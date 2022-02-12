« previous next »
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 11:09:58 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:53:00 pm
Maybe unrelated in some ways but England fans booing Maguire? I mean the bloke has been shite this season but at the end of the day England don't really have too many options at cb and Mings has been just as bad when I have seen Villa play.


It is the moral duty of all human beings on the planet to Boooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo slabhead at every opportunity.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 11:16:25 pm »
Southgate must be the biggest blazer wearing FA shill in my lifetime.

Wouldnt surprise me if he was caught being paddled in an FA sex dungeon dressed in full gimp suit
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 11:16:27 pm »
Algeria score in the 119th minute, whole stadium goes mental, then Cameroon reply in the 123rd to qualify.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 11:17:05 pm »
what a finish.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 11:17:23 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 11:16:27 pm
Algeria score in the 119th minute, Cameroon reply in the 123rd to qualify.

Thats fine as long as Matip is still retired
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 11:19:09 pm »
bloody hell
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 11:19:55 pm »
Bloody hell Cameroon - thats how to qualify
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1367 on: Yesterday at 11:24:35 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:17:23 pm
Thats fine as long as Matip is still retired


They're whatsapping him tomorrow!   :no
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1368 on: Yesterday at 11:26:33 pm »
So that's the African contingent then. Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia. Senegal are already having a hell of a 2022.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1369 on: Yesterday at 11:38:34 pm »

'Booing Harry Maguire an 'absolute joke', says England boss Gareth Southgate':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60922192


Southgate should calm down a little, it was probably just a bunch of Albanian looking people or something, yes?

He should get his priorities straight - getting riled up about that... yet not the deaths over 6500+ construction workers in Qatar he glosses over and says 'there is nothing we can do about it'.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 11:55:25 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:38:34 pm
'Booing Harry Maguire an 'absolute joke', says England boss Gareth Southgate':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60922192


Southgate should calm down a little, it was probably just a bunch of Albanian looking people or something, yes?

He should get his priorities straight - getting riled up about that... yet not the deaths over 6500+ construction workers in Qatar he glosses over and says 'there is nothing we can do about it'.


Shithouse rat
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 07:30:26 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:38:34 pm
'Booing Harry Maguire an 'absolute joke', says England boss Gareth Southgate':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60922192


Southgate should calm down a little, it was probably just a bunch of Albanian looking people or something, yes?

He should get his priorities straight - getting riled up about that... yet not the deaths over 6500+ construction workers in Qatar he glosses over and says 'there is nothing we can do about it'.

We were just trying to urge him to score so he could put his fingers behind his ears again.

When you want to give it to the fans then make sure you could take some back.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 08:46:49 am »
Laughing at Everton fans booing their team and condoning it against the england team? Double standards. You dont boo your own side. Fair enough if youre not an England fan. But if you are and condone it, youre a numpty. I'm a Jock, but I dont mind England doing well as a lot of my freinds are English and Ive lived here >40yrs, but I'd never ever boo my own side. Even though they may well deserve it at times. Esp throwing away a 2 goal lead ffs. Its self defeating and we dont need any help there.

Senegal should be dumped out of the WC due to the actions of their fans. Disgrace. Imagine if that'd been England fans?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 09:30:52 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:46:49 am
Laughing at Everton fans booing their team and condoning it against the england team? Double standards. You dont boo your own side. Fair enough if youre not an England fan. But if you are and condone it, youre a numpty. I'm a Jock, but I dont mind England doing well as a lot of my freinds are English and Ive lived here >40yrs, but I'd never ever boo my own side. Even though they may well deserve it at times. Esp throwing away a 2 goal lead ffs. Its self defeating and we dont need any help there.

Senegal should be dumped out of the WC due to the actions of their fans. Disgrace. Imagine if that'd been England fans?

England fans are followed by some right c*nts though, this is the same shower who booed Joe Gomez after he was attacked by that fucking rat Sterling. Fuck the national team and fuck the c*nts who follow them.

Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:38:34 pm
'Booing Harry Maguire an 'absolute joke', says England boss Gareth Southgate':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60922192


Southgate should calm down a little, it was probably just a bunch of Albanian looking people or something, yes?

He should get his priorities straight - getting riled up about that... yet not the deaths over 6500+ construction workers in Qatar he glosses over and says 'there is nothing we can do about it'.


What a fucking shithouse c*nt he is.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 09:37:59 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:30:52 am
England fans are followed by some right c*nts though, this is the same shower who booed Joe Gomez after he was attacked by that fucking rat Sterling. Fuck the national team and fuck the c*nts who follow them.

What a fucking shithouse c*nt he is.

Sterling himself was booed for a while wasnt he? Think Hodgson through him under the bus.

They always need a boo boy it seems. Itll probably be Henderson next because hes not Englands next hero Declan Rice.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 10:05:15 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:37:59 am
Sterling himself was booed for a while wasnt he? Think Hodgson through him under the bus.

They always need a boo boy it seems. Itll probably be Henderson next because hes not Englands next hero Declan Rice.

I went to the first game at the new Wembley against Brazil when Lampard got booed. It was glorious.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 10:11:45 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:05:15 am
I went to the first game at the new Wembley against Brazil when Lampard got booed. It was glorious.

Yeah, by the Brazilians. For cleaning out all their Currascaria (had to google that!).
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 10:13:20 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:37:59 am
Sterling himself was booed for a while wasnt he? Think Hodgson through him under the bus.

They always need a boo boy it seems. Itll probably be Henderson next because hes not Englands next hero Declan Rice.

I lose track of who the knuckledraggers have chosen to boo. It's like you say, they just need someone to boo/hate, the fucking Brexit voting bellends. I'm surprised they don't boo Bellingham because he plays in Germany.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 10:24:54 am »
I fail to understand the aggro against Southgate. He is a fucking football manager. How the fuck can he do anything about the situation in Qatar asides from the debate distracting and affecting his team. He a football manager. This is for the FIFA, UEFA and politicians etc. This is like me going on Holiday in Cork and people moaning about me because I dont come out and say anything about the situation in Stormont. I'm a fucking tourist.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 10:48:34 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 10:24:54 am
I fail to understand the aggro against Southgate. He is a fucking football manager. How the fuck can he do anything about the situation in Qatar asides from the debate distracting and affecting his team. He a football manager. This is for the FIFA, UEFA and politicians etc. This is like me going on Holiday in Cork and people moaning about me because I dont come out and say anything about the situation in Stormont. I'm a fucking tourist.

I kind of agree, but at the same time, there is a marked difference between how the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Klopp have dealt with political issues and how the likes of Southgate and Eddie Howe have. The latter going about it in by far the worst way.

Or if you want to compare International managers - see Van Gaal.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 10:49:00 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 10:24:54 am
I fail to understand the aggro against Southgate. He is a fucking football manager. How the fuck can he do anything about the situation in Qatar asides from the debate distracting and affecting his team. He a football manager. This is for the FIFA, UEFA and politicians etc. This is like me going on Holiday in Cork and people moaning about me because I dont come out and say anything about the situation in Stormont. I'm a fucking tourist.

Not an excuse, just as it isn't an excuse when Tuchel and Howe get questioned on their bosses (and shouldnt be an excuse for Guardiola either although he gets a bizarrely wide berth).
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 11:03:23 am »
Ok El Lobo, what is your job? What are you doing about the situation in some random country that your country is not doing to prevent? Its disgraceful that El Lobo isnt saying anything about whatever it is thats making some one elses life a misery for whatever reason. :)

(sods law says lobo is an activist whos actually doing something...)
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 11:06:02 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:48:34 am
I kind of agree, but at the same time, there is a marked difference between how the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Klopp have dealt with political issues and how the likes of Southgate and Eddie Howe have. The latter going about it in by far the worst way.

Or if you want to compare International managers - see Van Gaal.
So Germans are better at dealing with these issues than the English.
