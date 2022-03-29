« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 106212 times)

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,975
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1400 on: Yesterday at 12:00:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:57:48 am
This is an infinitely better response to the question than what Southgate provided.

Ok...

Ah so there would be less outrage if Southgate said a slightly different set of words that also mean nothing in the grand scheme of things like Jurgen, got it.

Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1401 on: Yesterday at 12:04:18 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 12:00:20 pm
Ah so there would be less outrage if Southgate said a slightly different set of words that also mean nothing in the grand scheme of things like Jurgen, got it.

Firstly, there's hardly outrage.

And secondly, yes. Absolutely. Klopp got across his opinion without actually saying it and explained why Liverpool were going to play there, whilst Southgate used some weird whataboutery to condone not giving any sort of opinion.

If you can't see how Southgate, in the position he is in, can try and incite change then there's no point having this discussion. And he knows he can help as well, which is why he has spoken out in support of other societal issues in the past.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,975
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1402 on: Yesterday at 12:08:00 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 12:04:18 pm
Firstly, there's hardly outrage.

And secondly, yes. Absolutely. Klopp got across his opinion without actually saying it and explained why Liverpool were going to play there, whilst Southgate used some weird whataboutery to condone not giving any sort of opinion.

If you can't see how Southgate, in the position he is in, can try and incite change then there's no point having this discussion. And he knows he can help as well, which is why he has spoken out in support of other societal issues in the past.

Well I disagree so may as well end the discussion there, Southgate can do fuck all about it, England are going to the World Cup in Qatar whether he says what Jurgen said in 2019 or he doesn't.

He refuses to go? He's sacked and someone else comes in, you even said yourself your hindsight decision to stay at home if you're ever told to go to Qatar is largely helped by having your job safety no matter what. Why do we expect these people to think differently, he's just a football manager.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1403 on: Yesterday at 12:11:36 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 12:08:00 pm
Well I disagree so may as well end the discussion there, Southgate can do fuck all about it, England are going to the World Cup in Qatar whether he says what Jurgen said in 2019 or he doesn't.

He refuses to go? He's sacked and someone else comes in, you even said yourself your hindsight decision to stay at home if you're ever told to go to Qatar is largely helped by having your job safety no matter what. Why do we expect these people to think differently, he's just a football manager.

He's likely a multi-millionaire that doesn't need his job (and he'll likely be out of it after Qatar anyway). And if he got sacked, his decision not to go would gain even better traction and shine an even bigger light on the issues over there.

If Joe Bloggs gets sacked for not going to Qatar, no one would ever hear about it.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,975
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1404 on: Yesterday at 12:14:40 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 12:11:36 pm
He's likely a multi-millionaire that doesn't need his job (and he'll likely be out of it after Qatar anyway). And if he got sacked, his decision not to go would gain even better traction and shine an even bigger light on the issues over there.

If Joe Bloggs gets sacked for not going to Qatar, no one would ever hear about it.

Its just easy to say what people should do when you're not in their position, you can say you'd do that if you were in his shoes but I doubt you would

He's on £3 million a year and works the best job he will ever get in his life, he's not getting sacked for a cause that'll be forgotten about in January 2023 when the world cups over and the world moves onto the next thing to talk about.
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,586
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1405 on: Yesterday at 12:35:55 pm »
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,920
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1406 on: Yesterday at 01:29:31 pm »
What time is the draw?
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,588
  • BoRac
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1407 on: Yesterday at 01:35:17 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 01:29:31 pm
What time is the draw?

Friday at 5 pm. Or at least that's when the ceremony is supposed to begin.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,203
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1408 on: Yesterday at 01:36:20 pm »
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 10:24:54 am
I fail to understand the aggro against Southgate. He is a fucking football manager. How the fuck can he do anything about the situation in Qatar asides from the debate distracting and affecting his team. He a football manager. This is for the FIFA, UEFA and politicians etc. This is like me going on Holiday in Cork and people moaning about me because I dont come out and say anything about the situation in Stormont. I'm a fucking tourist.

