Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 109036 times)

Online Chakan

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 03:37:25 pm »
6,500 people have died constructing the stadiums for a world cup.

Fuck me.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 03:38:53 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:37:25 pm
6,500 people have died constructing the stadiums for a world cup.

Fuck me.

Absolutely staggering.

I thought it was in the 100's, which would be terrible, but 6,500  :o
Online oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 03:41:14 pm »

'Rainbow flags could be confiscated from fans at Qatar 2022 World Cup 'to protect' them. Despite FIFA promising all are welcome in Qatar, a local security chief has warned that items promoting gay rights might provoke attacks.':-

www.telegraph.co.uk/world-cup/2022/04/01/rainbow-flags-could-confiscated-fans-qatar-2022-world-cup-protect


'Rainbow flags could be confiscated at the World Cup amid a clampdown on fans promoting gay rights in Qatar, a local security chief has warned.

Major General Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ansari said high profile demonstrations against the country's criminilisation of same-sex relations could "insult the whole society" in Doha.

However, while hinting that gay rights flags or posters will be removed for fans safety, he maintained that LGBT couples wishing to travel to matches would still be welcomed.

Al Ansari's concerns around the overt promotion of sexual freedoms is in contrast with the positions of Fifa and World Cup organisers, who promised rainbow flags would be welcome.

If he (a fan) raised the rainbow flag and I took it from him, its not because I really want to really take it, to really insult him, but to protect him, Al Ansari told the Associated Press news agency. Because if its not me, somebody else around him might attack (him)  I cannot guarantee the behavior of the whole people. And I will tell him: Please, no need to really raise that flag at this point.'

Online oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 03:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:38:53 pm
Absolutely staggering.

I thought it was in the 100's, which would be terrible, but 6,500  :o

It is unfortunately higher than that.

The Guardian article - 'Revealed: 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar since World Cup awarded':-

www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/feb/23/revealed-migrant-worker-deaths-qatar-fifa-world-cup-2022

"The total death toll is significantly higher, as these figures do not include deaths from a number of countries which send large numbers of workers to Qatar, including the Philippines and Kenya. Deaths that occurred in the final months of 2020 are also not included."

Online red1977

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 04:11:04 pm »
So given that it is illegal to be homosexual in Qatar, will anyone who travels to Qatar whom is homosexual run the risk of ending up in prison?. Its complete madness.
Online Chakan

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 04:28:37 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 04:11:04 pm
So given that it is illegal to be homosexual in Qatar, will anyone who travels to Qatar whom is homosexual run the risk of ending up in prison?. Its complete madness.
Either in prison or dead. But its ok FIFA has assured everyone its going to be ok. Trust them. What could go wrong?
