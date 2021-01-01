« previous next »
World Cup 2022 - Qatar

-Willo-

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1400
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader
This is an infinitely better response to the question than what Southgate provided.

Ok...

Ah so there would be less outrage if Southgate said a slightly different set of words that also mean nothing in the grand scheme of things like Jurgen, got it.

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1401
Quote from: -Willo-
Ah so there would be less outrage if Southgate said a slightly different set of words that also mean nothing in the grand scheme of things like Jurgen, got it.

Firstly, there's hardly outrage.

And secondly, yes. Absolutely. Klopp got across his opinion without actually saying it and explained why Liverpool were going to play there, whilst Southgate used some weird whataboutery to condone not giving any sort of opinion.

If you can't see how Southgate, in the position he is in, can try and incite change then there's no point having this discussion. And he knows he can help as well, which is why he has spoken out in support of other societal issues in the past.
-Willo-

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1402
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader
Firstly, there's hardly outrage.

And secondly, yes. Absolutely. Klopp got across his opinion without actually saying it and explained why Liverpool were going to play there, whilst Southgate used some weird whataboutery to condone not giving any sort of opinion.

If you can't see how Southgate, in the position he is in, can try and incite change then there's no point having this discussion. And he knows he can help as well, which is why he has spoken out in support of other societal issues in the past.

Well I disagree so may as well end the discussion there, Southgate can do fuck all about it, England are going to the World Cup in Qatar whether he says what Jurgen said in 2019 or he doesn't.

He refuses to go? He's sacked and someone else comes in, you even said yourself your hindsight decision to stay at home if you're ever told to go to Qatar is largely helped by having your job safety no matter what. Why do we expect these people to think differently, he's just a football manager.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1403
Quote from: -Willo-
Well I disagree so may as well end the discussion there, Southgate can do fuck all about it, England are going to the World Cup in Qatar whether he says what Jurgen said in 2019 or he doesn't.

He refuses to go? He's sacked and someone else comes in, you even said yourself your hindsight decision to stay at home if you're ever told to go to Qatar is largely helped by having your job safety no matter what. Why do we expect these people to think differently, he's just a football manager.

He's likely a multi-millionaire that doesn't need his job (and he'll likely be out of it after Qatar anyway). And if he got sacked, his decision not to go would gain even better traction and shine an even bigger light on the issues over there.

If Joe Bloggs gets sacked for not going to Qatar, no one would ever hear about it.
-Willo-

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1404
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader
He's likely a multi-millionaire that doesn't need his job (and he'll likely be out of it after Qatar anyway). And if he got sacked, his decision not to go would gain even better traction and shine an even bigger light on the issues over there.

If Joe Bloggs gets sacked for not going to Qatar, no one would ever hear about it.

Its just easy to say what people should do when you're not in their position, you can say you'd do that if you were in his shoes but I doubt you would

He's on £3 million a year and works the best job he will ever get in his life, he's not getting sacked for a cause that'll be forgotten about in January 2023 when the world cups over and the world moves onto the next thing to talk about.
stevieG786

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1405
