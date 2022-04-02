'Ticketless fans will not be allowed into Qatar during World Cup due to accommodation concerns':-



'Ticketless fans will not be allowed into Qatar during this winters World Cup due to concerns over the amount of accommodation on offer.



Fans from around the world discovered their opponents at the World Cup draw on Friday, allowing them to begin planning their trip.



However, only fans with match tickets will be granted official FIFA IDs, which will then be used to facilitate entry visas.



For example, any United States fans wanting to watch their team at the World Cup for the first time in eight years would not be allowed to fly to the country, and then attempt to purchase tickets for their games against England on arrival.



This is due to fears over the number of rooms the nation has to offer, with Qatar only having a population of just over three million.





Berhold Trenkel, chief operating officer of the government-run Qatar Tourism, told X : A decision has been taken that only fans with match tickets will be allowed visas.



They will need official fan IDs to get into Qatar and those who do not have them will not be allowed to travel.



The rules are strict and are there for a reason.'





