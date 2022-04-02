« previous next »
World Cup 2022 - Qatar

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1680 on: April 2, 2022, 11:48:40 am

'Low-wage workers have paid dearly for Qatars glittering World Cup':-

As the 2022 draw takes place in Doha, the Gulf states migrant labour force continues to face exploitation

www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/apr/01/low-wage-workers-have-paid-dearly-for-qatar-world-cup
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1681 on: April 2, 2022, 02:53:59 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on April  2, 2022, 09:23:05 am
Won't be watching a single second of it personally and shame on anyone who does. Rather not be part of the farce.

Good

Hope more follow this lead.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1682 on: April 2, 2022, 03:08:56 pm
Yeah decided to not watch any of it. Fuck it.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1683 on: April 2, 2022, 06:33:18 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on April  2, 2022, 09:23:05 am
Won't be watching a single second of it personally and shame on anyone who does. Rather not be part of the farce.
x2
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1684 on: April 2, 2022, 06:37:00 pm
Quote from: riismeister on April  2, 2022, 06:33:18 pm
x2
x3

Excellent time to take a month vacation in the wilderness.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1685 on: Yesterday at 03:24:00 pm

'Ticketless fans will not be allowed into Qatar during World Cup due to accommodation concerns':-

https://theathletic.com/news/ticketless-fans-will-not-be-allowed-into-qatar-during-world-cup-due-to-accommodation-concerns/B4syukyAiRCc


'Ticketless fans will not be allowed into Qatar during this winters World Cup due to concerns over the amount of accommodation on offer.

Fans from around the world discovered their opponents at the World Cup draw on Friday, allowing them to begin planning their trip.

However, only fans with match tickets will be granted official FIFA IDs, which will then be used to facilitate entry visas.

For example, any United States fans wanting to watch their team at the World Cup for the first time in eight years would not be allowed to fly to the country, and then attempt to purchase tickets for their games against England on arrival.

This is due to fears over the number of rooms the nation has to offer, with Qatar only having a population of just over three million.


The hosting of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is controversial for the reasons described in this article (https://theathletic.com/3219102/2022/03/31/why-world-cup-2022-qatar-controversial/).


Berhold Trenkel, chief operating officer of the government-run Qatar Tourism, told X : A decision has been taken that only fans with match tickets will be allowed visas.

They will need official fan IDs to get into Qatar and those who do not have them will not be allowed to travel.

The rules are strict and are there for a reason.'
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1686 on: Yesterday at 06:01:08 pm
Becomes more of a shit show and a farce with each passing day.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1687 on: Yesterday at 06:32:33 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 03:24:00 pm
'Ticketless fans will not be allowed into Qatar during World Cup due to accommodation concerns':-

https://theathletic.com/news/ticketless-fans-will-not-be-allowed-into-qatar-during-world-cup-due-to-accommodation-concerns/B4syukyAiRCc


'Ticketless fans will not be allowed into Qatar during this winters World Cup due to concerns over the amount of accommodation on offer.

Fans from around the world discovered their opponents at the World Cup draw on Friday, allowing them to begin planning their trip.

However, only fans with match tickets will be granted official FIFA IDs, which will then be used to facilitate entry visas.

For example, any United States fans wanting to watch their team at the World Cup for the first time in eight years would not be allowed to fly to the country, and then attempt to purchase tickets for their games against England on arrival.

This is due to fears over the number of rooms the nation has to offer, with Qatar only having a population of just over three million.


The hosting of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is controversial for the reasons described in this article (https://theathletic.com/3219102/2022/03/31/why-world-cup-2022-qatar-controversial/).


Berhold Trenkel, chief operating officer of the government-run Qatar Tourism, told X : A decision has been taken that only fans with match tickets will be allowed visas.

They will need official fan IDs to get into Qatar and those who do not have them will not be allowed to travel.

The rules are strict and are there for a reason.'


Official Qatari statement: "It's okay, there is no problem here, Qatar is open to everybody from all walks of life.  People with no tickets for the games can have the accommodation which will have been "abandoned" by those with rainbow flags or may have been seen to exhibit same-sex inclinations".
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1688 on: Yesterday at 08:55:19 pm
Surely FIFA check things like infrastructure and hotel capacity when awarding the World Cup to a country who am I kidding
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1689 on: Yesterday at 08:59:07 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:55:19 pm
Surely FIFA check things like infrastructure and hotel capacity when awarding the World Cup to a country who am I kidding

Only requirement to host a wold cup in terms of infrastructure is 8-10 stadiums minimum and a certain number of hotels and that's it.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1690 on: Today at 02:05:05 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:59:07 pm
Only requirement to host a wold cup in terms of infrastructure is 8-10 stadiums minimum and a certain number of hotels and that's it.

Only requirement is how much money they pay FIFA
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1691 on: Today at 02:30:01 am
Poor Qatar and EcuadorFIFA shows no respect to them at all.