Cork and Stormont have nothing to do with each other.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,129
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1409 on: Yesterday at 03:29:39 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60925012

Quote
Egypt claim players were subjected to racism before World Cup play-off against Senegal


Egypt have lodged an official complaint against Senegal in which they claim their team was subjected to racism and "terrorised" by home fans in Dakar.

Sadio Mane's winning shootout penalty sealed Senegal's World Cup place with his Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah among those to miss for Egypt.

Egypt captain Salah was one of several visiting players targeted by green laser pointers during the shootout.

It is also claimed the Egypt team bus was attacked, causing injuries.

In a statement, the Egyptian Football Association [EFA] said it had lodged a formal complaint against its Senegalese counterpart before the match, filing this with Fifa, the Confederation of African Football [CAF], the match observer and the security official.

"The Egyptian team was subjected to racism after the appearance of offensive banners in the stands aimed at the players, specifically Mohamed Salah," the statement added.

"Moreover the Senegalese fans terrorised the Egyptian players by throwing bottles and stones at them during the warm-up, as well as attacking the Egyptian team bus, which caused glass shattering and some injuries, which was documented with pictures and videos attached to the complaint."

The EFA shared images of the damage to the team bus on Instagram, along with images of the offensive banner directed at Salah.

Dakar's new 50,000-seater Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade was filled to capacity as Senegal beat Egypt 1-0 to make the score 1-1 on aggregate after extra-time in the World Cup play-off match.

The Africa Cup of Nations champions once again got the better of Egypt in a shootout, six weeks on from their triumph in the Afcon final, winning 3-1 on penalties to secure a place at the Qatar tournament in November.

As Liverpool forward Salah stepped up to take his penalty, green lasers could be seen shining on his face before he fired his effort over the crossbar.

At full-time, the 29-year-old had to be escorted down the tunnel by security personnel as supporters threw objects from above.

Fifa's disciplinary body is analysing reports from the game before deciding on any next steps to be taken.

President of the Senegalese Federation, Augustin Senghor - who is also the vice-president of CAF - said he would await official reports on the incidents.

"From the stands, I didn't pay attention to the projectiles thrown," Senghor said. "About the lasers, if it happened this is a first in Senegal. But we know that in Cairo there were a lot of these and [they are used] often in specific countries. Senegal isn't used to that."

He added: "In my opinion, I didn't see during this game something that could be considered as chauvinism because the Senegalese are known to be very welcoming."
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,203
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1410 on: Yesterday at 03:38:44 pm »
That's an incredible statement from Augustin
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1411 on: Yesterday at 03:54:42 pm »
Fucking terrorised,read the room ya c*nt.

So were the "lasers" retaliation for the 1st leg ? 
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,191
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1412 on: Yesterday at 04:13:32 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 11:53:38 am
Was the same energy given to Klopp on this forum in 2019?

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/liverpool-engliverpool/story/4015063/liverpool-boss-klopp-ask-fifa-about-qatar-human-rights-issues-not-me

I agree with Boots,

What the fuck can Southgate do about it? People just pick and choose what people to be angry at based on who they play for and manage, its weird

