« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 132347 times)

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,192
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1800 on: June 13, 2022, 11:16:49 pm »
Logged
Believer

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,946
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1801 on: Yesterday at 01:59:23 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June  8, 2022, 06:18:51 pm
TV Azteca claiming Ecuador will  possibly be kicked out of the WC for fielding an ineligible player. Player is actually Colombian according to birth records
https://www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/ecuador-fuera-qatar-2022-byron-castillo-es-colombiano-chile-califica-lmr/?tag=exp098-20

Doubts had been hanging over Ecuador's World Cup participation after Chile launched a protest to FIFA, alleging that Ecuador had fielded an ineligible player when they used right-back Byron Castillo multiple times. Chile's claim is that the player has false documents for his age and also his nationality. If the points from the games in which he played were to be awarded to their opponents as 3-0 wins, then Ecuador would lose their World Cup space -- and it would be taken by Chile.

On Friday, FIFA dismissed the Chilean claim. Chile say they will appeal, and they may take the case all the way to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. But at this stage it would be a major surprise if the verdict were to be reversed.

First, there are the implications of a change at this stage, with tickets and commercial packages sold. Second, there are the merits of the case. Chile have accumulated evidence that Castillo may have been born in Colombia but, in the moveable feast that is footballing nationality, its relevance is not clear.

Date of birth, for example, has no relevance to the World Cup, which is not an age-limited competition. And Castillo has demonstrably played his club career in Ecuador, over a period much longer than the five years' residency which is a FIFA requirement. He is an Ecuadorian citizen, and has never represented Colombia at any level, let alone in a competitive match for the senior side -- which would rule him out of appearing for anyone else if he did so over the age of 21. It is not clear, then, why Castillo should not be eligible to play for Ecuador, wherever he might have been born. Ecuador celebrated the FIFA decision by giving him his first start of this month's friendly dates.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1802 on: Yesterday at 02:01:23 am »
Quote from: jedimaster on June  7, 2022, 09:23:48 pm
Weakest Aussie team I have seen in all the time since they started their run of qualifications in 2006. If Peru are anywhere near the level they were at the last World Cup they should win against them.

Lackluster performance by Peru and passable showing by Aussies - Aussies get through on pens after 0-0 game. Another visit to the world cup finals for Australia - surprisingly given how poor the team is atm
Logged

Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,086
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1803 on: Yesterday at 03:25:27 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Yesterday at 02:01:23 am
Lackluster performance by Peru and passable showing by Aussies - Aussies get through on pens after 0-0 game. Another visit to the world cup finals for Australia - surprisingly given how poor the team is atm

Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1804 on: Yesterday at 03:37:41 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Yesterday at 02:01:23 am
Lackluster performance by Peru and passable showing by Aussies - Aussies get through on pens after 0-0 game. Another visit to the world cup finals for Australia - surprisingly given how poor the team is atm

Graham Arnold doing a 'Thomas Tuchel' and swapping keepers in the final minute of extra-time. This time with success.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,086
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1805 on: Yesterday at 03:59:57 am »
NZ v Costa Rica tonight for the last spot.  Winner into the group with Spain, Germany, & Japan. 
Logged

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,156
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1806 on: Yesterday at 04:49:58 am »
Quote from: leroy on Yesterday at 03:25:27 am

 ;D.  I have no idea how we managed to fluke getting into the world cup because we have been horrible for years.  Will take it though. 
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,817
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1807 on: Yesterday at 05:01:44 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 03:37:41 am
Graham Arnold doing a 'Thomas Tuchel' and swapping keepers in the final minute of extra-time. This time with success.

Ryan is captain of the Socceroos no less.  I'm sure it wouldn't have gone down too well when it was first mentioned to Ryan in the lead up, but he took it like a champ which is testament to the unity Arnold seems to have instilled in the squad. 

Redmayne even gave us a rendition of Jerzy Dudek with the leg wobbles, which brought back fond memories.
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,817
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1808 on: Yesterday at 05:05:29 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 04:49:58 am
;D.  I have no idea how we managed to fluke getting into the world cup because we have been horrible for years.  Will take it though.

Peru's overconfidence coming in was a giant red flag for them and it proved so.  They seemed to play like they though they'd just show up and qualify.  Some of the messages that were coming out of the camp towards the Socceroos was very dismissive and borderline derogatory.

There was footage of some of their futbol pundits in Peru hopping around the studio pregame imitating kangaroos.

Justice was done I'd say.
Logged

Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,086
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1809 on: Yesterday at 05:06:11 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 05:01:44 am
I'm sure it wouldn't have gone down too well when it was first mentioned to Ryan in the lead up 

Easily avoided by not telling him in the first place.

