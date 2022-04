There are very few things I want from this travesty of a tournament. Qatar to be thumped by some embarrassing margins would be nice. Norway to win it (have they even qualified). Or maybe the Danes or the Dutch. Some federation that might, at least, temper their victory with a hostile speech directed at the barbaric hosts and the FIFA lackeys.



Ideally there'd be a boycott before it even starts, but I'm not gonna hold my breath.



I hope TV viewers boycott it.