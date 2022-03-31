« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 108056 times)

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,673
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 02:14:54 pm »

'Revealed: migrant workers in Qatar forced to pay billions in recruitment fees':-

Guardian investigation finds labourers  including those on World Cup-related projects  were left with huge debts

www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/mar/31/migrant-workers-in-qatar-forced-to-pay-billions-in-recruitment-fees-world-cup
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,673
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1441 on: Yesterday at 02:18:19 pm »

'Concerns raised over possible risk for LGBTQ+ people at Qatar World Cup':-

Support groups issue actions points to Fifa and local organisers
They say mechanisms to ensure safety have not been adequate

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/31/concerns-raised-over-possible-risk-for-lgbtq-people-at-qatar-world-cup


and also at www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60938023

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:31:00 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,673
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1442 on: Yesterday at 02:19:50 pm »

'Fifa scolded in damning speech by Norwegian FA president before World Cup draw':-

The former international spoke at length at the games governing body not taking a tough enough initial stance on key human rights issues

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/fifa-qatar-world-cup-norway-lise-klaveness-b2048059.html


Snippets...

In 2010 World Cups were awarded by Fifa in unacceptable ways with unacceptable consequences.

Human rights, equality, democracy: the core interests of football were not in the starting XI until many years later. These basic rights were pressured onto the field as substitutes by outside voices. Fifa has addressed these issues but theres still a long way to go.

The migrant workers injured, the families of those that died in the build-up to the World Cup must be cared for."

Fifa must take all necessary measures to really implement change. It is vital that the current leadership continue wholeheartedly in this way, moving from policy to impact.

There is no room for employers who do not secure the freedom and safety of World Cup workers. No room for leaders who cannot host the womens game. No room for hosts that cannot legally guarantee the safety and respect of the LGBTQ+ people coming to this theatre of dreams.

A previous World Cup host has invaded another country. Initially Fifa hesitated [to sanction Russia but], international pressure forced a reaction.

Fifa must set the tone and lead.



Fifa president Gianni Infantino also then took to the stage...

(another person, like Southgate, who cannot bring himself to actually mention the deaths of 6,500+ construction workers, or the actual appalling conditions they lived in)

From the beginning we have pushed the authorities in Qatar and we have found in them a partner who was engaged in doing what was necessary to have the changes on human rights issues enacted and implemented in this country."

It has to be recognised six years later that the work that has been done is exemplary. The work that in other countries has taken decades, has been done in a few years.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:02:27 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,662
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1443 on: Yesterday at 02:30:53 pm »
Powerful stuff from Norway. Thanks for posting Jason.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,812
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1444 on: Yesterday at 02:33:55 pm »
Draw will be interesting, Qatar, USA, Iran & Saudis could be a real group of death.....
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1445 on: Yesterday at 02:34:02 pm »
Infantino is really shameless,it's like Grima Wormtongue on steroids has taken over the FIFA mafia outfit.
Logged

Offline riismeister

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,684
  • Onwards and upwards
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1446 on: Yesterday at 02:45:10 pm »
Video of the full speech from the Norwegian FA's newly elected president:
https://www.tv2.no/v/1738126/


And the full transcript:
Quote
Dear President, Dear Congress, Ladies and Gentlemen
As a young girl I took my football everywhere, also to bed every night. The ball smelled so bad that even my cat leapt from the pillow. An orange-coloured football for playing on snowy gravel fields. A 13-year-old dreaming about mastering the ball, escaping the fear of not fitting in.

Eventually I got to represent my country doing what I loved the most, also on the greatest stage for all dreams, the FIFA world cup. 

Later, working as a lawyer and judge, football was often the only thing I could talk to a client or an accused about when they were facing grave criminal charges. In desperate times football can be the only common language.

Our game can inspire dreams and break down barriers. But as leaders we must do it right, to the highest standards.

Last year Norway debated a boycott of the World Cup in 2022. Instead our members voted at Congress for dialogue and pressure through FIFA as the best way to make needed changes.

Our members do demand change, they question the ethics in sport and insist on transparency. They are getting organised to make their voices heard. We must listen! We cannot ignore the calls for change. How FIFA run the game has so much to say for how football is perceived in every confederation, in every association.

FIFA must act as a role model.