Quote
He [Ryan] didnt know about it until his number went up, Arnold said. It was fantastic. He understands why were doing this together and why were the Socceroo family, were all a team, everyone has their role to play. Of course, I think he was a little bit surprised, but he took it very well, as a captain should.
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,817
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1810 on: Yesterday at 05:12:55 am »
Quote from: leroy on Yesterday at 05:06:11 am
Easily avoided by not telling him in the first place.

That's interesting because Redmayne mentioned it had been something that had been planned pre the game with UAE.

Logged

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1811 on: Yesterday at 06:12:19 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 05:01:44 am
Redmayne even gave us a rendition of Jerzy Dudek with the leg wobbles, which brought back fond memories.

https://twitter.com/Yakcall/status/1536447478702424064

And also https://www.facebook.com/Socceroos/videos/3248555305424318/
Logged

Offline jedimaster

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1812 on: Yesterday at 09:41:14 am »
Redmayne is not just a rubbish dancer....during the penalty shoot out the Peru goalkeeper Gallese had notes on each of the Aussie penalty takers on his water bottle. For the first 2 penalties he guessed the right way and saved one. Whilst Australia were taking their second penalty Redmayne picked up Gallese's water bottle and threw it into the stands. Without his notes, Gallese then dived the wrong way for all the rest of Australia's penalties  ;D
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1813 on: Yesterday at 09:50:28 am »
Quote from: jedimaster on Yesterday at 09:41:14 am
Redmayne is not just a rubbish dancer....during the penalty shoot out the Peru goalkeeper Gallese had notes on each of the Aussie penalty takers on his water bottle. For the first 2 penalties he guessed the right way and saved one. Whilst Australia were taking their second penalty Redmayne picked up Gallese's water bottle and threw it into the stands. Without his notes, Gallese then dived the wrong way for all the rest of Australia's penalties  ;D

That's gold if its true.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,121
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1814 on: Yesterday at 11:55:31 am »
Please watch this and get informed.

The documentary England must watch ahead of the Qatar World Cup

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/qatar-world-cup-migrant-workers-documentary-b2100043.html
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,350
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1815 on: Yesterday at 01:30:34 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on Yesterday at 09:41:14 am
Redmayne is not just a rubbish dancer....during the penalty shoot out the Peru goalkeeper Gallese had notes on each of the Aussie penalty takers on his water bottle. For the first 2 penalties he guessed the right way and saved one. Whilst Australia were taking their second penalty Redmayne picked up Gallese's water bottle and threw it into the stands. Without his notes, Gallese then dived the wrong way for all the rest of Australia's penalties  ;D

I dunno, that sounds like absolute dickhead behaviour to me.  Imagine a keeper doing that to Alisson, we'd be fuming.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,766
  • An absolute p***k
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1816 on: Yesterday at 03:35:31 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:50:28 am
That's gold if its true.

It is, theres footage of him turfing the bottle over the hoardings.

The TV coverage of the crowds at Fed Square were absolutely priceless: https://twitter.com/breakfastnews/status/1536457199379050497?s=21&t=MR9P5RNWXhxeLfNcVsjNoA

Were absolutely bang average and have no right to be at the World Cup but as someone who will always have a chip on their shoulder about Italy it brings me no end of joy seeing that theyll be at home on the sofa.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:37:10 pm by Red Cactii »
Logged

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,219
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1817 on: Yesterday at 03:37:29 pm »
Thought he was a wanker, thats just confirmed it
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,774
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1818 on: Yesterday at 06:13:37 pm »
.
Costa Rica v New Zealand : FIFA World Cup 2022 Play-Off Final : 7pm kick off (UK time) : played in Qatar...





Coats Rica XI: Navas; Duarte, Fuller, Calvo, Oviedo; Tejeda, Borges, Bennette, Torres, Campbell; Contreras.

New Zealand XI: Sail, Pijnaker, Redi, Tuiloma, Cacace, Kirwan, Bell, Lewis, Garbett, Greive, Wood.


Teams Info: https://twitter.com/fedefutbolcrc & www.fedefutbol.com : https://twitter.com/NZ_Football & www.nzfootball.co.nz : https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup

www.fifa.com/tournaments/mens/worldcup/qatar2022/qualifiers/playoff/match-center/400242823


The match is live on UK TV on - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, & BBC Sport Website (www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61751310) - www.live-footballontv.com

TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4341314/costa-rica-vs-new-zealand

Streams: http://gx.freestreams-live1.com/fs2-usa & http://ace0601.usite.pro/00614/k3.html & https://poscitech.com/costa-rica-vs-new-zealand


And: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-streams : https://daddylive.eu : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : www.totalsportek.com/football50 : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://kt.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:10:48 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,183
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1819 on: Yesterday at 07:03:04 pm »
it would be fun New Zealand making it too but i think this will be a defensive battle with Costa Rica edging 1-0.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,774
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1820 on: Yesterday at 07:07:02 pm »

