Read on twitter that some of the people who had the banner where arrested. Disgraceful if so.
Yes - the whole thing is a little weird.
There is more on the story here - https://24hoursworlds.com/sports/177695/
'A banner criticizing FIFA caused the police to be deployed during the international match between Germany and Italy. However, this was expressly not done because of the content of the banner, it said afterwards.
After the presentation of a Fifa-critical poster at the Nations League game between Germany and Italy (5: 2), there was a police operation on Tuesday evening. Around 15 people who, shortly after the kick-off of the football classic in Mönchengladbach, carried the banner with the inscription 15,000 dead for big scenes FIFA and Co. without conscience! had shown, are said to have hastily left the block and the stadium immediately afterwards. There was a suspicion that the house rules had been violated, said a spokesman for the Mönchengladbach police of the German Press Agency.
Accordingly, after the protest against the controversial World Cup at the end of the year in Qatar, there was communication between the German Football Association and the police. Police officers came across the group of people a little later and arrested them to record their personal details. This was expressly not done for criminal prosecution. Showing the poster is covered by freedom of expression, said the police spokesman. Rather, it was about the protection of the rights of third parties. The behavior of the group of people gave rise to the suspicion that they had violated the house rules of the organizer (DFB) and might take further action, the police later said in a press release.'
^ which seems very strange...