I am here now as Norways first female football President, humble to speak in front of you. I no longer take the ball everywhere with me, but my dreams are still about football. Football where boys and girls, all colors, straights and queers, everyone, is treated with equal respect and recognition.

In 2010, the world cup was awarded by FIFA in unacceptable ways with unacceptable consequences. Human rights, equality, democracy, the core interests of football, were not in the starting 11 until many years later. These basic rights were pressured on as substitutes, mainly by outside voices. FIFA has later addressed these issues, but there is still a long way to go.

The migrant workers injured or families of those who died in the build-up to the World Cup should be cared for.  FIFA, all of us, must now take all necessary measures to really implement change.

FIFA has recognised its responsibility under the UN Guiding Principles for Human Rights and now includes human rights criteria for future World Cup hosts. It is vital that the current leadership wholeheartedly continue in this way, truly moving from policy to impact.

There is no room for employers who do not secure the freedom and safety of world cup workers.

No room for leaders that cannot host the women´s game.

No room for hosts that cannot legally guarantee the safety and respect of LGBTQ+ people coming to this theatre of dreams.

I pledge that the Norwegian FA and I personally will support every initiative which safeguards the core interest of football, human rights and promotes diversity and anti-discrimination. This is also supported by our friends in the other Nordic Football Associations.

We have a brutal war in Europe now. As in wars on all continents, innocent people are being killed in meaningless fights for power. A previous world cup host has invaded the country of one of our members. Initially, FIFA hesitated. International pressure forced real action. Rather than follow, FIFA must lead.

I fear our stadiums will be empty in the future if we overlook the urgency of the current moment.

The time to act is now. FIFA, all of us, must do what we are tasked to do  to lead.  To have sustainable football values govern every decision. Truly implement transparency. Zero tolerance towards corruption. Accelerate the growth of our game for women.

FIFA must set the tone an lead.

Dear President, Dear Congress  I am new here, the girl with the orange ball has come far from home. I often get asked how it is to work in a man´s world. I always answer: I dont. I do not work in a man´s world. Football belongs to all girls and boys in the world.

So I truly share your belief that ours is indeed the beautiful and global game. Let us stand together and live up to the promise and dreams we give to everyone who takes that first kick of the ball.

Thank you.


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:59:56 pm by riismeister »
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,109
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1447 on: Yesterday at 02:46:51 pm »
Quote from: bryanod on Yesterday at 02:33:55 pm
Draw will be interesting, Qatar, USA, Iran & Saudis could be a real group of death.....

Can't have more than one team from each continent in a group (except Europe) and must be at least one European team, so that particular political hot potato won't come to pass ;D
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,673
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1448 on: Yesterday at 03:00:59 pm »

Apologies for these re-posts, but if anyone thinks Qatar will make a temporary 'easement', or relax the laws, for LGBTIQ people going to Qatar for the World Cup, think on...


'Mexican woman on World Cup Committee in Qatar sentenced to 7 years in prison and 100 lashes after being sexually abused':-

The Mexican Paola Schietekat Sedas managed to leave Qatar before being sentenced to 7 years in prison and 100 lashes after denouncing having been a victim of sexual abuse, while the Mexican Embassy stepped aside. (translated)

www.proceso.com.mx/nacional/2022/2/17/mexicana-sufre-abuso-sexual-en-qatar-la-condenan-100-latigazos-281101.html


^ As if being sexually abused was not horrific enough - she then had to suffer further... (thank fuck she got out of Qatar before the 'sentencing').



'Suspicion and paranoia: Fifa told to demand fair trial for Abdullah Ibhais' (a former employee of Qatars World Cup committee, who spoke out on conditions of the workers):-

Human Rights Watch and FairSquare have written to Fifa
Former Qatars World Cup employee is on hunger strike

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/dec/06/fifa-fair-trial-for-abdullah-ibhais-qatar-world-cup-human-rights-watch-fairsquare



'FIFA boss Infantino now lives in Qatar!':-

Gianni Infantino has moved the center of his life to the host country of the 2022 World Cup. The FIFA boss has rented a house in Doha and sent two of his daughters to school in the emirate.

https://www.blick.ch/schweiz/heimlicher-umzug-fifa-chef-infantino-wohnt-jetzt-in-katar-id17149816.html


^ Seems Infantino has 'Two federal special investigators are conducting criminal proceedings against him.'