Costa Rica [1] - 0 New Zealand; Joel Campbell goal on 3' - https://streamja.com/pM4Wa & https://juststream.live/MultiformRetardsSightly
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,183
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1821 on: Yesterday at 07:30:38 pm »
New Zealand by far the better team and have the possession but as expected can not score a goal. 2-3 very good chances in first 30 mins.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,563
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1822 on: Yesterday at 07:45:30 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:30:38 pm
New Zealand by far the better team and have the possession but as expected can not score a goal. 2-3 very good chances in first 30 mins.
can't believe the goal that they just scored got disallowed
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 934
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1823 on: Yesterday at 07:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:45:30 pm
can't believe the goal that they just scored got disallowed

The sad thing is I can believe it! Awful decision.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,774
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1824 on: Yesterday at 07:48:47 pm »

Chris Wood disallowed goal for New Zealand on 39' (VAR; a foul in the build-up):-

https://streamja.com/rO4z2 & https://juststream.live/StakeholderCucumbersNormalisers & https://twitter.com/KARITE70243384/status/1536782003877531648 (with videos)

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:53:21 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,422
  • And Could He Play!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1825 on: Yesterday at 07:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:45:30 pm
can't believe the goal that they just scored got disallowed

very dodgy that but we've seen it with VAR before
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,774
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1826 on: Yesterday at 08:00:33 pm »

In the Germany vs Italy match tonight...


'German supporters with a banner during Germany-Italy 15,000 dead for the big stage - FIFA and co. dont want to know. Boycott Qatar!':-




^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/vcap3u/german_supporters_with_a_banner_during
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,952
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1827 on: Yesterday at 08:26:59 pm »
New Zealand have been absolutely fucked by VAR in this game. The referee will be getting his Costa Rican passport in the post in the morning.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline ThoroughlyMediocre

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1828 on: Yesterday at 08:28:11 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 08:26:59 pm
New Zealand have been absolutely fucked by VAR in this game. The referee will be getting his Costa Rican passport in the post in the morning.

The disallowed goal, yes. That was a red though
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,774
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1829 on: Yesterday at 08:30:49 pm »

Ref just plays on after seeing al elbow to the New Zealand defender's face. Player is down not moving. The ref doesn't stop play for a fair bit. Then books the NZ captain for his reaction to the referee for not stopping the game earlier...

No yellow card (or word of warning) for the Costa Rican forward who led with the elbow and caught the NZ defender in the face.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:33:37 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,774
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1830 on: Yesterday at 08:32:03 pm »

'Kosta Barbarouses (New Zealand) straight red card against Costa Rica on 67'' - https://streamja.com/emj6J & https://juststream.live/KnitsMusiciansWettable


^ referee initially gave a yellow card for the challenge, though VAR told him to go look at the pitch-side monitor - and he then upgraded it to a red card.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,183
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1831 on: Yesterday at 08:46:38 pm »
Yeah, i didn't see much foul in that disallowed goal either. I should've put money on 1-0 Costa Rica win though.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,774
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1832 on: Yesterday at 08:55:26 pm »

1-0; full-time. Costa Rica go to the World Cup.


10 minute highlights: www.soccercatch.com/shows/677647858/costa-rica-vs-new-zealand---qatar-world-cup-2022-qualifier



The 32 teams at the 2022 World Cup are...



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:02:50 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1833 on: Yesterday at 08:57:09 pm »
Los Ticos! Nice.
Logged

Offline jedimaster

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1834 on: Yesterday at 09:20:38 pm »
New Zealand played much better than I expected, looks like they have a few promising young players. They really need to join the Asian confederation though, they need meaningful competitive games to develop. Otherwise tonight might be the last test they have for another 4 years before another World Cup playoff.
Logged

Offline Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 934
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1835 on: Yesterday at 09:26:32 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on Yesterday at 09:20:38 pm
New Zealand played much better than I expected, looks like they have a few promising young players. They really need to join the Asian confederation though, they need meaningful competitive games to develop. Otherwise tonight might be the last test they have for another 4 years before another World Cup playoff.

From 2026 they will be virtually guaranteed a place in every World Cup.
Logged

Offline jedimaster

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1836 on: Yesterday at 09:36:25 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 09:26:32 pm
From 2026 they will be virtually guaranteed a place in every World Cup.

Forgot about the 48 team World Cup. Still need some decent competitive matches in between though, otherwise they just lose all their group games 3-0.
Logged

Offline OzBomber

  • Favourite manager Tommy Tootchel favourite Player Naby 'lid' Kyta
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1837 on: Today at 04:18:37 am »
Quote from: jedimaster on Yesterday at 09:36:25 pm
Forgot about the 48 team World Cup. Still need some decent competitive matches in between though, otherwise they just lose all their group games 3-0.

Funny you say that. 2010 they were undefeated in the group stage.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Up
« previous next »
 