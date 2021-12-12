Here is a thought. Allowing the laser incidents to go unchecked during the entire Senegal-Egypt match was utterly ridiculous, and FIFA should had out appropriate punishment. They should ban Senegal from the WC because of the behavior of their fans, Egypt lost, so they can't be allowed through, and instead award the place as a Wild Card to Ukraine, as they can't yet play their qualifiers. This way Africa loses a spot in the WC, which should send the message to CAF that they should deal with such issues; CAF had a fair share of them. Play Wales-Scotland decider for the last WC spot.