'Norwegian TV Journalists arrested in Qatar' (and held for 2 days):-

Halvor Ekeland and Lokman Ghorbani, journalists working for The Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK), were arrested by Qatari authorities as they were leaving the country.

www.vg.no/sport/i/28b5yx/norwegian-tv-journalists-arrested-in-qatar?id1



'Small publication threatened by Qatar World Cup Committee over slavery allegations':-

https://untold-arsenal.com/archives/91205


'Definitive DNA of football clubs & Qatar threaten football journalist with court action':-

https://untold-arsenal.com/archives/91209

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:08:07 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,634
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1449 on: Yesterday at 04:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 02:34:02 pm
Infantino is really shameless,it's like Grima Wormtongue on steroids has taken over the FIFA mafia outfit.

Seriously, hes fucking shameless. Kellyanne Infantino
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,673
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1450 on: Yesterday at 04:40:29 pm »

'Mandela, Gandhi  Infantino? Yes, its Fifa Congress time again':-

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/31/the-fiver-fifa-gianni-infantino-human-rights-world-cup-qatar


'But while football may have come up short when it came to stopping conflict, Infantino remains confident it can still play an important role. Asked about the legacy of Russia 2018, he sidestepped the question with a rambling answer that invoked the legacy of two fabled leaders. If you look at the last century, who are the people who made the most impact? he enquired rhetorically. Mandela and Gandhi. They had many reasons to be violent. They went another route. I think football can be like that  create understanding. This year, football will be attempting to create understanding in Qatar, where human rights abuses remain rife and more than 6,500 migrant workers are reported to have died since the country started whipping itself into shape for the big kickabout.'
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:43:18 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,556
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1451 on: Yesterday at 04:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 01:11:29 pm
African football (at the organisational level) is in a terrible state. Awful scenes from the Nigeria - Ghana game.

When hasn't it been?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,153
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1452 on: Yesterday at 05:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 04:09:34 am
1,600 some odd days later, the US is finally going back to the World Cup. Those three games in the group stage will be glorious.  ;D

I'm nearly as big of a fan of US Soccer as I am of LFC, but I won't be watching those games. Fuck FIFA and fuck Qatar.
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1453 on: Yesterday at 05:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:51:56 pm
When hasn't it been?

Fair enough. Its not just embarrassing but plain unsafe too.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,891
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1454 on: Yesterday at 05:42:53 pm »
Jenas is hosting the World Cup draw live on the BBC from Qatar tomorrow.  ;D

https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1509497983599005699
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,196
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1455 on: Yesterday at 06:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:42:53 pm
Jenas is hosting the World Cup draw live on the BBC from Qatar tomorrow.  ;D

https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1509497983599005699

I wasn't going to boycott this World Cup but this atrocity is taking it too far.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,290
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1456 on: Yesterday at 06:17:13 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March 30, 2022, 05:36:51 pm
Here is a thought. Allowing the laser incidents to go unchecked during the entire Senegal-Egypt match was utterly ridiculous, and FIFA should had out appropriate punishment. They should ban Senegal from the WC because of the behavior of their fans, Egypt lost, so they can't be allowed through, and instead award the place as a Wild Card to Ukraine, as they can't yet play their qualifiers. This way Africa loses a spot in the WC, which should send the message to CAF that they should deal with such issues; CAF had a fair share of them. Play Wales-Scotland decider for the last WC spot.

This is insane.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,737
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1457 on: Yesterday at 06:34:01 pm »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,290
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1458 on: Yesterday at 06:42:52 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:34:01 pm
I know.

Were you taking the piss or not?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,737
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1459 on: Yesterday at 06:58:31 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 06:42:52 pm
Were you taking the piss or not?
I started with "here is a thought". Nothing more, nothing less. I wouldn't mind if that happened, but it won't.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,290
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1460 on: Yesterday at 07:14:17 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:58:31 pm
I started with "here is a thought". Nothing more, nothing less. I wouldn't mind if that happened, but it won't.

Kicking out a team who qualified for the World Cup because some of their fans waves laser pens - which seem to have absolutely no effect on the players? And handing that qualification place to a European team who hasn't qualified?