Well said.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,984
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1413 on: Yesterday at 04:17:11 pm »
Quote
whataboutery
/ˌwɒtəˈbaʊtəri/
noun BRITISH
noun: whataboutery; plural noun: whatabouteries
the technique or practice of responding to an accusation or difficult question by making a counter-accusation or raising a different issue.
"all too often, well-intentioned debate descends into whataboutery"
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,733
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1414 on: Yesterday at 05:36:51 pm »
Here is a thought. Allowing the laser incidents to go unchecked during the entire Senegal-Egypt match was utterly ridiculous, and FIFA should had out appropriate punishment. They should ban Senegal from the WC because of the behavior of their fans, Egypt lost, so they can't be allowed through, and instead award the place as a Wild Card to Ukraine, as they can't yet play their qualifiers. This way Africa loses a spot in the WC, which should send the message to CAF that they should deal with such issues; CAF had a fair share of them. Play Wales-Scotland decider for the last WC spot.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,232
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1415 on: Yesterday at 05:42:34 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:36:51 pm
Here is a thought. Allowing the laser incidents to go unchecked during the entire Senegal-Egypt match was utterly ridiculous, and FIFA should had out appropriate punishment. They should ban Senegal from the WC because of the behavior of their fans, Egypt lost, so they can't be allowed through, and instead award the place as a Wild Card to Ukraine, as they can't yet play their qualifiers. This way Africa loses a spot in the WC, which should send the message to CAF that they should deal with such issues; CAF had a fair share of them. Play Wales-Scotland decider for the last WC spot.
No, fine them but we played for pens and lost. It is a disgrace the amount of lasers pointed at our players but that happens in Africa and if the roles were reversed we would have done the same.

Senegal won and fair play to them, good luck at the WC.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1416 on: Yesterday at 05:56:23 pm »
Is it true that the Egyptians had lasers in the 1st leg ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1417 on: Yesterday at 06:26:36 pm »
Funny the uproar over the lasers. Not every game follows the rules English people want!
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1418 on: Yesterday at 06:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 06:26:36 pm
Funny the uproar over the lasers. Not every game follows the rules English people want!


Has fuck all to do with English people and our wants,they are against FIFA regulations.

I don't think the ones being used were much good though as they were using them throughout and not once did the keeper or outfield players react even a tiny bit.



Quote
As stated in the FIFA Stadium Safety and Security Regulations, laser pointers are considered prohibited items by FIFA and confiscated when the spectators are checked at the outer stadium perimeter, a FIFA spokesperson tells Input. When incidents happen within the applicable scope of FIFA's Disciplinary Code, disciplinary measures may be taken based on article 16, paragraph 2, which state that teams are liable for inappropriate behavior from their fans and they may be subject to disciplinary measures should they should show any negligence in stopping the the use of laser pointers or similar electronic devices.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,733
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1419 on: Yesterday at 06:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 06:26:36 pm
Funny the uproar over the lasers. Not every game follows the rules English people want!
Same for the thrown bottles, right? ::)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1420 on: Yesterday at 06:37:35 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:36:02 pm
Same for the thrown bottles, right? ::)


Bottles of Brown.

Faz is wrong anyway.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,664
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1421 on: Yesterday at 07:43:13 pm »

'Qatar 2022 chief executive Nasser Al Khater: "No country is perfect - let's get that right... If somebody is claiming they are a perfect country they need to take a look at themselves"':-

https://v.redd.it/hyd1s1a1ckq81 (4 minutes)

^ He's actually trying to call out Southgate for his comments (as weak and tepid as they were) last week.

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,984
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1422 on: Yesterday at 08:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 06:26:36 pm
Funny the uproar over the lasers. Not every game follows the rules English people want!

Its like cricket. The English think they invented it but you go to Australia and you can play with a massive plank of wood, you can just lob the ball around if youre the batsman, you can tactically put piles of dog shit in the outfield, its great.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,654
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1423 on: Yesterday at 08:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 06:26:36 pm
Funny the uproar over the lasers. Not every game follows the rules English people want!

Football is better when it does though. I think we all know that. Take your green lasers. I just don't see how they enhance the game.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,552
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1424 on: Yesterday at 08:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 06:26:36 pm
Funny the uproar over the lasers. Not every game follows the rules English people want!

It's always a fineline with the English. The goalkeeper can fuck about all he wants to put the attacker off and all kinds of shithousery are celebrated in all aspects of the game but there's some things they get high and mighty about.

More or less the biggest cheats in the world now are English footballers.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,552
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1425 on: Yesterday at 08:49:03 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:36:00 pm

Has fuck all to do with English people and our wants,they are against FIFA regulations.

