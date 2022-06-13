TV Azteca claiming Ecuador will possibly be kicked out of the WC for fielding an ineligible player. Player is actually Colombian according to birth records

Doubts had been hanging over Ecuador's World Cup participation after Chile launched a protest to FIFA, alleging that Ecuador had fielded an ineligible player when they used right-back Byron Castillo multiple times. Chile's claim is that the player has false documents for his age and also his nationality. If the points from the games in which he played were to be awarded to their opponents as 3-0 wins, then Ecuador would lose their World Cup space -- and it would be taken by Chile.On Friday, FIFA dismissed the Chilean claim. Chile say they will appeal, and they may take the case all the way to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. But at this stage it would be a major surprise if the verdict were to be reversed.First, there are the implications of a change at this stage, with tickets and commercial packages sold. Second, there are the merits of the case. Chile have accumulated evidence that Castillo may have been born in Colombia but, in the moveable feast that is footballing nationality, its relevance is not clear.Date of birth, for example, has no relevance to the World Cup, which is not an age-limited competition. And Castillo has demonstrably played his club career in Ecuador, over a period much longer than the five years' residency which is a FIFA requirement. He is an Ecuadorian citizen, and has never represented Colombia at any level, let alone in a competitive match for the senior side -- which would rule him out of appearing for anyone else if he did so over the age of 21. It is not clear, then, why Castillo should not be eligible to play for Ecuador, wherever he might have been born. Ecuador celebrated the FIFA decision by giving him his first start of this month's friendly dates.