Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1440 on: Today at 02:14:54 pm »

'Revealed: migrant workers in Qatar forced to pay billions in recruitment fees':-

Guardian investigation finds labourers  including those on World Cup-related projects  were left with huge debts

www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/mar/31/migrant-workers-in-qatar-forced-to-pay-billions-in-recruitment-fees-world-cup
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1441 on: Today at 02:18:19 pm »

'Concerns raised over possible risk for LGBTQ+ people at Qatar World Cup':-

Support groups issue actions points to Fifa and local organisers
They say mechanisms to ensure safety have not been adequate

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/31/concerns-raised-over-possible-risk-for-lgbtq-people-at-qatar-world-cup


and also at www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60938023

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 02:19:50 pm »

'Fifa scolded in damning speech by Norwegian FA president before World Cup draw':-

The former international spoke at length at the games governing body not taking a tough enough initial stance on key human rights issues

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/fifa-qatar-world-cup-norway-lise-klaveness-b2048059.html


Snippets...

In 2010 World Cups were awarded by Fifa in unacceptable ways with unacceptable consequences.

Human rights, equality, democracy: the core interests of football were not in the starting XI until many years later. These basic rights were pressured onto the field as substitutes by outside voices. Fifa has addressed these issues but theres still a long way to go.

The migrant workers injured, the families of those that died in the build-up to the World Cup must be cared for."

Fifa must take all necessary measures to really implement change. It is vital that the current leadership continue wholeheartedly in this way, moving from policy to impact.

There is no room for employers who do not secure the freedom and safety of World Cup workers. No room for leaders who cannot host the womens game. No room for hosts that cannot legally guarantee the safety and respect of the LGBTQ+ people coming to this theatre of dreams.

A previous World Cup host has invaded another country. Initially Fifa hesitated [to sanction Russia but], international pressure forced a reaction.

Fifa must set the tone and lead.



Fifa president Gianni Infantino also then took to the stage...

(another person who cannot bring himself to actually mention the deaths of 6,500+ construction workers, or the actual appalling conditions they lived in)

From the beginning we have pushed the authorities in Qatar and we have found in them a partner who was engaged in doing what was necessary to have the changes on human rights issues enacted and implemented in this country."

It has to be recognised six years later that the work that has been done is exemplary. The work that in other countries has taken decades, has been done in a few years.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 02:30:53 pm »
Powerful stuff from Norway. Thanks for posting Jason.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 02:33:55 pm »
Draw will be interesting, Qatar, USA, Iran & Saudis could be a real group of death.....
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 02:34:02 pm »
Infantino is really shameless,it's like Grima Wormtongue on steroids has taken over the FIFA mafia outfit.
