried to infect my computer
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1849 on: June 15, 2022, 05:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on June 15, 2022, 03:14:46 pm
Getting Fyre Festival vibes.

Fucking well hope so. Absolute catastrophic farce of organizational failure for all the world to see and lay at FIFA's tent flap...
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1850 on: June 19, 2022, 11:21:23 pm »

'The Guardian view on Qatars migrant workers: football owes them' (an editorial):-

The FA and the England team should back proposals to safeguard migrant workers rights after the World Cup in November

www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jun/19/the-guardian-view-on-qatars-migrant-workers-football-owes-them
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 07:57:50 pm »
.
Not so much about the 2022 World Cup, but a reminder of just how feckless FIFA are (& the IOC among others) when it comes selectively supporting 'politics in sport'...





'History will judge IOC and Fifa as opportunistic hypocrites over Russia':-

By allowing their crown jewels to be used to burnish Russias image, the sports bodies have been complicit in Putins acts

www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/mar/03/history-will-judge-ioc-and-fifa-as-opportunistic-hypocrites-over-russia