Yeah that is a mad mad thought.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,011
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1461 on: Yesterday at 07:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 02:34:02 pm
Infantino is really shameless,it's like Grima Wormtongue on steroids has taken over the FIFA mafia outfit.

I've come to think hes even greedier and more shameless than Sepp.

Nearly impossible, but a mighty effort has been put forth.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,144
  • Kloppite
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1462 on: Yesterday at 07:45:39 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 07:14:17 pm
Kicking out a team who qualified for the World Cup because some of their fans waves laser pens - which seem to have absolutely no effect on the players? And handing that qualification place to a European team who hasn't qualified?

Yeah that is a mad mad thought.

Agreed

Ukraine haven't qualified yet, still have those outstanding playoffs to contend with.

Where do you draw the line, if Ukraine got a free berth to the World Cup because of the invasion, do you then give every other country that's been invaded by a belligerent neighbour a free berth to a World Cup too, stupid idea, has to be on a wind up.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,722
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1463 on: Yesterday at 07:56:58 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 06:42:52 pm
Were you taking the piss or not?

To be honest, I read the post and my first thought was that it's not necessarily a sincere proposal, but had more to do with one of the players who plays for Senegal... ;)
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,196
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1464 on: Yesterday at 08:01:22 pm »
As a Scot I thought it was an excellent proposal. Now we just need to find one more set of misbehaving fans to ban and Wales and Scotland can both go.  ;D
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1465 on: Yesterday at 09:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 05:22:02 pm
I'm nearly as big of a fan of US Soccer as I am of LFC, but I won't be watching those games. Fuck FIFA and fuck Qatar.
 

Sadly your fellow countrypersons don't seem to mind turning a blind eye to HR abuse,biggest ticket buyers so far.I wonder if their gay flags will be allowed to fly at games?
https://en.as.com/en/2022/03/31/soccer/1648680188_641909.html
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,153
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1466 on: Yesterday at 09:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 09:07:45 pm
 

Sadly your fellow countrypersons don't seem to mind turning a blind eye to HR abuse,biggest ticket buyers so far.I wonder if their gay flags will be allowed to fly at games?
https://en.as.com/en/2022/03/31/soccer/1648680188_641909.html

I wish that I could say that I'm surprised, but it's very little about my fellow countryfolk that surprises me anymore.
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1467 on: Yesterday at 09:38:31 pm »
the norwegian national team started their boycott several months ago, but I have to say I was impressed by the president today.. a gay woman in that country and in front of that crowd.. way to go Lise..
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,242
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1468 on: Yesterday at 09:40:15 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 07:45:39 pm
Agreed

Ukraine haven't qualified yet, still have those outstanding playoffs to contend with.

Where do you draw the line, if Ukraine got a free berth to the World Cup because of the invasion, do you then give every other country that's been invaded by a belligerent neighbour a free berth to a World Cup too, stupid idea, has to be on a wind up.

Pretty much every country in the world would get a place given England have invaded most of them at some point or another  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1469 on: Yesterday at 10:05:39 pm »
How big was that brown envelope?

Would love it if all countries just backed out, never happen in a million years like, wonder what fifa would do then?
Logged

Online Reds r coming up the hill

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1470 on: Today at 05:26:35 am »
Alright enough is enough Im done with this. I wont be watching as much as that goes against my boyhood love for international  football.
I knew they were corrupt awarding it in the first place and I argued they shouldnt get it , I knew they were corrupt and ignorant and self serving but I wasnt signing up to watch on the back of over 6000 people dying to bring me this event. Is this the new type of gladiator sport? But gladiator in the extreme.

Im out, I really am, its sickening. If not watching is the small thing I can do to stand against all this then fine.

And Im not far from out of anything fifa and uefa and the PL are involved in.
Weve a glorious month ahead but my heart sinks the more I read about these regimes using football
 to wash their ugly sins away.  I am clutching and trying to hold onto hope that theres something left thats worth hoping for in football but at every turn its foul. Liverpool the way they hold themselves and how they are run well thats the pinnacle, just look around. And not perfect obviously but not win at all costs.

The money, power and corruption running every high level
decision  is so plain to see that its honestly to
the point of either choosing not to watch and take a stand or go along and fall in line.
 
Id like the thread to be renamed  Qatar. What is it good for.  Nothing, say it again.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 