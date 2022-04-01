':-'Rainbow flags could be confiscated at the World Cup amid a clampdown on fans promoting gay rights in Qatar, a local security chief has warned.Major General Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ansari said high profile demonstrations against the country's criminilisation of same-sex relations could "insult the whole society" in Doha.However, while hinting that gay rights flags or posters will be removed for fans safety, he maintained that LGBT couples wishing to travel to matches would still be welcomed.Al Ansari's concerns around the overt promotion of sexual freedoms is in contrast with the positions of Fifa and World Cup organisers, who promised rainbow flags would be welcome.If he (a fan) raised the rainbow flag and I took it from him, its not because I really want to really take it, to really insult him, but to protect him, Al Ansari told the Associated Press news agency. Because if its not me, somebody else around him might attack (him) I cannot guarantee the behavior of the whole people. And I will tell him: Please, no need to really raise that flag at this point.'