I don't think the ones being used were much good though as they were using them throughout and not once did the keeper or outfield players react even a tiny bit.

Diving is against FIFA regulations but it doesn't stop the English leading the way.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,784
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1426 on: Yesterday at 08:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:48:16 pm
It's always a fineline with the English. The goalkeeper can fuck about all he wants to put the attacker off and all kinds of shithousery are celebrated in all aspects of the game but there's some things they get high and mighty about.

More or less the biggest cheats in the world now are English footballers.

Portugal still take some beating on that front.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,285
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1427 on: Yesterday at 08:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:49:26 pm
Portugal still take some beating on that front.

Is it me being biased or is Jota less of a shithouse than a lot of other Portuguese players? He's still got it in him but relatively speaking, he's about a 3/4 compared to the likes of Pepe, Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Fernandes.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,654
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1428 on: Yesterday at 08:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:48:16 pm
It's always a fineline with the English. The goalkeeper can fuck about all he wants to put the attacker off and all kinds of shithousery are celebrated in all aspects of the game but there's some things they get high and mighty about.

More or less the biggest cheats in the world now are English footballers.

Is Kepa from Liverpool? I thought he was Spanish.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1429 on: Yesterday at 08:53:13 pm »
Quote from: oojason on March 29, 2022, 11:38:34 pm
'Booing Harry Maguire an 'absolute joke', says England boss Gareth Southgate':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60922192


Southgate should calm down a little, it was probably just a bunch of Albanian looking people or something, yes?

He should get his priorities straight - getting riled up about that... yet not the deaths over 6500+ construction workers in Qatar he glosses over and says 'there is nothing we can do about it'.

Fixed
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,784
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1430 on: Yesterday at 09:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:52:18 pm
Is it me being biased or is Jota less of a shithouse than a lot of other Portuguese players? He's still got it in him but relatively speaking, he's about a 3/4 compared to the likes of Pepe, Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Fernandes.

He loves a bit of needle but hes not a play actor like Silva and Fernandes and the constant embarrassing histrionics from Ronaldo.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,006
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1431 on: Yesterday at 09:34:58 pm »
Jota is a different style of shithouse. its a mirror image shithousery to the rollers and squealers. He constantly leaves one on his marker. His trademark and best move is to very quickly and almost undetectably back into his man pretty hard, (often using his ass) just before he bursts forward. Im sure it infuriates markers. Its definitely a hard foul but he gets away with it almost every time, and gets a yard while hes at it. He has other methods as well, hes clearly in the strike first camp.

the main difference is he uses his shithousery almost exclusively to gain space or make a chance for himself, rather than roll around begging favors from the ref. Hes the guy that gets away with the stuff the other guys are rolling about cause the ref didnt see it (or often that never happened).

with diego it usually happened.  ;D He does the regular ankle holding and knee rubbing anguish stuff too but it never really looks like his hearts in it. He'd really rather do unto others.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,920
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1432 on: Yesterday at 09:42:44 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 01:35:17 pm
Friday at 5 pm. Or at least that's when the ceremony is supposed to begin.
Thanks mate  ;)
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,473
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1433 on: Today at 02:15:13 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:34:58 pm
...hes clearly in the strike first...

...strike hard, no mercy, sir!
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1434 on: Today at 04:04:45 am »
USA, Mexico Qualified. Costa Rica/New Zealand in the playoff
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,191
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1435 on: Today at 04:09:34 am »
1,600 some odd days later, the US is finally going back to the World Cup. Those three games in the group stage will be glorious.  ;D
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1436 on: Today at 04:46:45 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:09:34 am
1,600 some odd days later, the US is finally going back to the World Cup. Those three games in the group stage will be glorious.  ;D
Potential 5am eastern time games
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,733
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1437 on: Today at 04:49:08 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:46:45 am
Potential 5am eastern time games
That's 2am PST, mate...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 